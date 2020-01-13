  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX50
Consumer Rating
(11)
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the INFINITI QX50
VIEW OFFERS
infinitiusa.com

2020 INFINITI QX50

What’s new

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added
  • Several advanced safety features are now standard
  • New dual-screen infotainment system
  • Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with comfortable seating
  • Lots of cargo space
  • Easy to get in and out
  • Quiet at highway speeds
  • Inconsistent power delivery due to CVT automatic
  • Disappointing real-world fuel economy
  • Steering feels overly light and artificial
Other years
2020
2019
2017
2016
2015
2014
INFINITI QX50 for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
MSRP Starting at
$37,250
Save as much as $5,685
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,615 with Edmunds

2020 INFINITI QX50 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 QX50
PURE, LUXE, ESSENTIAL, SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH

msrp 

$37,250
starting price
See All Trims
infinitiusa.com
See all for sale

2020 INFINITI QX50 Review

Upon casual inspection, the 2020 Infiniti QX50 has what it takes to challenge the more established luxury SUVs. It has a low base price, a pleasing level of standard comfort and safety features, and plenty of comfortable passenger space. You'll like the look of the interior, especially if it's a QX50 with the available microsuede headliner and quilted leather seats. There's also a new infotainment system this year that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

But take a drive and you'll find that all is not well in QX50 Town. Our main complaint centers around the turbocharged four-cylinder engine and its continuously variable automatic transmission. The QX50 is sufficiently powerful when you floor it, but power delivery in typical driving is maddeningly nonlinear. In stop-and-go traffic especially, it'll go from low engine rpm loafing to pin-you-to-the-seat thrust with just a little extra throttle. Then there's real-world fuel economy — which isn't nearly as good as what the EPA estimates it to be — and steering that's overly light and doesn't give you a good sense of the road.

Basically, the QX50 doesn't back up its sporty looks and, if anything, makes the task of driving harder. Be sure to give the QX50 a thorough test drive in varying traffic conditions to make sure you can live with it. At the same time, we recommend checking out other small luxury SUVs that we rate more highly, such as the Acura RDX, the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Volvo XC60.

What's it like to live with the QX50?

For a more complete take on the Infiniti QX50 of this generation, check out our experiences from a full year of living with a 2019 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD. We cover everything from comfort to performance. Style and technology were among the highlights, but we took issue with elements of its performance. The 2020 QX50 gets a new infotainment system with smartphone integration as well as some new safety features that weren't available on our 2019 long-term test vehicle.

Which QX50 does Edmunds recommend?

One of the QX50's primary strengths is providing value for the money. As such, we say go for the Luxe trim level. It doesn't cost too much more than the base Pure and adds a few items that luxury SUV shoppers should expect. Heated front seats are inexpensive and worth the investment.

INFINITI QX50 models

The 2020 Infiniti QX50 is a compact SUV sold in five trims. The base Pure has all the basics you'd expect from a luxury crossover, along with advanced driving aids that are often optional on rivals. The subsequent Luxe and Essential trims each add a few extra features that buyers might enjoy. The Sensory adds larger wheels and a Bose audio system, along with two packages that are optional on the Essential trim. Finally, there's the Autograph, which is equipped with almost every feature the QX50 offers.

All come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (268 horsepower, 280 lb-ft of torque) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all trims.

The base Pure model kicks things off with features such as LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a dual-screen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a six-speaker sound system. A variety of advanced driver safety aids are also included.

Level up to the Luxe and you'll receive upgrades such as a panoramic sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and remote engine start. Importantly, heated front seats and a navigation system are available as stand-alone options.

The Essential trim further adds a surround-view parking camera system, heated mirrors, front parking sensors,and the Luxe's optional navigation system and heated front seats.

The Sensory model tacks on bigger wheels, a 16-speaker audio system, and two packages that are optional on the Essential: the Convenience package (leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel) and the ProAssist package (adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane departure intervention).

At the top of the trim ladder is the QX50 Autograph. Added features include a hands-free liftgate, upgraded interior upholstery and trim, and two of the Sensory's optional packages: the Climate package and the ProActive package (the ProAssist package, plus even more safety features).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 INFINITI QX50.

5 star reviews: 55%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 18%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 9%
Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • seats
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • sound system
  • driving experience
  • visibility
  • value
  • technology
  • lights
  • handling & steering
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • electrical system
  • fuel efficiency
  • infotainment system
  • transmission
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I am loving this car!
MZJ,
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

This car was not even on my radar. I thought it was too small for my 6'7" husband, but the salesperson told me it had been redesigned and that the inside had more room! Indeed it did! We tried over a dozen cars from luxury to large SUV's. This 2020 QX 50 places more items on it's sleek dashboard and leaves more leg and shoulder room in the cabin of the vehicle. The power seats have so many adjustments that my husband has as much headroom as in did in our late model Mercedes 450! The seats are comfy, the technology is sweet, it has Apple Play, blind spot warning, lane warnings and the engine has pep!! I was used to a 8 cylinder Jeep and Benz and this sweet ride is just as smooth and much easier on the wallet for gas! It looks small on the outside but don't let that fool you! The back space is very big and the back seats have a 60/40 split! Infiniti gives you road service and live traffic for four years. I have had no buyers remorse and each time I drive the car I am happier than the time before!

5 out of 5 stars, GOOD DEAL FOR THE MONEY
Bob D,
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

My current lease was almost up and I decided I wanted an suv this time around. I liked the look of the QX50 but I didn't like all the poor reviews of the 2019 model on Edmunds. I decided to test drive the 2020 model to see if any of the problems of the 2019 might have been corrected. I was impressed with the ride and size but really impressed with the power of the new engine. I had no problem with the cvt transmission at low or high speeds. My current car is a three litre 300 twin turbo which I love, yet I see no noticeable differance in power. Yes, I did have a problem with the light steering feel but I changed the setting from standard to sport in the settings option screen and it tightened up to my liking. I really was surprised to like this suv. I live in the city so I never expect good gas mileage from any vehicle and this one is no different. You are always stopping for lights or stop signs so there is just no way you are going to see good mileage. On the highway it's just the opposite. I'm getting almost 30 MPG and the ride is great. The power is very acceptable at any speed. I also found no power lag going up hills which many complained of with the cvt transmission. Many nice features for the money. All in all I'm very happy and surprised with this suv.

3 out of 5 stars, Bad gas smell
Debbie,
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Very bad Gas smell when parked in garage. Dealer ‘claims’ they are not aware of the issue. Many posts online for the same issue with the 2019 so the issue is ongoing. Beware....

5 out of 5 stars, Great Luxury SUV
Nikki,
SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I was in the market for an SUV as I had only ever driven coupe vehicles. I had test driven the Inifinti QX50, Acura RDX, Audi A3 & Nissan Murano (in that order). All I can say is how the QX50 really set the bar high for the others. It's a smooth ride. We've already taken it up to the cottage and it was dream on both the highway and side roads. The seats are also so comfortable. The BOSE stereo system and panoramic roof is also a beautiful touch - it adds a lot of natural light inside the car (my interior is black). A full tank gets around 600km. Only dislike is the gas requirement is premium. It was a pricey purchase, but I don't regret it for a minute, I also plan to have it for as long as possible.

Write a review

See all 11 reviews

Ad
Build Your QX50
Build & Priceinfinitiusa.com

Features & Specs

LUXE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LUXE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$42,250
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
LUXE 4dr SUV features & specs
LUXE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$40,250
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$46,100
MPG 22 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV features & specs
ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT
MSRP$44,100
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 INFINITI QX50 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite QX50 safety features:

ProPilot Assist
Assists drivers by maintaining a distance to the car in front and keeping the car in between the lane lines.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if a vehicle is approaching your blind spot as you reverse out of a parking spot.
Forward Emergency Braking
Alerts the driver with a visual and audible warning when a forward collision with a car or pedestrian is imminent.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Infiniti QX50 vs. the competition

Infiniti QX50 vs. Acura RDX

Redesigned last year, the RDX is notable for its comfortable ride, spacious interior, above-average handling and good value. It gives a few things up to the QX50 — the RDX is slightly slower, and its driving aids aren't as comprehensive — but its smoother powertrain scores it an easy win in a direct comparison.

Compare Infiniti QX50 & Acura RDX features

Infiniti QX50 vs. Infiniti QX60

The QX50 is a compact crossover that comfortably seats five. If you need an additional row of seating and want to keep it in the family, you'll have to upgrade to the Infiniti QX60. The QX60 has an older design than the practically new QX50, but its V6 powertrain is tried-and-true.

Compare Infiniti QX50 & Infiniti QX60 features

Infiniti QX50 vs. Audi Q5

As with other German luxury vehicles, the Audi Q5 costs a fair bit more than its Japanese competition. But in the case of the QX50 versus the Q5, the higher price tag is worth it. The Audi justifies the premium with a stronger engine, a much better steering feel and a more upscale interior.

Compare Infiniti QX50 & Audi Q5 features

FAQ

Is the INFINITI QX50 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 QX50 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI QX50 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the QX50 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the QX50 ranges from 31.1 to 31.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI QX50. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 INFINITI QX50?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI QX50:

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added
  • Several advanced safety features are now standard
  • New dual-screen infotainment system
  • Part of the second QX50 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the INFINITI QX50 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI QX50 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the QX50. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the QX50's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 INFINITI QX50 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 INFINITI QX50 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 QX50 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI QX50?

The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI QX50 is the 2020 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,250.

Other versions include:

  • LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $42,250
  • LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $40,250
  • ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $46,100
  • ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $44,100
  • SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $50,900
  • SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $48,900
  • PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $37,250
  • AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $55,850
  • PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $39,250
  • AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $53,850
Learn more

What are the different models of INFINITI QX50?

If you're interested in the INFINITI QX50, the next question is, which QX50 model is right for you? QX50 variants include LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT). For a full list of QX50 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 INFINITI QX50

2020 INFINITI QX50 Overview

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 is offered in the following submodels: QX50 SUV. Available styles include LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SENSORY 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 INFINITI QX50?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 QX50 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 QX50.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 QX50 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 INFINITI QX50?

2020 INFINITI QX50 SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,925. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI QX50 SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $5,615 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,615 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,310.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 10.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 17 2020 INFINITI QX50 SENSORY 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $4,428 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,428 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,697.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 9.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 67 2020 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,275. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $3,865 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,865 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,410.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 54 2020 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,525. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $5,685 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,685 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,840.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 9.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2020 INFINITI QX50 AUTOGRAPH 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

The 2020 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,275. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $4,285 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,285 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,990.

The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 10.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 INFINITI QX50s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 INFINITI QX50 for sale near. There are currently 182 new 2020 QX50s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,500 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 INFINITI QX50. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,832 on a used or CPO 2020 QX50 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 INFINITI QX50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new INFINITI QX50 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,653.

Find a new INFINITI for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,145.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 INFINITI QX50?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials

Related 2020 INFINITI QX50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles