Vehicle overview

Don't mess with a good thing. You can imagine these words hanging above the engineers and designers who created the redesigned 2012 BMW 3 Series. It wouldn't be far-fetched to call the 3 Series a legend, as it has collected countless accolades, a devoted customer base and excellent sales during its five previous generations. It has consistently been the benchmark for which all others in its price segment are judged. In other words, it's a big deal when a new 3 Series is introduced.

For this year, BMW is introducing the new sedan only. The coupe, convertible and wagon (all of which we still highly recommend) are unchanged other than gaining some extra standard equipment. As for the sedan, its evolutionary look draws liberally from the 5 Series, but the 3's new nose is a break from tradition, with headlight clusters that meet widened kidney grilles. The interior gets a far more visually interesting design than the rather plain one it replaces. The addition of three optional "equipment lines" -- Luxury, Sport and Modern -- bring with them different color schemes and trim materials that add to the 3's customization potential.

The new 3 Series sedan is larger than the outgoing car but actually weighs less, thanks, in part, to increased use of aluminum in the revised suspension. The steering is now electrically driven; this helps to increase fuel efficiency, though it's lost a bit of that trademark BMW steering feel in the process. Like all recently introduced BMW models, the 3 Series gets Driving Dynamics Control, which allows the driver to select among four modes that alter throttle response, steering effort and shift patterns of the automatic transmission.

Under the hood, the base model 328i sedan loses its naturally aspirated inline-6 in favor of a turbocharged four-cylinder that produces more power and torque and also achieves truly incredible fuel economy. BMW purists may cringe at the words "four-cylinder," but it's quicker than the old car and vastly more efficient to boot. Those purists will at least be happy to hear that the 335i's turbocharged inline-6 carries on. A new, optional eight-speed automatic transmission and a fuel-saving auto stop/start system round out the powertrain changes.

The redesigned BMW 3 Series sedan is, for the most part, improved for 2012, and yet its stronger competition makes choosing one harder than it's ever been. The Audi A4 and S4, Infiniti G and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are all excellent choices. Each of those also offers different body styles that are for the most part similarly appealing. Nevertheless, the new 3 is still a winner even if BMW decided to mess with a good thing.