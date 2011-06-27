1991 BMW 3 Series Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,609
Used 3 Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
In an effort to make 3 Series ownership more affordable, BMW adds four-cylinder versions of the sedan, coupe and convertible to the lineup -- these models take the name "318." Output is rated at 134 horsepower, and a five-speed manual is the only transmission choice. Standard equipment on these cars includes antilock brakes, a driver-side front airbag, air conditioning, a cassette player and power windows, mirrors and locks. A limited-slip differential is optional, as is a sunroof on the coupe and sedan. Meanwhile, the 325i convertible now comes with a power-operated top and cross-spoke alloy wheels; additionally, it gets integrated body-color bumpers and new headlights. Note that this is your last year to get your hands on a coupe or sedan of the E30 generation, as both body styles will get a full redesign for 1992.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 BMW 3 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
howard,05/02/2009
I have had many cars in my life but this is my favorite. I just love this car. The timeless classic style and she handles great. This is my first BMW. I bought it on a whim for $1800 and instantly fell in love with her. She runs great but needs some minor fixes. My new passion and hobby will be to provide all the TLC she needs and restore her to the ultimate driving machine she was meant to be.
stevo,06/11/2010
I just bought this car, and in doing so I have learned a hard life's lesson. Have you car inspected before buying. I have not received the bill on repairs yet, but my trusty mechanic is ringing up some numbers and I don't expect them to be cheap. I have to over haul the entire suspension front and rear and then replace the clutch and fix a crazy amount of leaks that began after the 3 hour drive home after purchasing plus many many more items. After all this though, I freaking LOVE this car and no amount of money will force me to part from the sexy style and classic feel. Even on bad suspension she drove like a dream. It's my first classic BMW and definitely wont be my last.
weterb,09/05/2005
Excellent acceleration, handing, fuel economy. Sounds like a symphony as it works. A car with design depth. A 15 year old car that still is up to date and still turns heads.
gocanes14,07/16/2009
I just recently got a 318is and it is a fun little car to drive. It has almost 200,000 miles on it and needs some things like new struts, rack and pinion, timing chain. It handles pretty good and I get pretty good mpgs when I dont drive it hard.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 BMW 3 Series features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1991 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3