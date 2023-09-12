Skip to main content
Best Cars for Teen Drivers

Sensible options for keeping your teen driver safe

Dan Frio
written by
Reviews Editor
Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

The best cars for teenage drivers are safe, reliable, practical and affordable. New drivers need cars built to forgive minor mistakes, and it's even better if they also offer some utility and style. Parents, meanwhile, need peace of mind without a substantial piece of wallet. We've compiled 10 of the best picks for newly minted drivers, ranging from four-door sedans to compact SUVs to light trucks. All offer top marks from safety and industry regulators.

It starts with safety

That teenager in your house is now a licensed driver, a day you've probably anticipated with both anxiety and excitement. Don't panic. Remember that you too were once a new driver, and rest assured that today's cars are multiple times safer than your first car. That's especially true for new cars, but even 5- to 10-year-old cars typically come with impressive safety ratings and technology.

Today, both government regulators (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA) and the insurance industry (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS) test dozens of cars annually for crashworthiness. The top cars earn NHTSA's five-star rating, while the IIHS bestows its Top Safety Pick+ award on cars that excel in its tests.

One question lingers: Are bigger cars inherently safer? Most experts agree that larger mass affords better protection, but with some caveats. The IIHS, for example, recommends larger, heavier midsize sedans and SUVs, while the Automobile Association of America (AAA) advises against SUVs for teen drivers but does recommend midsize sedans. Both groups agree that small subcompact cars, even those with high crash safety scores, aren't ideal for new drivers.

Large SUVs and trucks may appeal to anxious parents, but they are also heavier, require longer braking distances, and are harder to control for new drivers still developing spatial awareness on the road. Older SUVs are also more prone to rollover risk, given their taller heights and higher center of gravity. A 2020 NHTSA study found that SUVs were involved in more than 40% of fatal rollover crashes. Today's compact and midsize crossover SUVs pose less rollover risk thanks to lower heights and more balanced weight distribution.

Ideally, look for the sweet spot in a compact or midsize sedan, hatchback or SUV.

How much engine is enough?

Many automakers are phasing out six-cylinder engines, and many of today's new cars feature four-cylinder engines, with or without a turbocharger for quicker acceleration. Some make impressive power, but most offer modest punch. The majority of the cars on our list make just enough power for new teen drivers to confidently navigate the highway, without too much to tempt reckless driving. Four-cylinders are also usually more efficient than larger engines. While a six-cylinder engine typically offers more power than new drivers need, we wouldn't reject one if it came with a promising used car prospect. We'd avoid any V8-powered options. In most cases, it's too much, too soon.

Old reliable

When it comes to reliability, don't fixate on the age of a car. Many models between 8 and 12 years old still offer solid performance and low maintenance costs. CarMD's Vehicle Health Index, for example, finds that 2013 models are only 4% more likely to have a check engine light issue than 2018 models, just five years newer. It's also worth visiting a site like J.D. Power if you've narrowed in on a promising used car. J.D Power's reliability ratings measure the dependability of cars three years after initial purchase. New cars certainly appeal with attractive warranties, but many cars today are built to remain relatively trouble-free beyond those initial five-year/50,000-mile periods.

What's the real cost?

Keep in mind that expenses for a teen driver's car don't end with the purchase. Higher insurance rates, fuel, maintenance and repairs all factor into the total cost of ownership. Edmunds' True Cost to Own tool estimates a model's buying, ownership and operating costs over a five-year period. Feed these numbers into the TCO calculator and a proprietary algorithm crunches the numbers, also factoring in depreciation and any interest on financing and tax credits, if applicable, and forecasts it into five years of total ownership cost.

Which cars are best?

We've picked the following 10 cars based on top safety scores — all earn NHTSA's five-star rating — but also factor in affordability, reliability, fun and utility. All offer room for school projects, sports gear, a bike and, if off to college, dorm contents and small furniture, for example. Some choices are no longer in production and are limited to used car searches. Others can be bought new but still represent a good used car value.

Our top picks for teen drivers

Ford Fusion

Ford discontinued the Fusion in 2020, but older examples dating back to this generation's debut in 2013 remain a bargain. A roomy cabin and large trunk offer great utility, and later models featured sophisticated, voice-controlled infotainment to help keep eyes on the road. Active safety features, such as blind-spot warning and lane keeping assistance, were optional. The Fusion also came with MyKey, allowing parents to set limits on top speed and audio volume and enable other safety functions.

Honda Accord

The midsize Accord is a top pick for any driver, but teen drivers can benefit from active safety features such as automatic braking and lane departure warning that came standard on 2018 and newer models. Comfortable and roomy, the Accord holds its value but can cost a little more than other options. Others to consider: Toyota Camry, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima and Mazda 6.

Subaru Impreza

The compact Impreza comes with standard all-wheel drive. Even if you don't live in a wet or snowy climate, that's still a useful extra traction aid for new drivers, especially when it rains. The Impreza isn't fast, but it's got enough power and offers sedan or hatchback styles for extra utility. Others to consider: the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla (both are also available as sedan or hatchback) and Hyundai Elantra. The Subaru Crosstrek is also an option; it's basically an Impreza with a bit more off-road and trail-crossing ability.

Mazda 3

Like the Subaru Impreza and Honda Civic, the Mazda 3 also offers sedan and hatchback designs. We like the hatchback for its sleek design and utility, although cargo capacity isn't as generous as similar compacts. The interior is surprisingly refined for an affordable car, though, and the Mazda feels livelier than most of its rivals. That's not to say "fast," but it's definitely more fun than most.

Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson is a great value for cost-conscious parents, combining top safety scores, affordability, and a generous list of standard features. For instance, every Tucson since its 2022 redesign comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, which teen drivers will appreciate. Also consider: Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV-4, Chevrolet Equinox and Kia Sportage.

Chevrolet Volt

The Volt might seem like a left-field choice, but it's really just a four-door plug-in hybrid with a convenient liftback design. At just 10.6 cubic feet, trunk space is just adequate (many sedans offer around 12 cubes or more). The Volt's real appeal is its electric range of about 50 miles. After the battery is depleted, the Volt switches to its four-cylinder gas engine. It makes a great choice for families looking to minimize fuel costs. The Volt comes with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty on hybrid components (extendable to 10 years/150,000 miles in some states such as California) and Chevy's Teen Driver feature. Like Ford's MyKey, it allows parents to set limits on driving behavior.

Toyota Prius

Like the Volt, the Prius is both a hybrid of design — part sedan, part hatchback — and power. With its gas-electric combo, the Prius returns about 50-plus mpg, making it another smart choice for families looking to cut gas costs. Pre-2023 models might not be the most obvious choice for style-conscious teens, but the Prius is pretty useful with its cavernous hatch area and ample small-item storage for lattes and devices. Like the Volt, the Prius also offers an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty on hybrid components.

Volkswagen Jetta

Driving a Jetta remains a treasured teenage rite of passage thanks to efficient engines, its spacious cabin and fun, stylish European personality. More recent models offer impressive in-car tech that gives the Jetta an Audi Junior feel. Newer models come with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot warning, though you'll have to pay extra for systems like lane keeping assistance. Volkswagen's available Car-Net system includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, and remote vehicle access, but also geofencing that alerts you if your teen driver strays from a designated boundary or exceeds a set speed limit.

BMW 3 Series

No, we don't recommend putting a new driver into a new $46,000 3 Series. But used models from 2015 on — specifically the least powerful 320i trim level — offer surprisingly good deals. Generous trunk space comes in handy for teenager life, while top crash test scores offer reassurance. Standard driver aids didn't arrive until 2019, though, so keep a look out for models that come with those options if they're important to you.

Honda Ridgeline

If your teen is a truck type, they might be disappointed to learn that popular midsize pickups like the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado fall short of top safety marks. But if their heart is set on a truck, the Honda Ridgeline is an option. It's the only midsize pickup to earn five stars from NHTSA and "Good" ratings from IIHS. The Ridgeline drives more like an Accord than a truck and offers several unique features like a lockable in-bed trunk. Advanced driver aids weren't standard until 2020 models, but it's possible to find older top-trim levels that offer the full bundle. The Ridgeline remains in high demand, so don't expect bargain basement prices. But this truck's unique personality may be worth it to you.

Edmunds says

Parents looking to help their teens with a new or used car purchase have a lot of things to consider, from reliability to safety and fuel economy. The vehicles we picked as the best for teens should give prospective shoppers a good place to start.

