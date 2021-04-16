What's under the Q4 Sportback e-tron's hood?

The Q4 Sportback e-tron (we're already tired of typing that out) draws its power from a battery pack (82 kWh gross, 77 kWh net) mounted under the floorboard. It drives the rear wheels in the 201-horsepower base model or all four wheels if you opt for an extra motor at the front axle. Audi says the all-wheel-drive version produces 295 horsepower, but we think the final figure will line up with the 302-hp Volkswagen ID.4, which uses the same packs and powertrain. The Q4 Sportback e-tron likely won't threaten the Model Y Performance in a drag race, but acceleration should be palpable given the instantaneous torque from the motors.