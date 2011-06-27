Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.2/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
Navigation System w/Touchpadyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down Rear Seatyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
18" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
18" Star-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track60.3 in.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3295 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Liquid Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Venetian Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Venetian Beige Dakota, premium leather
  • Black Dakota, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
