2020 INFINITI QX50
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added
- Several advanced safety features are now standard
- New dual-screen infotainment system
- Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior with comfortable seating
- Lots of cargo space
- Easy to get in and out
- Quiet at highway speeds
- Inconsistent power delivery due to CVT automatic
- Disappointing real-world fuel economy
- Steering feels overly light and artificial
2020 INFINITI QX50 Review
Upon casual inspection, the 2020 Infiniti QX50 has what it takes to challenge the more established luxury SUVs. It has a low base price, a pleasing level of standard comfort and safety features, and plenty of comfortable passenger space. You'll like the look of the interior, especially if it's a QX50 with the available microsuede headliner and quilted leather seats. There's also a new infotainment system this year that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
But take a drive and you'll find that all is not well in QX50 Town. Our main complaint centers around the turbocharged four-cylinder engine and its continuously variable automatic transmission. The QX50 is sufficiently powerful when you floor it, but power delivery in typical driving is maddeningly nonlinear. In stop-and-go traffic especially, it'll go from low engine rpm loafing to pin-you-to-the-seat thrust with just a little extra throttle. Then there's real-world fuel economy — which isn't nearly as good as what the EPA estimates it to be — and steering that's overly light and doesn't give you a good sense of the road.
Basically, the QX50 doesn't back up its sporty looks and, if anything, makes the task of driving harder. Be sure to give the QX50 a thorough test drive in varying traffic conditions to make sure you can live with it. At the same time, we recommend checking out other small luxury SUVs that we rate more highly, such as the Acura RDX, the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Volvo XC60.
What's it like to live with the QX50?
For a more complete take on the Infiniti QX50 of this generation, check out our experiences from a full year of living with a 2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD. We cover everything from comfort to performance. Style and technology were among the highlights, but we took issue with elements of its performance. The 2020 QX50 gets a new infotainment system with smartphone integration as well as some new safety features that weren't available on our 2019 long-term test vehicle.
Which QX50 does Edmunds recommend?
INFINITI QX50 models
The 2020 Infiniti QX50 is a compact SUV sold in five trims. The base Pure has all the basics you'd expect from a luxury crossover, along with advanced driving aids that are often optional on rivals. The subsequent Luxe and Essential trims each add a few extra features that buyers might enjoy. The Sensory adds larger wheels and a Bose audio system, along with two packages that are optional on the Essential trim. Finally, there's the Autograph, which is equipped with almost every feature the QX50 offers.
All come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all trims.
The base Pure model kicks things off with features such as LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a dual-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a six-speaker sound system. A variety of advanced driver safety aids are also included.
Level up to the Luxe and you'll receive upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and remote engine start. Importantly, heated front seats and a navigation system are available as stand-alone options.
The Essential trim further adds a surround-view parking camera system, heated mirrors, front parking sensors,and the Luxe's optional navigation system and heated front seats.
The Sensory model tacks on bigger wheels, a 16-speaker audio system, and two packages that are optional on the Essential: the Convenience package (leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel) and the ProAssist package (adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane departure intervention).
At the top of the trim ladder is the QX50 Autograph. Added features include a hands-free liftgate, upgraded interior upholstery and trim, and two of the Sensory's optional packages: the Climate package and the ProActive package (the ProAssist package, plus even more safety features).
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car was not even on my radar. I thought it was too small for my 6'7" husband, but the salesperson told me it had been redesigned and that the inside had more room! Indeed it did! We tried over a dozen cars from luxury to large SUV's. This 2020 QX 50 places more items on it's sleek dashboard and leaves more leg and shoulder room in the cabin of the vehicle. The power seats have so many adjustments that my husband has as much headroom as in did in our late model Mercedes 450! The seats are comfy, the technology is sweet, it has Apple Play, blind spot warning, lane warnings and the engine has pep!! I was used to a 8 cylinder Jeep and Benz and this sweet ride is just as smooth and much easier on the wallet for gas! It looks small on the outside but don't let that fool you! The back space is very big and the back seats have a 60/40 split! Infiniti gives you road service and live traffic for four years. I have had no buyers remorse and each time I drive the car I am happier than the time before!
My current lease was almost up and I decided I wanted an suv this time around. I liked the look of the QX50 but I didn't like all the poor reviews of the 2019 model on Edmunds. I decided to test drive the 2020 model to see if any of the problems of the 2019 might have been corrected. I was impressed with the ride and size but really impressed with the power of the new engine. I had no problem with the cvt transmission at low or high speeds. My current car is a three litre 300 twin turbo which I love, yet I see no noticeable differance in power. Yes, I did have a problem with the light steering feel but I changed the setting from standard to sport in the settings option screen and it tightened up to my liking. I really was surprised to like this suv. I live in the city so I never expect good gas mileage from any vehicle and this one is no different. You are always stopping for lights or stop signs so there is just no way you are going to see good mileage. On the highway it's just the opposite. I'm getting almost 30 MPG and the ride is great. The power is very acceptable at any speed. I also found no power lag going up hills which many complained of with the cvt transmission. Many nice features for the money. All in all I'm very happy and surprised with this suv.
Very bad Gas smell when parked in garage. Dealer ‘claims’ they are not aware of the issue. Many posts online for the same issue with the 2019 so the issue is ongoing. Beware....
I was in the market for an SUV as I had only ever driven coupe vehicles. I had test driven the Inifinti QX50, Acura RDX, Audi A3 & Nissan Murano (in that order). All I can say is how the QX50 really set the bar high for the others. It's a smooth ride. We've already taken it up to the cottage and it was dream on both the highway and side roads. The seats are also so comfortable. The BOSE stereo system and panoramic roof is also a beautiful touch - it adds a lot of natural light inside the car (my interior is black). A full tank gets around 600km. Only dislike is the gas requirement is premium. It was a pricey purchase, but I don't regret it for a minute, I also plan to have it for as long as possible.
Features & Specs
|LUXE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$42,250
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LUXE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$40,250
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$46,100
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$44,100
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite QX50 safety features:
- ProPilot Assist
- Assists drivers by maintaining a distance to the car in front and keeping the car in between the lane lines.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if a vehicle is approaching your blind spot as you reverse out of a parking spot.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Alerts the driver with a visual and audible warning when a forward collision with a car or pedestrian is imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Infiniti QX50 vs. the competition
Infiniti QX50 vs. Acura RDX
Redesigned last year, the RDX is notable for its comfortable ride, spacious interior, above-average handling and good value. It gives a few things up to the QX50 — the RDX is slightly slower, and its driving aids aren't as comprehensive — but its smoother powertrain scores it an easy win in a direct comparison.
Infiniti QX50 vs. Infiniti QX60
The QX50 is a compact crossover that comfortably seats five. If you need an additional row of seating and want to keep it in the family, you'll have to upgrade to the Infiniti QX60. The QX60 has an older design than the practically new QX50, but its V6 powertrain is tried-and-true.
Infiniti QX50 vs. Audi Q5
As with other German luxury vehicles, the Audi Q5 costs a fair bit more than its Japanese competition. But in the case of the QX50 versus the Q5, the higher price tag is worth it. The Audi justifies the premium with a stronger engine, a much better steering feel and a more upscale interior.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI QX50 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 INFINITI QX50?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI QX50:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added
- Several advanced safety features are now standard
- New dual-screen infotainment system
- Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019
Is the INFINITI QX50 reliable?
Is the 2020 INFINITI QX50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI QX50?
The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI QX50 is the 2020 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,250.
Other versions include:
- LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $42,250
- LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $40,250
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $46,100
- ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $44,100
- SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $50,900
- SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $48,900
- PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $37,250
- AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $55,850
- PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $39,250
- AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $53,850
What are the different models of INFINITI QX50?
More about the 2020 INFINITI QX50
2020 INFINITI QX50 Overview
The 2020 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 INFINITI QX50?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 QX50 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 QX50.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 QX50 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
