2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo

What’s new

  • Minor revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 and efficient diesel engines
  • Payload and towing capacities at or near the top of its class
  • Less cargo space than many competitors
  • No high-roof or all-wheel drive option
  • Dated interior styling and driving experience
MSRP Starting at
$32,000
Save as much as $6,272
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $6,272 with Edmunds

2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

As a proven utility vehicle, the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo holds its own when it comes to competitive pricing and a strong tow rating. But there's no getting around the fact that this thing is the equivalent of a centenarian among today's cargo vans.

It hasn't been fully redesigned since the 1990s, and there are no significant updates for 2020. The lack of innovation shows in both its interior and exterior styling. The Express uses truck-based body-on-frame construction, so it lacks the shrinks-around-you feeling of several of today's more modern vans.

From a familiar workhorse standpoint, the Express Cargo gets the job done. A broad range of engines — V6, V8 and a diesel-powered four-cylinder — offers something-for-everyone flexibility and contributes to the Express' high payload and towing capabilities. But it lacks key cargo van features such as a high-roof option and available all-wheel drive, so it's hard to consider the Express as anything but a decent choice for a no-frills commercial vehicle.

Which Express Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

With only one trim (Work Truck) available, choosing the right Express Cargo van will depend entirely on your needs. If heavy towing is required, get the V8 engine. And if fuel economy is a priority, consider the four-cylinder diesel. If maximizing cargo space is required, then opt for the long-wheelbase variant.

Chevrolet Express Cargo models

The 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a work vehicle designed to meet the needs of contractors and other workers who need to haul bulky or heavy payloads and tow heavy loads. A single trim is offered in one- to five-passenger seating configurations, leaving the rest of the van body available for cargo. If people moving is a priority consider the Express Passenger van, which can be configured for up to 15 passengers. It is reviewed separately.

A 4.3-liter V6 producing 276 horsepower and 298 lb-ft of torque is the base engine. Two other engines are available: a turbodiesel 2.8-liter four-cylinder (181 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque) and a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft of torque). The V8 is the mill best suited for towing heavy loads.

Two payload configurations (2500 and 3500) and two wheelbases are available, enabling the Express Cargo to accommodate a variety of needs.

As a spartan work vehicle, the Express Cargo comes with only the most basic features. Air conditioning, a Wi-Fi hotspot (via GM's OnStar communication service), and both 12- and 120-volt outlets are standard. Options are abundant and include Bluetooth, keyless entry and remote start. Available safety features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision alert and lane departure warning. Other options packages allow owners to customize the Express Cargo to suit their business needs.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2500 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$32,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    2500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$33,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    3500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    3500 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,100
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Express Cargo safety features:

    Rear Vision Camera
    Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Express in the rearview mirror.
    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert when the Express is close to an object behind the van.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Sounds an alert if the system detects an imminent front collision.

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van

    Sharing its design with the Fiat Ducato, a European work van, the Ram ProMaster has some distinctive elements. The main one is its front-wheel-drive architecture, which is unique in this class. Compared to the Express, it offers more interior cargo space but comes up short on maximum towing capacity.

    Compare Chevrolet Express Cargo & Ram Promaster Cargo Van features

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Ford Transit Cargo Van

    Like the Express, the Transit comes in two wheelbases, but it also offers three roof heights and three body lengths, which make it a far more versatile van when it comes to meeting specific needs. It's rear-wheel-drive in base trim, but it offers all-wheel drive as an option. And it was last redesigned in 2015, which makes it far more modern than the Express.

    Compare Chevrolet Express Cargo & Ford Transit Cargo Van features

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    Redesigned for 2019, the Sprinter offers the most updated look and feel among today's vans and comes with an optional and thoroughly modern infotainment system. A range of body lengths, three roof heights and available all-wheel drive highlight the Sprinter's versatility.

    Compare Chevrolet Express Cargo & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Express Cargo both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Express Cargo ranges from 239.4 to 283.6 cubic feet of trunk space.

    Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Express Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Express Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Express Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

    The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo is the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,000.

    Other versions include:

    • 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,000
    • 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,900
    • 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,900
    • 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,100
    Learn more

    More about the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo

    2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

    The 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Express Cargo.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Express Cargo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

    2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,430. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) is trending $5,826 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $5,826 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,604.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) is 15.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,540. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,272 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $6,272 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,268.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 18.7% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 14 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargos are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale near. There are currently 93 new 2020 Express Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,683 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,602 on a used or CPO 2020 Express Cargo available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,422.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,126.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

