Black on Black 320i with manual 6 speed, Sport, Premium and Driver Assistance packages, plus heated front seats. I've had it for two weeks and less than 500 miles. I traded in a 2013 Honda Accord Sport CVT. The Honda had accumulated some equity in the lease, so it went back 5 months early; the dealer paid it all off (residual and 5 payments) leaving a zero balance against the BMW lease. Impressive for Honda. . In several ways, I miss the Honda: the "infotainment" was better. The BMW does not have a Pandora source in its system. Yes, it will stream music, but you control it from the smartphone, not through the car. Rebound control seemed better than the BMW, especially for the rear. I really liked the CVT. ( I don't like automatic transmissions with gears, so I got the manual BMW.) The BMW gas mileage in suburban traffic seems about the same as the Accord, which was excellent: 26 to 40 mpg. Power seems similar also, but the BMW is MUCH quieter and smoother, so it's hard to tell. The BMW certainly seems to have enough power, but it's not a racer. (I purposely looked for a low-powered BMW to save on traffic tickets, based on past experience with other BMWs. This is the primary reason why the 320i attracted me - it's sensible and well balanced.) But when you consider that the BMW lease payment is just $6 more than the Honda payment (although I did kick in a little cash to cover tax and tags), and that it has far more premium features than the Honda did, not to mention all that comes with the BMW brand, The BMW Club, you see the advantage. I'm looking forward to "growing into" the BMW as it breaks in. ONE YEAR LATER: After 14,000 miles, I wouldn't change much about what I wrote previously. However, this car is GOOD on gas. 33-36 around suburbia, and 42 at 70 MPH on cruise, over a 150 mile trip. I've done that trip several times. There are no rattles of any kind. It still doesn't seem fast, but high speed cruising (80+) is excellent, when possible and safe. But I still miss the Honda sometimes, and probably will take another look at that brand in two more years. If I ever get another BMW, I probably won't choose to get the sport seats - they make getting into the car more difficult than it needs to be. This car is a 2015 model. Handling is good, not not appreciably better in feel than my old Accord. I'm sure that if put on a racetrack, the BMW would go around faster than the Accord, but in daily driving, they feel nearly the same. I understand there were some suspension improvements on the 2016. At 20000 miles, I put on Michelin pilot sport as 3 plus non run flat tires. I saved the old continental run flats to put back on for lease end. They have plenty of tread. With the michelins, it's like going from square to round to put it simply. What a difference. If I do get a flat, I have an inexpensive can of Slime and a compressor. If I ever get another car with summer run flat tires, I'll make this change in week one. Otherwise I stand by my previous comments. 27000 Miles: I also have a 1997 Z3 that I have renovated. Lately, I'm choosing to drive it over the 320i. It just drives better even though it uses a lot more gas. I'm looking forward to the end of the 320i lease so that I can find another used BMW to fix up. Still, the 320 is a great car for long trips. 35000 miles: Ditto the last comments above. It’s an excellent car that feels like it would last another 20 years with no problem. I’m wondering about my lease mileage choice (15,000/year). I have 6 months left to drive 10,000 miles. Either I set off across the country, or turn the car in with significant unused miles. I tried out a 2018 Accord. If I do get a new car, that will be it. Looking at residual value, this 320i would cost $24,999 to buy. It does have special equipment, but similar 320’s are already available for $23,000 full retail price, and with less mileage. That’s the same price range as a brand new Accord Sport. I think Ill just use the Z3 as my daily driver for a while, or pick up a used 8-10 year old Bimmer for $ mid-teens. The brand does still have exclusivity. FINA Review: As promised above, I found a 2002 BMW 330ci convertible with 59000 miles. For $7,000. It was a local car, too. After purchase, I added a Bluetooth device, did a LOT of cosmetic cleanup and painting in the interior, refinished the leather seats, had quite a few dents taken out by paintless dent repair, replaced all four rotors and pads with ceramic pads (no dust), Painted the wheels and the rear bumper, and now have a very respectable $9,000 car that should be reliable for quite some time. I returned the 320i three months early to save on insurance. So, the overall review of the 320i is “meh”.

