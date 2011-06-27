  1. Home
1994 BMW 3 Series Review

List Price Estimate
$670 - $1,616
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags appear on all 3 Series models. A new six-cylinder convertible joins the stable, and traction control becomes optional for all cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 BMW 3 Series.

5(86%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Have Enjoyed This Car So Much
94southernbmw,11/02/2012
Bought this car at fully depreciated price in July 2012 and have been driving approximately 3 or 4 days a week for last 3 months. Had to put in a radiator which was leaking when I bought it ($475). Getting the top down and taking her out for a spin is well worth it though. Good on gas (having been a truck SUV driver). Has decent pick up. Car has 174k miles on it an idles as smooth as can be. Car has been properly maintained. It is a form of therapy and so much fun. If you are thinking of buying a convertible I happily recomment this one. Take it to a mechanic as they are old cars now.
Ultimate Tanning Machine!
Car Nutz,12/01/2006
I bought my 1994 325iC with 230k miles on the odometer. I cannot believe that this car still accelerates with authority and rev to the redline, but it DOES! It does have a couple of electrical issues that my mechanic says are related to the ECU, warning lights illuminate though no real problems exist. I put Bilstein shocks and M3 control arms and a cold air intake. The handling and sound is phenomenal! Agressive handling and sound! It makes my Mercedes seem like an old man's car.
Like I would like it.
Chanman,02/08/2008
My '94 325is handles like a true sports car, gives a decent 24-29 MPG and the manual tranny is pure joy to zip around in. Rather small interior, but that is coupe. Handles poorly in snow but I havn't bothered to put winter tires on it. Feels like I could race any car on the street, pull away in acceleration, and take corners with ease. A little sway on turns, it is stock and have no sway bars. Looks like a classic. Drives like a smooth driving machine, just as BMW says. Very satisfied. Would probably go 4dr next time, but love the coupe look.
Great Car, needs more power
mwmiller85,10/04/2008
I bought this vehicle on a "whim". I needed a car quickly and found this beautiful white 318i and for 1500 I couldn't refuse. Great car, very tight, great handling, love the manual transmission, and sunroof. Gas mileage is great, fill up once a week, however with current gas prices it's about 50 bucks to fill. My friends love the car, interior is PERFECT, however would have loved a bit more room. Overall great car for being 14 years old!!
See all 69 reviews of the 1994 BMW 3 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 1994 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 1994 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible. Available styles include 318i 2dr Convertible, 318is 2dr Coupe, 318i 4dr Sedan, 325i 2dr Convertible, 325i 4dr Sedan, and 325is 2dr Coupe.

