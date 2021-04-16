  1. Home
2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Release Date: Fall-Winter 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $48,000 (estimated)
  • A sleeker, more stylish alternative to the new Q4 e-tron
  • Offers about 250 miles of all-electric range
  • Available with rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive with more power
  • 2022 marks the debut of the Q4 Sportback e-tron
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Review
Audi's Chic New Electric SUV
Kurt Niebuhr
04/16/2021
What is the Q4 Sportback e-tron?

We don't think a German automaker can reveal an SUV anymore without its accompanying sporty, headroom-reducing counterpart. For example, the same day Audi debuted the all-new, entry-level Q4 e-tron electric SUV, the automaker also announced a more stylish but less practical version. The 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron cuts a more dashing profile than the more upright Q4, but the sleek silhouette will likely come at the expense of rear passenger headroom and cargo capacity.

The Q4, in either of its guises, blends tight, muscular sheet metal with futuristic touches that give the brand its now signature style. More compact than the Tesla Model Y but with arguably more distinctive styling, the Q4 Sportback e-tron is sure to stand out in a bank of charging stations. But even at this price point, competition is tight. It will need to provide more than just head-turning looks to battle the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Chevrolet Bolt EUV — all of which offer similar range for a similar price.

What's under the Q4 Sportback e-tron's hood?

The Q4 Sportback e-tron (we're already tired of typing that out) draws its power from a battery pack (82 kWh gross, 77 kWh net) mounted under the floorboard. It drives the rear wheels in the 201-horsepower base model or all four wheels if you opt for an extra motor at the front axle. Audi says the all-wheel-drive version produces 295 horsepower, but we think the final figure will line up with the 302-hp Volkswagen ID.4, which uses the same packs and powertrain. The Q4 Sportback e-tron likely won't threaten the Model Y Performance in a drag race, but acceleration should be palpable given the instantaneous torque from the motors.

No official EPA range numbers are available yet, but Audi is estimating the base Q4 Sportback e-tron will be able to go about 250 miles on a full charge. That's roughly the same as other compact EVs these days — the Volkswagen ID.4, Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Kia Niro EV all offer similar range estimates. Premium EVs such as the Polestar 2 Performance and Audi's own midsize e-tron have ranges of 233 and 222 miles, respectively. For Edmunds' real-world EV range results, be sure to check out our EV range leaderboard.

How's the Q4 Sportback e-tron's interior?

The Q4 e-tron won't deviate from Audi's tech-forward design philosophy. A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel sits in front of the steering wheel, while a 10.1-inch touchscreen angled toward the driver houses the newest version of Audi's MMI infotainment interface. Like the standard Q4 e-tron, the Sportback can be equipped with a head-up display that projects an image designed to appear 30 feet in front of the vehicle, reducing the amount of the driver's attention taken away from the road. Audi is choosing Sonos for both Q4 sound systems, marking the first time the manufacturer has produced an audio system for an automobile.

In terms of interior space, Audi says the Q4 Sportback e-tron's cabin will feel roomier than that of the Q5 Sportback because of the elimination of the central transmission tunnel. That said, buyers looking for a spacious compact crossover will likely be better served by the standard Q4 e-tron. We anticipate the Sportback's swoopy roof design will somewhat reduce both passenger headroom and ultimate cargo room. For an extra wow factor, a steering wheel with flat surfaces both top and bottom will be available.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're looking for a stylish premium electric vehicle, you might find it in the 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. We expect it'll be more expensive and less practical than the standard Q4 e-tron, but the Sportback's sleek design is sure to make a more impactful impression.

