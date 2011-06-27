Bought this car at fully depreciated price in July 2012 and have been driving approximately 3 or 4 days a week for last 3 months. Had to put in a radiator which was leaking when I bought it ($475). Getting the top down and taking her out for a spin is well worth it though. Good on gas (having been a truck SUV driver). Has decent pick up. Car has 174k miles on it an idles as smooth as can be. Car has been properly maintained. It is a form of therapy and so much fun. If you are thinking of buying a convertible I happily recomment this one. Take it to a mechanic as they are old cars now.

