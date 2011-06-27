  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1991 BMW 3 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

1991 BMW 3 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 3 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,609
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

In an effort to make 3 Series ownership more affordable, BMW adds four-cylinder versions of the sedan, coupe and convertible to the lineup -- these models take the name "318." Output is rated at 134 horsepower, and a five-speed manual is the only transmission choice. Standard equipment on these cars includes antilock brakes, a driver-side front airbag, air conditioning, a cassette player and power windows, mirrors and locks. A limited-slip differential is optional, as is a sunroof on the coupe and sedan. Meanwhile, the 325i convertible now comes with a power-operated top and cross-spoke alloy wheels; additionally, it gets integrated body-color bumpers and new headlights. Note that this is your last year to get your hands on a coupe or sedan of the E30 generation, as both body styles will get a full redesign for 1992.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 BMW 3 Series.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
howard,05/02/2009
I have had many cars in my life but this is my favorite. I just love this car. The timeless classic style and she handles great. This is my first BMW. I bought it on a whim for $1800 and instantly fell in love with her. She runs great but needs some minor fixes. My new passion and hobby will be to provide all the TLC she needs and restore her to the ultimate driving machine she was meant to be.
My New Baby
stevo,06/11/2010
I just bought this car, and in doing so I have learned a hard life's lesson. Have you car inspected before buying. I have not received the bill on repairs yet, but my trusty mechanic is ringing up some numbers and I don't expect them to be cheap. I have to over haul the entire suspension front and rear and then replace the clutch and fix a crazy amount of leaks that began after the 3 hour drive home after purchasing plus many many more items. After all this though, I freaking LOVE this car and no amount of money will force me to part from the sexy style and classic feel. Even on bad suspension she drove like a dream. It's my first classic BMW and definitely wont be my last.
Affordable luxury car
weterb,09/05/2005
Excellent acceleration, handing, fuel economy. Sounds like a symphony as it works. A car with design depth. A 15 year old car that still is up to date and still turns heads.
Great car!
gocanes14,07/16/2009
I just recently got a 318is and it is a fun little car to drive. It has almost 200,000 miles on it and needs some things like new struts, rack and pinion, timing chain. It handles pretty good and I get pretty good mpgs when I dont drive it hard.
See all 40 reviews of the 1991 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1991 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1991 BMW 3 Series

Used 1991 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 1991 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible. Available styles include 325i 4dr Sedan, 318i 2dr Convertible, 325i 2dr Convertible, 325iX 4dr Sedan AWD, 318i 4dr Sedan, 318is 2dr Coupe, 325iX 2dr Coupe AWD, and 325i 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 BMW 3 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 BMW 3 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 BMW 3 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 BMW 3 Series.

Can't find a used 1991 BMW 3 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 3 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,575.

Find a used BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,993.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 3 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,950.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,272.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 BMW 3 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 3 Series lease specials

Related Used 1991 BMW 3 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles