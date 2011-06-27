  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(59)
Appraise this car

2014 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride/handling balance
  • powerful and fuel-efficient engines
  • upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating.
  • ActiveHybrid3 lacks typical hybrid efficiency
  • automatic stop-start system is intrusive.
List Price
$17,495
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 BMW 3 Series is a well-rounded and highly desirable entry-level luxury car. Whether you're drawn to its sporty driving character or its high-end cabin, it's one of our favorites in this class.

Vehicle overview

Entry-level luxury cars dominate premium-brand vehicle sales in the United States. These are the cars people buy when they get that big promotion at work, and the BMW 3 Series has long been a favorite with consumers and critics alike. There's good reason for its success. The 3 Series comes with some of the most powerful and fuel-efficient four- and six-cylinder engines in this class and arguably the nicest interior furnishings. It also has a reputation for providing sporty handling and a fun overall driving experience. Although the current-generation car puts more priority on ride comfort than previous versions, the 2014 BMW 3 Series remains enjoyable whether you're seeking out roads less traveled or just driving to the office.

The 2014 model year brings plenty of change for the 3 Series line. The BMW 3 Series wagon returns to the lineup after taking 2013 off, and as expected it shares its platform architecture and engines with the 3 Series sedan. This time around, however, the wagon is all-wheel drive only. Meanwhile, the 3 Series coupe and convertible are history, as the redesigned versions of these cars will be known as part of the 2014 4 Series line.

BMW also introduces a brand-new engine for 2014, and if your heart bleeds for mpg, you're probably going to like this 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder diesel. Rated at 180 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, this engine is extremely efficient, as the rear-wheel-drive diesel 3 Series sedan earns an impressive 37 mpg combined EPA rating, while the AWD 328d wagon carries a 35 mpg combined rating. Although the 2014 328d sedan and wagon aren't as quick as other 3 Series models, they're not exactly slow -- BMW claims they can hustle from zero to 60 mph in the low 7-second range.

The high fuel economy numbers on the diesel BMW 3 Series will make the potent but pricey ActiveHybrid 3 sedan an even tougher sell this year (it rates only 28 mpg combined). But every other 2014 BMW 3 Series sedan and wagon is worth serious consideration. Strong competitors like the Audi A4 , Infiniti Q50, Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 , and Mercedes-Benz C-Class will make your decision much harder, but none of these cars can quite match the BMW's combination of fantastic road manners, high-end interior furnishings and outright refinement. If you only test-drive one entry-level luxury car this year, let it be the 2014 BMW 3 Series.

2014 BMW 3 Series models

The 2014 BMW 3 Series is available in sedan and wagon body styles. (A hatchback model, the 3 Series Gran Turismo, is reviewed separately.) Sedans come in 320i, 328i, 328d, 335i and ActiveHybrid 3 trim levels. For almost all of these, BMW offers all-wheel-drive versions, which it labels "xDrive." The wagon is only available in 328i xDrive and 328d xDrive trims.

Standard features for the entry-level 320i include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, wood trim, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface, a 6.5-inch display and a premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 328i sedan adds a more powerful version of the 320i's engine, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, eight-way power-adjustable front seats and driver memory functions. The 328i and 328d wagons are equipped similarly to their sedan counterparts.

The 335i sedan and ActiveHybrid 3 get unique powertrains, although both come equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive and auto-leveling xenon headlights, automatic high beams and a sunroof.

BMW offers three optional equipment lines -- Luxury, Sport and M Sport -- that include different wheel designs, color schemes, trim types, seats, steering wheels and even suspension tuning. There are also a number of available packages to choose from.

Opting for the Technology package brings a hard-drive-based navigation system (with 20GB available for personal music storage), a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display, BMW Apps (including Pandora and Stitcher), BMW Remote Services (which allows many smartphones to lock the car remotely and turn on the climate control, among various other tasks) and a head-up display.

The Premium package is your ticket to leather upholstery, a keyless ignition, power front seats for the 320i, four-way power lumbar support for the front seats and, on wagons, a power liftgate that you can open by swiping your foot under the bumper.

For extra safety, the Driver Assistance package provides a rearview camera along with front and rear parking sensors. The Driver Assistance Plus package gets those items plus side- and top-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system, a driver drowsiness monitor and a speed limit info display. The Cold Weather package comes with heated front and rear seats plus a heated steering wheel. The Dynamic Handling package bundles the sportier suspension tuning from the M Sport line with variable-ratio steering.

Individual option highlights include the Lighting package (provides adaptive bi-xenon headlights), adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system and an upgraded Harman Kardon audio system.

2014 Highlights

The 3 Series wagon returns, as it has finally received the same redesign the sedan got in 2012. In addition, a new four-cylinder diesel engine joins the 2014 BMW 3 Series lineup and a few more standard features are thrown in. The 3 Series coupe is also new, but has been renamed for 2014 as the 4 Series.

Performance & mpg

2014 BMW 3 Series sedans offer a choice between rear-wheel drive and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, while AWD is standard on 3 Series wagons. A six-speed manual is available on sedans, but the wagon comes only with an eight-speed automatic transmission (optional on the sedan). Automatic-equipped 3 Series cars with the Sport or M Sport package have a "sport" version of this transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. Both transmissions come with an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel.

The 320i comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 180 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. Considering we recorded a decent 7.3-second 0-60-mph time at the track, the EPA fuel economy ratings are impressive at 28 mpg combined (24 city/36 highway) for a rear-drive sedan with the automatic. The manual version and xDrive versions are nearly as good, rating 27 mpg combined.

The 328i model uses a more powerful version of the 320i's engine, rated at 240 hp and 255 lb-ft of torque. The EPA estimates an automatic-equipped 328i will achieve 27 mpg in combined driving, an outstanding number for this class. But perhaps this is the best combination of performance and efficiency within the entire 3 Series lineup. With a 328i M Sport's 5.4-second sprint to 60 mph that we recorded at our own facility and a remarkable 33.6 mpg on our 120-mile loop, we can't recommend this version of the 3 Series enough.

The 328d models have a 2.0-liter, turbocharged diesel four-cylinder rated at 180 hp and a robust 280 lb-ft of torque. This engine only comes with the automatic regardless of which body style you choose. Rear-drive 328d sedans are rated at 37 mpg combined (32 mpg city/45 mpg highway), while the 328d xDrive sedan and wagon are both rated at 35 mpg combined. On our 120-mile evaluation loop, we achieved an admirable 34 mpg in a 328d wagon. Perhaps more surprising, we also recorded a 7.2-second 0-60 mph time for the wagon at our test facility.

The 335i sedan has a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. With the automatic, it's nearly as fuel-efficient as the 328i, boasting a 25 mpg combined EPA rating. Getting the manual gearbox drops the combined rating to 23 mpg. With AWD, you're looking at 24 combined for the automatic and 23 mpg for the manual.

Finally, there's the ActiveHybrid 3, which pairs the 335i's engine with the eight-speed automatic, a rear-drive electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. This combination provides 335 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. The ActiveHybrid 3 sedan is quick. At our test track, we recorded a scorching 5.1-second sprint to 60 mph, but don't expect huge mpg numbers, as the EPA rates it at just 28 mpg combined (25 mpg city/33 mpg highway). And we essentially validated the EPA's estimate on the Edmunds evaluation loop, where we earned a little over 29 mpg.

Safety

Every 2014 BMW 3 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

Options include parking sensors (front and rear), a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system and an automated parking system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 328i sedan with 18-inch summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, while the 328i M Sport stopped in 109 feet -- average distances for an entry-level luxury sedan with summer tires. Book-ending this group were the 328d xDrive wagon with all-season tires at 126 feet, and the ActiveHybrid 3 at 106 feet on summer tires.

In government crash testing, the sedan received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, plus four stars for frontal protection and five for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. It received the second-worst rating of "Marginal" in the Institute's small-overlap frontal-offset crash test. Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Although the latest 3 Series has lost a bit of the previous car's hard-edged athleticism, the reality is that this car still delivers the best all-around driving experience in the entry-level luxury sedan class. The ride is smooth and quiet, no matter which wheels and tires you choose, so the car is fantastic for road trips. Although we haven't driven the 2014 BMW 3 Series wagon, its handling should be similar to the sedan, which feels nicely composed when going around turns.

The steering is the weakest link in this package: Most consumers will find it very precise, with ideal weighting, but more demanding drivers might notice that it lacks the detailed feedback that made older BMWs feel special.

Still, we have no complaints about the engines. The 320i and its 180-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a punchy power delivery and acceleration on par with rivals. That leaves the former base model, the 328i and its turbo-4, as a desirable upgrade model. The six-cylinder 335i might seem like overkill at this point, but its huge wallop of power and distinctive inline-6 sound still make it the best choice for those wanting the top sport sedan experience.

Interior

Although the 3 Series cabin has a contemporary feel, BMW has taken pains to make sure it's still a comfortable and inviting place. The company's classic analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, while the optional thematic equipment lines allow plenty of personal customization. Materials quality is exceptional throughout, and it's all put together with care.

In terms of technology, the basic 6.5-inch display screen is adequate, but you'll want to get the larger, optional screen for a true luxury electronics interface. This year's iDrive system has been updated slightly, with the most noticeable change being a touchpad on top of the controller that can be used to hand write inputs using your finger. Overall, iDrive is pretty easy to use, thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared to some rival systems, it typically requires a few more twirls and clicks to get what you want.

The base-model front seats are comfortable and supportive, while those in the sport packages are even more so. Both offer an impressive amount of adjustment regardless of whether you get manual or power operation. If rear-seat accommodations are a priority, you won't find a more spacious backseat in the entry-luxury car class. Rear legroom is particularly generous. Trunk space is above average in the sedan (13 cubic feet), while the wagon offers a maximum cargo capacity of 53 cubic feet with its seats folded. That's more than BMW's X1 and about the same as the Audi Allroad.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW 3 Series.

5(61%)
4(20%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.3
59 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

To New York and back 51mpg!
Magnus Rundqwist,09/17/2015
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I love the car. This is my 3rd 3-series, -when my last 328i at 180,000 miles started to show signs of costly repairs I thought is was time to trade in. I was hopping around for fuel efficient cars including hybrids, once used to the driving environment of the BMW its difficult to switch. The car has been 5/5. The mileage I get has been great. I am a bit of a mpg-geek and think its fun to keep track. Most recent was a full-packed 4 people trip to NY from Atlanta, including Labor day traffic jams and driving on Manhattan. Coming home after 1750 miles the trip computer showed 51mpg average. -I'm happy with that. Around town (Atlanta traffic 25-30mph average): ~40-45mpg MPG "geek" driving (careful driving smooth acc etc): 55-60 mpg Update I have now driven the car over 15,000 miles. No issues. I really like the torque of the diesel Sometimes I get an annoying warning about a malfunctioning parking light. That’s about it. After my initial “mpg-craze” I still routinely get >50mpg on longer highway trips. City traffic is probably more like ~38mpg. Typical highway at 75mph: ~53mpg Update 50,000 miles. Emission light came on at 49k, dealer changed fuel injectors Had my first experience with run-flats while travelling. Drove 25 miles to a Wall-mart, bought a plier and a plug-kit, repaired the tire on the parking lot. -Great! No other problems! Update 65,000 miles Absolute Zero Problems. Bought new tires
2014 328D Xdrive
SteveO,06/01/2016
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
IMHO the recommended intervals for fluid changes are too long. I will change in-between. Also lifetime fluids don't exist once again IMHO. This is a ploy by BMW to reduce their warranty costs for maintenance and gives the false impression that ownership is not so costly. This might be fine for someone who trades often but those used ones that followed BWM's schedule will not hold up as well. This is a fine car. It does everything well and offers great mileage without any sacrifice. We totally love the car. Costs are high all the way around but then again I'd expect them to be from such a fine auto. I'm on my 4th one now without one regret. Loved them all. The 328D offers it all. Don't buy any BMW and expect low costs for anything. If you make the purchase knowing this and maintain them well you will be a very happy BMW owner. We also currently own a 2014 335i and a cheap to maintain 2016 Toyota Tacoma limited for boat and stuff hauling. Update 1. After an additional 6,000 miles we couldn't be happier with this car. By far our favorite car ever. Good job BMW. Just keeps being a fine car. I bought a bigger sister now that will replace the 3, a 535D M Sport. Also a great car. It will be a sad day when the 3 drives off.
Reliable, efficient, fun to drive BMW 328d
AJ,01/14/2018
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I've done a lot of research on Mercedes/Audi/BMW diesels before I bought my 328d: if you pick up a copy of Consumer Reports magazine (or subscribe online), you'll learn that 2014 BMW 3 series earned an average of 4 star (above average) reliability ratings in every area (mechanical, electrical, etc.), better than any other year; other 3 series have average reliability and most 7 series and 5 series score below average reliability. These BMW 328d have very few mechanical issues unlike 2009-2011 335d, which were known for expensive fuel injector/pump, carbon buildup and DEF/EGR problems. I fill up with Propel HPR diesel, a 100% renewable diesel (way better than bio-diesel) available in most cities in CA, which will help keep this 328d very reliable for many years (look up HPR diesel online, I tested it on my TDI before, it's a superb clean diesel alternative). Fuel economy is way better than EPA rating at cruising speed - I get 52-54 mpg at 73-75 mph, (high 50's! when cruising at 55-65 mph) - I average 39-44 on each tank (600+ miles) depending on what % is city driving & how aggressively I drive - that's the fuel economy of a Toyota hybrid. Considering the great handling and how much fun it is to drive (280 lb. ft. of torque), this BMW is a winner! I bought my 328d certified pre-owned from BMW of Marin County with an extended warranty (2 years, unlimited miles) which gives me a peace of mind as I drive 3K/month all over NorCal. The 8 speed ZF transmission is smooth and quick shifting in either sport or comfort mode: I've owned many BMW's with 5 & 6 speed transmission and this 8 speed is the best. Interestingly enough, I searched for 328d for 3 months and paid less for very clean low mileage Certified 328d than private parties were asking, which shows how high the demand is for these reliable diesels. If you find one with a clean title & well maintained - buy it - you won't regret owning it. Here's a nice review from Motorweek - http://www.motorweek.org/reviews/road_tests/2014_bmw_328d
So far, so very, very good
e_d_munds,01/20/2014
I shopped for 3 years and test drove several cars before deciding on the BMW 328d. I've had the car for a month and I am so impressed with every aspect of it. I have a typical long commute in San Diego - early morning to beat the rush, and a slog in the afternoon. So far close to 39 mpg and >500 miles/tank. Highway mileage is well above the 45 estimated. Car is so sweet and fun to drive. Got the Nav, which comes with a host of other stuff and I say worth the extra $$. For me, this was a momentous upgrade from a reliable 2003 Accord V6 with 145K miles. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in a high mpg, mid-level luxury car. In addition, BMW of Escondido treated me very, very well!
See all 59 reviews of the 2014 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
181 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 BMW 3 Series

Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Wagon, 3 Series Hybrid, 3 Series Diesel. Available styles include 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 BMW 3 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 BMW 3 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV is priced between $12,750 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 32411 and106374 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive is priced between $11,750 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 58359 and101568 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive is priced between $13,127 and$17,989 with odometer readings between 51906 and115195 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i is priced between $15,995 and$17,590 with odometer readings between 39627 and86530 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive is priced between $17,995 and$17,999 with odometer readings between 81976 and101698 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328d is priced between $12,399 and$12,399 with odometer readings between 114558 and114558 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i is priced between $11,519 and$11,519 with odometer readings between 90693 and90693 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 335i is priced between $18,456 and$18,456 with odometer readings between 57654 and57654 miles.

Which used 2014 BMW 3 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 BMW 3 Series for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2014 3 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,519 and mileage as low as 32411 miles.

Can't find a used 2014 BMW 3 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 3 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,939.

Find a used BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,857.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 3 Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,589.

