Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2016 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up
  • engine choices that offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency
  • upscale, spacious interior with logical and easy-to-use controls.
  • Automatic stop-start system is intrusive
  • limited feature availability on base 320i.
List Price Range
$16,595 - $24,450
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're in the market for a compact luxury sport sedan, the 2016 BMW 3 Series should be near the top of your list. Whether you're enjoying its blend of features and refinement or putting its smooth optional engine to the test, you'll probably come away with a positive impression. Let's find out more about all this well-rounded car has to offer.

Vehicle overview

It's shaping up to be another banner year for the 2016 BMW 3 Series sedan and wagon. One could argue that BMW has lost its traditional sporting edge in some respects, but when it comes to the compact luxury sport segment, the 3 Series continues to stand apart. Facing fierce competition from fresh-faced rivals, BMW has responded with a number of changes for 2016 that help keep the 3 Series current. Even without them, though, this would still be the segment front runner, both for avowed driving enthusiasts and for shoppers who just prefer a pleasing luxury car experience.

Don't blink. You might miss the 2016 3 Series' refreshed front-end styling, which can be accented with new LED headlights.

Headlining this year's updates is a brand-new engine for the six-cylinder 3 Series sedan, which gets a new 340i name to mark the occasion. Though it retains its predecessor's turbocharged 3.0-liter specification, the 340i makes 20 more horsepower and 30 additional pound-feet of torque. It's a timely improvement, as our performance testing showed that the 335i was barely quicker than the fuel-sipping four-cylinder 328i, making the six-cylinder's price premium hard to rationalize. Notably, the 340i is offered with a six-speed manual transmission in both rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts, something few luxury automakers bother with these days. The performance-minded ActiveHybrid 3 has been discontinued and replaced by the 330e plug-in hybrid. It isn't as fleet-footed as its predecessor, but it is more fuel-efficient and you can stretch your mileage further by charging up.

The other changes for 2016 are relatively minor. BMW has tweaked the styling front and rear, but you've got to be a hard-core fan to notice the difference. Similarly, there are a few new interior touches -- a gloss-black center console, for example, with a handy lid for the cupholders -- but we'd hardly call them game-changing. The available LED headlights (standard on 340i) are an increasingly common feature that BMW did well to add. Fundamentally, though, this is the same 3 Series we've known and loved since 2012, and the competition is still scrambling to keep up.

The most direct threat to the 3 Series' throne comes in the form of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which entices with its baby-S-Class styling, appealing feature set and strong performance. The 2016 Audi A4 (or the related Allroad wagon) is getting up there in years, but it's a satisfying choice nonetheless with its nimble handling and understated elegance. There's also the bold, well-equipped 2016 Lexus IS 350 (as well as the new turbocharged IS 250) and the sharp-handling 2016 Cadillac ATS. But if you want the best of everything in one place, the 2016 BMW 3 Series keeps on leading the way.

2016 BMW 3 Series models

The 2016 BMW 3 Series is available in sedan and wagon body styles. (A hatchback model, the 3 Series Gran Turismo, is reviewed separately, as are the coupe and convertible, which are collectively known as the BMW 4 Series.) Sedans come in 320i, 328i, 328d, 330e and 340i trim levels. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but all (except the 330e, which is rear-drive only) are offered with all-wheel drive, which BMW calls xDrive. The wagon is available only in 328i xDrive and 328d xDrive trims.

Standard features for the entry-level 320i include 17-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tires, automatic headlights, foglights, remote keyless entry, push-button start, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way manually adjustable front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, BMW Assist emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive electronics interface, a 6.5-inch display and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The 328i sedan adds a more powerful version of the 320i's engine, LED foglights, the Sport Line trim package (gloss-black exterior accents, anthracite headliner, sport instrumentation and 10-way power-adjustable sport front seats), power-folding auto-dimming side mirrors with heating, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wood trim, driver memory functions and split-folding rear seatbacks. The 328d  and 330e sedans are comparably equipped but are powered by a diesel engine and hybrid powertrain, respectively. The 328i and 328d wagons, too, are comparably equipped and also come with a panoramic sunroof.

The 340i sedan adds the six-cylinder engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, matte chrome exterior trim, keyless ignition and entry (including a power trunk lid with a foot sensor), a sunroof and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system (optional on most other models).

There are several bundled option packages for the 2016 3 Series. The 320i alone is eligible for a Sport package that adds 18-inch wheels, the anthracite headliner, manually adjustable sport seats and an M steering wheel. The 320i's Premium package adds a few of the higher trims' standard items, including auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition and the sunroof, and it also adds power front seats (of the non-sport variety) with four-way power lumbar and satellite radio. The 328's Premium package is pared down to keyless entry and ignition, the sunroof, satellite radio and power lumbar, though it also adds leather upholstery.

The Cold Weather package (requires optional leather upholstery) includes a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats and headlight washers. The Lighting package consists of LED headlights and foglights on the 320i, while the 328 trims get an enhanced version with adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams that are separately optional on the 340i. The Track Handling package includes variable-ratio steering, M sport brakes, lightweight 18-inch wheels and adaptive suspension dampers.

The M Sport package adds 18-inch wheels, an aero body kit, unique trim elements, an M steering wheel and a sport-tuned suspension. The Luxury package unlocks a variety of upholstery and trim pieces that allow further personalization. Neither is offered on the 320i.

Going with the Technology package (also not available on the 320i) gets you a voice-controlled navigation system, a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display screen, a touchpad iDrive controller, a color head-up display, an upgraded instrument cluster, BMW Online with MyInfo (provides news and info to the car), BMW Apps (connectivity for select smartphone apps) and BMW Remote Services (allows select mobile devices to lock the car remotely, turns on the climate control and includes a stolen vehicle recovery service, among other things).

For extra safety, the Driver Assistance package provides a rearview camera along with front and rear parking sensors. The Driver Assistance Plus package (not available on the 320i) gets those items plus side- and top-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system, frontal collision warning/mitigation with automatic braking and speed-limit info.

Stand-alone options, depending on trim, include some of the above features plus rear side window sunshades, an automated parking system and adaptive cruise control.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, every 3 Series receives mild exterior styling updates and interior trim enhancements, along with a smattering of suspension and steering tweaks that are said to improve handling precision. The six-cylinder sedan gets a name change from 335i to 340i, a new engine with more output and a standard 16-speaker stereo. The ActiveHybrid 3 has been discontinued, and the 330e plug-in hybrid has taken its place. LED headlights are now available, as are automatic remote updates for the navigation system and a new Track Handling package that replaces the Dynamic Handling package. Finally, the Sport Line package is now standard on all but the 320i, though it comes without last year's M sport suspension, which is available separately.

Performance & mpg

2016 BMW 3 Series sedans offer a choice between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive (xDrive). All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard on 3 Series wagons. A six-speed manual is a no-cost option on RWD gas-powered sedans and the 340i AWD, but the wagon comes only with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Certain automatic-equipped 3 Series cars have a "sport" version of this transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. Both the manual and the automatic come with an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel.

The 320i has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 180 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. Considering we recorded a decent 7.3-second 0-60-mph time at the track, the EPA fuel economy ratings are impressive at 28 mpg combined (24 city/36 highway) for a rear-drive sedan with the automatic. We duplicated the EPA's combined target on our own 120-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. The manual version also rates 28 mpg combined (23/36), and the xDrive version is nearly as good at 27 mpg combined.

The 328i model uses a more powerful version of the 320i's engine, rated at 240 hp and 255 lb-ft of torque. The EPA estimates an automatic-equipped 328i will achieve 27 mpg combined, while the manual and all-wheel-drive versions (wagon included) are rated at 26 mpg combined, excellent numbers for this class. A 328i M Sport automatic posted a swift 5.4-second sprint to 60 mph at our track and logged a remarkable 33 mpg on our 120-mile loop.

The 328d models have a turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder rated at 180 hp and a robust 280 lb-ft of torque. This engine only comes with the automatic. Rear-drive 328d sedans are rated at 36 mpg combined, while the 328d xDrive sedan and wagon are both rated at 34 mpg combined. On our 120-mile evaluation loop, we achieved an admirable 34 mpg in a 328d wagon. The diesel is also pretty quick; we recorded a 7.2-second 0-60 mph time for the wagon at our test facility.

The 340i sedan has a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine rated at 320 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. With the automatic, it's EPA-rated at 26 mpg combined (22/33) with RWD and an identical 26 mpg combined with AWD. The manual 340i drops to 24 mpg combined (20/30) with RWD and 23 mpg combined (20/29) with AWD. An all-wheel-drive 340i we tested accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a remarkable 4.4 seconds.

Finally, there's the 330e hybrid, which utilizes a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, an electric motor and rear-wheel drive. Total combined output for the engine and motor is 248 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The 330e's battery can be charged from a 240-volt outlet in 2.2 hours. According to the EPA, the 330e achieves 72MPGe (mpg equivalent) with a 14-mile EV range factored in and 31 mpg combined in regular gas-electric mode. At the Edmunds test track, a 330e sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

Safety

Every 2016 BMW 3 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

Options include parking sensors (front and rear), a rearview camera, surround- and side-view cameras, blind spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system, frontal collision warning and frontal collision mitigation with automatic braking (includes pedestrian detection).

In Edmunds brake testing, a 328i sedan with 18-inch summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, while a 328i M Sport stopped in 109 feet &mdash; a bit below average and average, respectively, for this segment with summer tires. The 328d xDrive wagon failed to impress, however, requiring a long 126 feet.

In government crash testing, the current-generation 3 Series sedan received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal protection and five for total side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test but a second-worst "Marginal" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test. In the remaining tests, the 3 Series received a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seat and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 2016 BMW 3 Series delivers the best all-around driving experience of any compact luxury sport sedan. The ride is smooth and quiet no matter which driveline, wheels and tires you choose, making the 3 Series a fantastic choice for road trips and local jaunts alike. Power delivery is strong, complemented by benchmark handling and exemplary composure when going around turns. Having said that, the 328i is a desirable upgrade over the 320i for its exemplary combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The plug-in 330e and diesel 328d are excellent choices if maximizing your fuel economy potential is a priority, while the six-cylinder 340i promises improved performance relative to the discontinued 335i that more easily justifies its higher price.

The 2016 3 Series' subtly dynamic styling hints at the performance potential within.

One annoyance can be the unrefined nature of the automatic engine stop-start function. Thankfully, this fuel-saving feature can be disabled for drivers who find it tiresome. For traditional BMW driving enthusiasts, the steering will likely be the weakest link in this package. Most consumers will find it very precise, but it lacks the organic feel that made older BMWs feel special. Also, the variable-ratio steering option is sometimes criticized for responses that are out of sync with the driver inputs, so be sure to sample this technology before signing up for it.

Interior

The 3 Series cabin combines classic BMW design cues with thoroughly contemporary technology. The familiar analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, and materials quality remains exceptional throughout. Perceived build quality is also high. However, while the standard 6.5-inch iDrive infotainment system is adequate, you'll want to get the available 8.8-inch screen for a true luxury electronics interface. The touchpad on top of the iDrive controller can be used to handwrite inputs using your finger. Overall, iDrive is pretty easy to use, thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared to some rival systems, it typically requires a few more twirls and clicks to get what you want.

The 2016 3 Series has a remarkably accommodating backseat. Even 5 Series shoppers might be pleasantly surprised.

The base 320i's manually adjusted front seats are comfortable and supportive, while the upgraded sport seats are even more so. There's an impressive range of adjustments regardless of whether you get manual or power operation. If rear seat accommodations are a priority, you won't find a more spacious backseat in this class. Rear legroom is particularly generous. Trunk space is above average in the sedan (13 cubic feet), while the wagon offers a maximum cargo capacity of 53 cubic feet with its seats folded. That's about the same as the rival Audi Allroad.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW 3 Series.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BMW figured it out
muguy83,06/18/2016
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
For 2016, BMW has really improved the 3 series, particularly the 328i model. I was very impressed with the handling, and interior upgrades that make the car feel more expensive and more like a true BMW again. The steering still has an artificial feel, but it is very precise and they have fixed the handling issues of the early models of this generation. The car feels well composed and can take just about anything you throw at it. Acceleration is terrific, and I found braking response to be just okay. The Harmon Kardon stereo sounds great, and I wish it was standard as it is in the 340 - would definitely recommend it. LED lighting package is well worth the money as it looks great with LEDs all around including turn signals front and rear. Safety ratings are superb with five stars, and lots of available safety enhancing technology. I hesitated for years to trade my 2011 3 series in for one of the new models, but I feel great about getting this 2016 328i x drive, as BMW has finally figured out what we wanted. This car is fantastic.
Great performance, but very expensive.
Michael,08/23/2016
340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
After several months of researching all types of different vehicles I ultimately decided on purchasing the 2016 340i xDrive. Overall, this vehicle met my needs and after reading countless reviews (consumer and professional) the 340i remained in my top three narrowed down selection. My personal needs for a vehicle required performance, luxury, AWD (due to the snowy winters in Chicago), and decent gas mileage (sub par mpg with my last vehicle, 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8). My 340i is equipped with the cold weather package ($800), driver assistance package ($950), M sport package ($2,600), technology package ($2,750), and the track handling package ($1,700). $8,800 for those added options is very steep in my opinion but after getting a good trade-in value along with very low APR financing, as well as a tax credit and 4 years free maintenance I felt that it all balanced out. As for my impression of the vehicle, let me start off with the interior. Although many people tend to favor the interiors of Cadillac, Audi, Mercedes, Lexus, etc...the BMW interior is still very nice and luxurious. I can understand if some people think it's beginning to appear a bit dated, but nonetheless it's still superior to many vehicles on the market. The Dakota leather sport seats are top notch quality and for the most part above average in terms of comfort. The anthracite headliner, aluminum and gloss black trim accents throughout the vehicle along with the ambient lighting (which is dimmable) all go together fairly nicely. The cabin is really quiet and there are no rattle like noises or unwanted vibrations. The exterior of the vehicle is the best looking to date for the 3 series sedan in my opinion. From the elegant lines on the hood and the minor refresh of the whole body in general gives the vehicle a great sporty look that is very tasteful but not overstated or too flashy. I opted for the black sapphire metallic paint and the 19" alloy orbit grey M sport wheels along with black kidney grilles complete the overall look. Now on to the performance. Let me tell you, this car can move and it is fast! It doesn't exactly give you the "throw you back in your seat" kind of feeling and I must admit I do miss that and all the rear wheel glory and torque of my previous SRT8, but I still experience an ultimate thrill and satisfaction while driving this car. The 8 speed automatic transmission is flawless. The AWD has a tenacious grip on the road and you feel like you have complete control at all times. I prefer to drive in the sport mode setting regularly as it is always responsive and ready to accelerate hard at any time. The start/stop fuel saver system is very intrusive and can be deactivated with a push of a button and I never use it. I have a lead foot and most of my driving is in the city and I'm averaging 16 mpg which for me is acceptable especially considering the performance you get with the 3.0 liter twin turbo V-6. I've read that 0-60 mph can be as low as 4.4 seconds which I don't doubt depending on the conditions and where you live of course. The adaptive M suspension is great, but comfort does suffer a bit if you're selecting the sport modes. The low profile run flat tires detract from the comfort too, but nothing that isn't tolerable. The handling on this car is great too. So much that it almost feels like you're driving a coupe. Although this is a sedan, it feels so light and steering it is so effortless without taking away from the overall driving experience. The M sport brakes are phenomenal and feel perfect and smooth (not too sensitive and not too soft) when I need to apply my foot to the pedal. I also really like the sound of the dual exhaust when I drive in sport mode. You'll definitely hear the "crackles and pops" when revving the engine and when you accelerate hard and ease off the gas pedal. I always look forward to getting behind the wheel of this car and just letting it open up on the road. But let me tell you, this car isn't perfect. I do have a few gripes with it. Mostly with the knob control of the display screen. It can get quite annoying. Turn the knob to scroll here, click this and click that, hit the back button to exit, and on and on. So many times I want to be able to just touch the screen and get to what I want with ease but I can't. I knew this beforehand of course and was willing to deal with it. Connecting your iPod or iPhone via Bluetooth or with a cable isn't the best in terms of integration with this vehicle either. The interface definitely needs some tweeking. For example, let's say you connect your phone via Bluetooth so you can play your music. Accessing playlists or trying to shuffle songs is not easy when dealing with the knob turn dial control. And with the lack of a touch screen, you can't just select what you want with ease. If you've had a Nissan/Infiniti or a Dodge, their infotainment systems are much better. Lack of a touch screen and remote start at this price point is disappointing.
Quick fun little car.
Joe H,03/02/2016
320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I purchased a white 320xi. It comes with 4 years free maintenance. It's my first BMW, comfortable, quick, and very smooth. I wanted a compact car, but I also wanted a solid car that looks good, and is safe, reliable, and fun to drive. The 320xi has plenty of power for me. It took 800 plus miles on the engine until I could feel it begin to break in. The design is very pleasing to the eye -- exterior & interior. The controls are logical, and easy use. I have the Sensatec faux leather which I think is excellent. I prefer it over leather in some ways, mostly because I think leather has a strange smell. I think it is a good quality, solid car, and a good value for the money. Excellent build quality. I did, however, trade it in for a Mercedes Benz E350, that has more comfortable seats and doesn't ride so low. (I traded the E350 for a Porsche Macan, that I think has a more heavy duty suspension, and more comfortable seats.) I have two negative opinions: First, no spare tire came with the car, and I'm not comfortable with that; and second, I found it difficult to get in and out of the 320xi, and the seats gave me a back ache. I would still recommend it, it just wasn't the car for me.
MPG Increasing
CHDriver,02/13/2017
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Buyers should try driving a "diesel" engine BMW before committing to a gasser. I have been a life-long diesel driver and the VW/Audi TDIs and now this BMW diesel just do not disappoint. The handling, torque and mpg make these cars great for long-term ownership. This car is a little over the top with electronics, but I do appreciate all the safety technology. This is a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) car, which made it affordable. Try it; you'll like it! 08/10/2017 Update: Extremely pleased with the car. The exterior styling of the "station wagon" is so classic and, at times, a head-turner. Diesel fuel economy still continues to amaze. Interstate driving with cruise set at 77mph the mpg is 41-mpg. Driving at 60-mph the mpg touches 50! Overall: 37-mpg! The different driving modes allow you to tune the car's responsiveness, from Eco-pro, to Comfort, to Sport, and to Sport+ at the touch of a button. To date no issues have arisen. Quality car! Unfortunate that diesels are now almost unavailable. The search is worth the effort. 02/14/2018 Update: No issues. Beginning to drive it harder than maybe I should but it's so much fun! Definitely a keeper. 08/14/2018 Update: MPG continues to improve. The engine is still breaking in, typical of diesels. On a long haul on I-26 East (110-mi) set the cruise at 75mph and finished the run at 46.3mpg! The return trip with the cruise at 80mph I got 42.9mpg. Keeping this car for the long-term. 08/14/2019 Update: Found out that BMW stopped selling diesels in the US in 2018. So, I wanted the one of the last models and after a long search found a 2018 CPO 328d xDrive wagon and traded the 2016 in. Hated to let it go - someone will get a great car! Thanks for reading.
See all 36 reviews of the 2016 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 BMW 3 Series
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2016 BMW 3 Series is a mildly updated version of last year's model that features a new top-of-the-line engine, revised styling, additional options and eventually a plug-in hybrid model. The range-topping 340i is now faster and more refined than ever, while the rest of the lineup benefits from an improved suspension and updated features.

What Is It?
The 2016 BMW 3 Series is a compact luxury sport sedan that has defined the segment for decades now. For 2016, the 3 Series has received a light freshening that includes mild styling updates, new options and a more powerful engine for the range-topping model now dubbed the 340i.

The rest of the engine options in the four-cylinder 320i, 328i and diesel 328d are unchanged. All models come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and offer all-wheel drive as an option. A six-speed manual transmission is available on all models except the 328d. All these updates apply only to the 3 Series sedan and sport wagon, as the 3 Series GT hatchbacks carry over unchanged from last year.

What Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options Are Available?
The BMW 3 Series is available in three body styles (four-door sedan, four-door wagon and four-door hatchback) but only the sedans and wagons have been updated for 2016. The base 320i model offers a wide range of stand-alone options, while the 328i, 328d and 340i models now come standard with what was previously referred to as the Sport Line trim. This includes upgrades like high-gloss black exterior trim, a unique gauge cluster and sport seats.

The upper-level models also offer a Luxury Line trim and a revised M Sport trim package that includes a sport suspension to go with a unique body kit and steering wheel. A new Track Handling package is also new. It bundles adjustable steering, adaptive dampers, upgraded brakes and unique 18-inch wheels.

Another notable new feature is a full LED headlight package. It's standard on the 340i and optional on all other models. There's also a further option to upgrade to adaptive LED lights that follow the curves of the road.

How Does It Drive?
The new 3.0-liter six-cylinder provides the 340i with a potent punch. It now produces 320 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. That's an extra 20 hp and 30 additional lb-ft of torque. With the added power, BMW says the 340i is good for a 0-60-mph sprint of only 4.8 seconds. That's incredibly fast for any car, let alone a comfortable luxury sedan. Add all-wheel drive and the number drops to just 4.6 seconds.

Curiously, the 340i doesn't always feel that fast, mainly because the car is so civilized. Despite its quietness, the engine issues a pleasantly sporting beat when worked hard and is always smooth, if not as turbinelike as the BMW sixes of the past. It's quick in every gear, not least because peak torque is produced at an exceptionally low 1,380 rpm, making light work of overtaking maneuvers.

Shifts from the eight-speed are superb in the default Comfort mode. There are three additional modes to choose from: Eco Pro, Sport and Sport+. In Sport, a subtle and deliberately introduced jolt occurs with each shift, to intensify the car's sporting demeanor.

These various modes also alter the sensitivity of the accelerator, the speed of the gearshifts and the feel of the adaptive suspension (if so equipped). In Comfort mode the 340i has an excellent ride that's supple, controlled and unobtrusive. It's considerably firmer in Sport, however, to the point that your passengers may grow weary of the ride over undulating roads. But from the driver seat, it feels keenly tied to the road.

The 2016 3 Series' steering system benefits from more rigid mountings intended to introduce more precision and a feeling of stronger connection to the road below. It's generally effective, as the car feels more secure at speed on the interstate and more precise when taking curves, too. The steering's weight increases in the Sport mode, but feels slightly loose on center.

None of these minor quibbles get in the way of enjoying this car, whose character is reminiscent of BMW's better sporting sedans from the past. It's inspiringly quick, satisfyingly agile and makes cultured sounds, while feeling reassuringly secure and civilized. An excellent driving position, easily mastered controls and a decent view out make these dynamic assets that bit easier to exploit, besides providing the ingredients for a fine long-distance car.

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
The 3 Series was already big enough to accommodate average-size adults front and rear. Nothing has changed in that regard. Up front there's plenty of room, and the driver-focused design gives it the feel of a car that's easy to drive. It's also very comfortable, with supportive seats and a wide range of adjustment for both the seat and the steering wheel.

The straight-6 issues a pleasing beat when revved, and in Sport mode you'll hear some entertaining commotion from the exhaust when decelerating. None of it is overbearing or objectionable. In Comfort mode, which the car always defaults to, the 340i's sporting potential remains well hidden.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
An all-new Audi A4 is on the way, but the current model is still worth considering. It offers strong performance, a sharply styled cabin and a similar range of features.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class sports high-tech safety features, a luxurious interior and a finely engineered demeanor. On the downside it's a bit expensive, and the infotainment system's touchpad is a fiddly thing to use.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
You want a true sport sedan that's as fun to drive on a mountain road as it is comfortable on the way to work. Or maybe you like the idea of a sport wagon that's as fast as some sports cars. Either way, the 3 Series in any form is still one of the top cars in the class.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Getting what you want on lesser models requires you to pay careful attention to the options sheet.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Wagon, 3 Series Diesel. Available styles include 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW 3 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW 3 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV is priced between $17,995 and$22,750 with odometer readings between 22312 and57613 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive is priced between $16,595 and$21,765 with odometer readings between 27625 and56806 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive is priced between $23,950 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 36659 and42098 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i is priced between $17,775 and$17,775 with odometer readings between 33068 and33068 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive is priced between $26,495 and$26,495 with odometer readings between 40689 and40689 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV is priced between $16,795 and$16,795 with odometer readings between 33040 and33040 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive is priced between $24,450 and$24,450 with odometer readings between 29216 and29216 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 BMW 3 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW 3 Series for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2016 3 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,595 and mileage as low as 22312 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW 3 Series.

Can't find a used 2016 BMW 3 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 3 Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,124.

Find a used BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,233.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 3 Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,543.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,566.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 BMW 3 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 3 Series lease specials

