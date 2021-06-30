What is the 3 Series?

The BMW 3 Series is a small luxury sedan and one of the longest-running names in automotive history, with the original model making its debut back in 1975. The 3 Series has grown and changed with each successive generation. The coupe and convertible variants now exist as their own model, the BMW 4 Series, and the high-performance M3 and M3 Competition are reviewed separately as well. Since the current 3 Series has only been on sale for a few years, we don't expect a full redesign for a while. That said, recent spy photos have shown prototypes sporting camouflage that suggest BMW has something in store for the interior for 2022, likely a larger touchscreen with an updated infotainment system.

The 3 Series has served as the template for other small luxury sedans that followed in its wake, with nearly every premium automaker offering a car in this class. Rivals include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Volvo S60, Genesis G70 and Lexus IS. Each one has its benefits, from the excellent in-car tech you'll find in the Mercedes to the relatively affordable price on the Genesis. Audi and Volvo have some of the best interiors around, with a handsome design and lots of high-quality materials. The Lexus might not be as quick as the BMW, but it matches or beats the 3 Series in terms of driver engagement and comfort.