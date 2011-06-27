  1. Home
1992 BMW 3 Series Review

List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,611
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New sheetmetal for the 3-series; all the corners are rounded and the wheelbase is stretched. Interior space is marginally greater than previous models. A driver airbag is added to the equipment list. Buyers can choose between a sports or luxury package, depending on their predilections.

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm the owner, the only owner.
sheila davis,02/02/2010
I purchased my BMW 325ic in 1992.I have kept every service record.This car is my baby.It is very fun to drive, has a good-sized back seat.The body was painted last year (cashmere) and I had all new leather put inside.I also installed the ultimate luxury-- cupholders.The body style looks exactly like a vintage Mercedes.Because it is getting up in years, it has needed several new parts: brake linings, exhaust system and now, the air conditioning kit.I am considering a new car so I have not had the air fixed yet.Also, the chocolate top needs to be replaced but bathtub caulk keeps it from leaking. If you have the opportunity to own one of these, take it. People stop and ask me about it.
Hole in the wallet
BisForBummer,09/24/2002
Worst designed BMW ever. From plastic radiator to plastic fins on the water pump blade to a computer that does not adequately drain when the car is taken to a car wash such that is floods and shorts out.
Ups at downs at 215k miles
gpelite,03/01/2011
Bought this second or third hand from a guy who blew the head gasket. I was pissed, but 2600 for a gasket vs 1200 for a new engine package, I swapped engines. Parts are cheap for this car folks, if you are handy you can conquer this one. FYI the broken gasket engine was because he overheated it by not changing the water pump at regular guidelines. You need to do matinence on the car, just regular stuff, she will run forever. Ive only replaced water pump and alternator at regular intervals once... so this car has been beaten bad. Ive also done suspension parts, small stabilizers and struts, routine. I kill this thing all over the USA and she is a trooper... Im impressed.
Drive It Like You Stole It!
The Stig,08/22/2009
I bought this car at 150,000km's and I'm now approaching 250,000km's. I expect the bimmer to last much longer - car is in excellent condition. Although not as quick as its 6-cyclinder counterparts its an economical bimmer with enough juice for spirited driving and great handling. Overtime I've replaced many parts which are known to be weak in this model including: water pump, head gasket, strut tower mounts, ball joints...(all preventative maintenance, not broken) otherwise car has run with few problems over the years. Only failures: bolt in clutch linkage broke at 224,000km's ($10 part, $300 tow to garage); fog light connection a little loose... the bracket broke off in cooler weather.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1992 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Used 1992 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 1992 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible. Available styles include 318is 2dr Coupe, 318i 2dr Convertible, 325i 4dr Sedan, 325is 2dr Coupe, 318i 4dr Sedan, and 325i 2dr Convertible.

