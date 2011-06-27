  1. Home
1996 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

BMW has added an M3 model to the 3-Series lineup for 1995, and it's been winning rave reviews from the press and public. The M3 has a 240-horsepower inline six purring away under the hood, suspension modifications designed specifically for the war-torn roads of America, huge brakes, and supple leather seats; all for less than $40,000. Sadly, a sedan version is not planned for the U.S.

Also new this year, a BMW hatchback based on the 3-Series. Called the 318ti, it's priced evenly with the Volkswagen GTI, though performance levels fall a bit short of those of the vaunted VW. Identical to the 318i from the A-pillar forward, the 318ti should win the hearts of younger, less-affluent buyers looking for Germanic sporting fun.

The rest of the 3-Series line carries over for 1995, which is no bad thing. This BMW has won the favor of driving enthusiasts everywhere for its capable handling, first-class ergonomics, and classic styling. Prices start right around the $25,000 mark, just $5,000 above the average price of a new car in the U.S. The 325i and 325is, two of the three performers in the lineup, do have base prices that are a bit higher.

Bottom rung 318's are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder, while midrange 325 cars have a 189-horsepower six doing the motivational work. All 3-Series models have dual airbags and antilock brakes, and six-cylinder cars get optional traction control. Sedans, coupes and convertibles are the available body configurations.

For the money, BMW's 3-Series is tough to beat for sophistication, safety and performance, particularly in M3 guise.

1996 Highlights

BMW's highly acclaimed 3 Series receives new engines across the board. The six-cylinder models drop the 325 designation for 328, thanks to a new 2.8-liter inline six. While the new six offers a negligible gain in horsepower (now 190), acceleration is significantly improved by a 14 percent increase in torque (now up to 207). To go along with the heartier engine, 328 models get vented rear disc brakes to minimize brake fade. The 318 models keep the 318 name despite an increase in engine displacement to 1.9 liters, which yields a slight increase in torque. Automatic climate control is standard across the line, except in the 318ti, and upgraded sound systems are optional on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 BMW 3 Series.

5(77%)
4(17%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car
rhodesej2,09/04/2012
When we bought our 328i it had approx 82k miles on it, it now has 150k. In that time we have had to replace the radiator and water pump. At 150k it drives like it just came off the showroom floor. We are very pleased with it. My wife is the primary driver and we are now considering buying a 2001 5 series. The paint is cracking in some places also the ignition switch has presented some problems which was an inconvenience to have repaired. All in all it is an excellent vehicle.
Soooo fun to drive! Even with 200,000mi!
328i96,03/18/2013
This car has by far been the most reliable car I've ever owned. I previously had a '94 325is and a '95 Mercedes Benz c280. The car is alot like my 325is but It has more options and It just looks much better. I have driven this car from DC to NYC many times without issues. The only problems that I've had so far is that the driver electronic seat backrest tilt doesn't function anymore. It just needs a new plastic gear for the seat motor. Another thing is that Over the years the black leather has become severely dried out because of the sun. These minor things dont bother me much. I just love the way the car handles and the looks I get from people when I drive around town.
Amazing car
bmw_fanatic,02/19/2011
This car is absolutely amazing. I've owned this car since 90,000 miles and have used it as a daily commuter, ALL seasons. It has 260,000+ miles on it now and it still runs great. This interior is in great condition and the leather looks amazing and won't just deteriorate on you. The exterior is still in good shape, although rust is beginning to start under the doors. The engine ticks a little bit now as well. Besides that the engine still roars like she's new and I couldn't be happier with this vehicle.
My First BMW
Yves,05/07/2006
I couldn't pass up the opportunity to buy this car. I have never owned anything close to this car before. I have driven many north american and a few european models and this car's driving experience exceeded all of those and my expectations. The engine is silky smooth right to the redline and puts out plenty of go. Although the auto transmission may not provide as much pure joy as the stick, the manual shift option comes close. The suspension is pure genius. Never too harsh, it provides a stable, confidence inspiring platform at any speed or road condition. Drop the top, and this little white car goes from attractive to gorgeous. Every time I drive it, I can't stop smiling.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

