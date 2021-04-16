We don't think a German automaker can reveal an SUV anymore without its accompanying sporty, headroom-reducing counterpart. For example, the same day Audi debuted the all-new, entry-level Q4 e-tron electric SUV, the automaker also announced a more stylish but less practical version. The 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron cuts a more dashing profile than the more upright Q4, but the sleek silhouette will likely come at the expense of rear passenger headroom and cargo capacity.
2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron
- A sleeker, more stylish alternative to the new Q4 e-tron
- Offers about 250 miles of all-electric range
- Available with rear-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive with more power
- 2022 marks the debut of the Q4 Sportback e-tron
The Q4 Sportback e-tron (we're already tired of typing that out) draws its power from a battery pack (82 kWh gross, 77 kWh net) mounted under the floorboard. It drives the rear wheels in the 201-horsepower base model or all four wheels if you opt for an extra motor at the front axle. Audi says the all-wheel-drive version produces 295 horsepower, but we think the final figure will line up with the 302-hp Volkswagen ID.4, which uses the same packs and powertrain. The Q4 Sportback e-tron likely won't threaten the Model Y Performance in a drag race, but acceleration should be palpable given the instantaneous torque from the motors.
The Q4 e-tron won't deviate from Audi's tech-forward design philosophy. A 10.25-inch digital instrument panel sits in front of the steering wheel, while a 10.1-inch touchscreen angled toward the driver houses the newest version of Audi's MMI infotainment interface. Like the standard Q4 e-tron, the Sportback can be equipped with a head-up display that projects an image designed to appear 30 feet in front of the vehicle, reducing the amount of the driver's attention taken away from the road. Audi is choosing Sonos for both Q4 sound systems, marking the first time the manufacturer has produced an audio system for an automobile.
If you're looking for a stylish premium electric vehicle, you might find it in the 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. We expect it'll be more expensive and less practical than the standard Q4 e-tron, but the Sportback's sleek design is sure to make a more impactful impression.
