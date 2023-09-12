Best Cars for Teen Drivers

One question lingers: Are bigger cars inherently safer? Most experts agree that larger mass affords better protection, but with some caveats. The IIHS, for example, recommends larger, heavier midsize sedans and SUVs, while the Automobile Association of America (AAA) advises against SUVs for teen drivers but does recommend midsize sedans. Both groups agree that small subcompact cars, even those with high crash safety scores, aren't ideal for new drivers.

Large SUVs and trucks may appeal to anxious parents, but they are also heavier, require longer braking distances, and are harder to control for new drivers still developing spatial awareness on the road. Older SUVs are also more prone to rollover risk, given their taller heights and higher center of gravity. A 2020 NHTSA study found that SUVs were involved in more than 40% of fatal rollover crashes. Today's compact and midsize crossover SUVs pose less rollover risk thanks to lower heights and more balanced weight distribution.

Ideally, look for the sweet spot in a compact or midsize sedan, hatchback or SUV.

How much engine is enough?

Many automakers are phasing out six-cylinder engines, and many of today's new cars feature four-cylinder engines, with or without a turbocharger for quicker acceleration. Some make impressive power, but most offer modest punch. The majority of the cars on our list make just enough power for new teen drivers to confidently navigate the highway, without too much to tempt reckless driving. Four-cylinders are also usually more efficient than larger engines. While a six-cylinder engine typically offers more power than new drivers need, we wouldn't reject one if it came with a promising used car prospect. We'd avoid any V8-powered options. In most cases, it's too much, too soon.

Old reliable

When it comes to reliability, don't fixate on the age of a car. Many models between 8 and 12 years old still offer solid performance and low maintenance costs. CarMD's Vehicle Health Index, for example, finds that 2013 models are only 4% more likely to have a check engine light issue than 2018 models, just five years newer. It's also worth visiting a site like J.D. Power if you've narrowed in on a promising used car. J.D Power's reliability ratings measure the dependability of cars three years after initial purchase. New cars certainly appeal with attractive warranties, but many cars today are built to remain relatively trouble-free beyond those initial five-year/50,000-mile periods.

What's the real cost?

Keep in mind that expenses for a teen driver's car don't end with the purchase. Higher insurance rates, fuel, maintenance and repairs all factor into the total cost of ownership. Edmunds' True Cost to Own tool estimates a model's buying, ownership and operating costs over a five-year period. Feed these numbers into the TCO calculator and a proprietary algorithm crunches the numbers, also factoring in depreciation and any interest on financing and tax credits, if applicable, and forecasts it into five years of total ownership cost.

Which cars are best?

We've picked the following 10 cars based on top safety scores — all earn NHTSA's five-star rating — but also factor in affordability, reliability, fun and utility. All offer room for school projects, sports gear, a bike and, if off to college, dorm contents and small furniture, for example. Some choices are no longer in production and are limited to used car searches. Others can be bought new but still represent a good used car value.

Our top picks for teen drivers