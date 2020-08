Used 2010 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

Car Ex Auto Sales - Houston / Texas

Car Ex Auto Sales is proud to present to you this CARFAX CERTIFIED 2010 BMW 328i X Drive! CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND SERVICE RECORDS. Fresh trade in from a new car franchise dealership! This car came from Austin, Texas area. Red on black leather interior. Runs and drives great. Just serviced with brand new valve cover gasket, oil filter housing gasket, oil change , new coil and much more. Loaded with automatic transmission, power windows, door locks, mirrors, cruise, automatic climate control, leather seats, power seats and much more. The engine and transmission run great. Nationwide shipping and Extended warranty available! Visit www.carexauto.com Call today at 832-736-5115

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAPK7C53AA461405

Certified Pre-Owned: No