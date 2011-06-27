Vehicle overview

Entry-level luxury cars dominate premium-brand vehicle sales in the United States. These are the cars people buy when they get that big promotion at work, and the BMW 3 Series has long been a favorite with consumers and critics alike. There's good reason for its success. The 3 Series comes with some of the most powerful and fuel-efficient four- and six-cylinder engines in this class and arguably the nicest interior furnishings. It also has a reputation for providing sporty handling and a fun overall driving experience. Although the current-generation car puts more priority on ride comfort than previous versions, the 2014 BMW 3 Series remains enjoyable whether you're seeking out roads less traveled or just driving to the office.

The 2014 model year brings plenty of change for the 3 Series line. The BMW 3 Series wagon returns to the lineup after taking 2013 off, and as expected it shares its platform architecture and engines with the 3 Series sedan. This time around, however, the wagon is all-wheel drive only. Meanwhile, the 3 Series coupe and convertible are history, as the redesigned versions of these cars will be known as part of the 2014 4 Series line.

BMW also introduces a brand-new engine for 2014, and if your heart bleeds for mpg, you're probably going to like this 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder diesel. Rated at 180 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, this engine is extremely efficient, as the rear-wheel-drive diesel 3 Series sedan earns an impressive 37 mpg combined EPA rating, while the AWD 328d wagon carries a 35 mpg combined rating. Although the 2014 328d sedan and wagon aren't as quick as other 3 Series models, they're not exactly slow -- BMW claims they can hustle from zero to 60 mph in the low 7-second range.

The high fuel economy numbers on the diesel BMW 3 Series will make the potent but pricey ActiveHybrid 3 sedan an even tougher sell this year (it rates only 28 mpg combined). But every other 2014 BMW 3 Series sedan and wagon is worth serious consideration. Strong competitors like the Audi A4 , Infiniti Q50, Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 , and Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make your decision much harder, but none of these cars can quite match the BMW's combination of fantastic road manners, high-end interior furnishings and outright refinement. If you only test-drive one entry-level luxury car this year, let it be the 2014 BMW 3 Series.