2012 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride/handling balance
  • powerful and reasonably efficient engines
  • upscale cabin
  • four body styles
  • elegant hardtop convertible design.
  • Limited interior storage space
  • options can inflate price quickly
  • new sedan is less involving to drive than carry-over models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 3 Series sedan is all-new for 2012, but the other body styles carry over unchanged. Regardless, this BMW stalwart remains a well-rounded and highly desirable entry-level luxury car.

Notably, we picked the 2012 BMW 3 Series as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

Don't mess with a good thing. You can imagine these words hanging above the engineers and designers who created the redesigned 2012 BMW 3 Series. It wouldn't be far-fetched to call the 3 Series a legend, as it has collected countless accolades, a devoted customer base and excellent sales during its five previous generations. It has consistently been the benchmark for which all others in its price segment are judged. In other words, it's a big deal when a new 3 Series is introduced.

For this year, BMW is introducing the new sedan only. The coupe, convertible and wagon (all of which we still highly recommend) are unchanged other than gaining some extra standard equipment. As for the sedan, its evolutionary look draws liberally from the 5 Series, but the 3's new nose is a break from tradition, with headlight clusters that meet widened kidney grilles. The interior gets a far more visually interesting design than the rather plain one it replaces. The addition of three optional "equipment lines" -- Luxury, Sport and Modern -- bring with them different color schemes and trim materials that add to the 3's customization potential.

The new 3 Series sedan is larger than the outgoing car but actually weighs less, thanks, in part, to increased use of aluminum in the revised suspension. The steering is now electrically driven; this helps to increase fuel efficiency, though it's lost a bit of that trademark BMW steering feel in the process. Like all recently introduced BMW models, the 3 Series gets Driving Dynamics Control, which allows the driver to select among four modes that alter throttle response, steering effort and shift patterns of the automatic transmission.

Under the hood, the base model 328i sedan loses its naturally aspirated inline-6 in favor of a turbocharged four-cylinder that produces more power and torque and also achieves truly incredible fuel economy. BMW purists may cringe at the words "four-cylinder," but it's quicker than the old car and vastly more efficient to boot. Those purists will at least be happy to hear that the 335i's turbocharged inline-6 carries on. A new, optional eight-speed automatic transmission and a fuel-saving auto stop/start system round out the powertrain changes.

The redesigned BMW 3 Series sedan is, for the most part, improved for 2012, and yet its stronger competition makes choosing one harder than it's ever been. The Audi A4 and S4, Infiniti G and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are all excellent choices. Each of those also offers different body styles that are for the most part similarly appealing. Nevertheless, the new 3 is still a winner even if BMW decided to mess with a good thing.

2012 BMW 3 Series models

The 2012 BMW 3 Series is available in sedan, coupe, hardtop convertible and wagon body styles. The coupe, convertible and wagon belong to the previous-generation body style, whereas the sedan is an all-new model.

Every body style starts off in 328i guise. The sedan comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, adjustable drive settings, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way manual front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the iDrive electronics interface and a premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The coupe differs with a sport-tuned suspension, while the convertible gets a fully powered retractable hardtop and 10-way power front seats with memory functions. Both two-door body styles add adaptive xenon headlights and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The wagon differs from the sedan's equipment with 16-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof, while not including the auxiliary audio jack and iPod/USB audio interface. None of the above include the sedan's adjustable drive settings or Bluetooth, but the latter is an option.

The 335i primarily represents a more powerful engine and is available on all but the wagon. On the sedan, it also adds 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic high beams, a sunroof, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar) and an auto-dimming mirror. The coupe and convertible are similarly equipped, but lack the auto-dimming mirror and automatic high beams. The convertible adds heat-reflective leather upholstery.

The 335is coupe and convertible get an upgraded engine, sport exhaust, a sportier suspension calibration, 18-inch wheels, unique styling elements, sport seats and a sport steering wheel.

Most of the extra items on certain body styles and trims are available as options on the others. There are many other options available as well, most of which are available both within packages and as stand-alone options. These include larger wheels, an automatic parking system (sedan only), headlight washers, parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, an active steering system, heated front seats, heated rear seats (sedan only), a heated steering wheel, a power rear sunshade (coupe only), BMW Assist emergency communications system (includes Bluetooth), a navigation system (includes BMW's iDrive electronics interface), a head-up display (sedan only), satellite radio and a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

Finally, the sedan can be equipped with three optional equipment lines -- Luxury, Sport and Modern -- that include different wheel designs, color schemes, trim types, seats, steering wheels and even suspension tuning.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 BMW 3 Series sedan has been fully redesigned. Highlights include updated styling, additional interior room and new engine and transmission options that bring about better fuel economy and power. The 2012 3 Series coupe, convertible and wagon models are unchanged and still belong to the previous generation.

Performance & mpg

The 328i sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 240 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission are standard; an eight-speed automatic is optional. Both come with an auto start/stop function that turns off the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped 328i went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds -- quicker than all its four-cylinder competitors. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 28 mpg combined with the automatic, and 23/34/27 with the manual -- these are both exceptional for the class.

The 328i coupe, convertible and wagon get a 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 230 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual are standard; a six-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are optional. BMW estimates a manual-equipped coupe would go from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds -- all other transmissions and body styles would be within a second slower than that. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18/28/22 for the rear-drive coupe regardless of transmission. The other body styles and all-wheel drive achieve 1 or 2 mpg worse in each cycle.

All 335i models regardless of body style get a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder that produces 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. Each body style gets the same transmission and drivetrain choices as their respective 328i versions. BMW estimates a 0-60 time of 5.4 seconds for the sedan, and in Edmunds performance testing the coupe was a little quicker than that. Fuel economy estimates for the 335i sedan are an impressive 23/33/26 with the automatic and 20/30/23 with the manual. The coupe gets a still solid 19/28/22 with rear-wheel drive and the manual. The automatic and all-wheel drive drop those estimates by 1 or 2 mpg depending on body style.

The 335is has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder good for 320 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. There is also a temporary overboost function that bumps max torque up to 370 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is standard, and a seven-speed automated dual-clutch manual known as DCT is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped 335is Coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds. Fuel economy with the manual is 18/26/21 and 17/24/19 with DCT.

Safety

Every 2012 BMW 3 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The sedan gets front knee airbags. The convertible lacks the side curtains, but the regular front side airbags extend up to head level and there are also pop-up rollover hoops. The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. BMW Assist emergency communications is optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 328i with 18-inch summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet, an average distance for this type of car with summer tires.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 3 Series sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. The convertible received a "Good" in its frontal-offset crash test and the second-lowest "Marginal" score in the side-impact test.

Driving

With its new turbocharged four-cylinder base engine, electrically driven steering, multiple drive settings and all-new chassis, the 2012 BMW 3 Series sedan provides a slightly different driving experience than before. It still has sharp reflexes, but its steering doesn't offer quite as much feedback as the previous model. Driving enthusiasts will likely prefer the slightly crisper and more dynamic feel of the carry-over coupe and convertible. The new sedan does ride better and remains a wonderful long-distance cruiser, boasting both a supple ride and a hushed cabin. But in terms of being exceptionally fun to drive, the 3 Series is no longer a standout for the sport sedan class.

Still, we have no complaints about the 328i sedan's new turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It provides quick acceleration and a healthy boost to fuel economy. Most shoppers will be pretty happy with this engine. But should you want the traditional inline-6 experience, the 335i adds a huge wallop of turbo torque that's always on tap, while the 335is goes a bit further and sounds especially delectable to boot.

Interior

The redesigned 3 Series sedan cabin gets a more contemporary update compared to the other body styles, especially around the dash, doors and center console. Sharper angles and bisecting trim pieces replace the former generation's more austere lines and bulges, while trim finishes range from cool aluminum to textured faux-wood.

But BMW hallmarks remain: classic analog gauges, sensible ergonomics and a restrained overall aesthetic. The new sedan comes with three choices of equipment lines -- Luxury, Sport and Modern -- that, among other things, change the color scheme and trim type in the cabin. It's a nice touch that allows a greater amount of customization.

The base seats are comfortable and supportive, while the Sport package's purpose-built seats are even more so. Materials and build quality are exceptional; even the standard leatherette (vinyl) upholstery looks and feels better than one would expect. The convertible's available heat-reflective leather does a wonderful job of keeping occupants' posteriors cool. The intuitive iDrive electronics interface is one of the best of its kind, made better in the new sedan with a 6.5-inch widescreen display that looks like a large smartphone standing on its side. The monitor helps weave through BMW's dense menu structures, but really shines when paired with the optional navigation system.

The 3 Series' backseat is one of the more spacious in the entry-level luxury segment regardless of body style, and the new sedan's length adds a little legroom front and rear. Trunk space is average in the coupe, while the wagon offers a maximum cargo capacity of 61 cubic feet. The convertible offers a reasonable cargo hold when the hardtop is up, but predictably shrinks considerably when the top is lowered. Still, it's possible to store a standard roller suitcase back there or two smaller bags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 BMW 3 Series.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Extremely disappointed
Gordo,09/09/2015
328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is my second BMW; my first was a MY 2006 325i that I bought new. This time I decided to get a CPO 2012 328i. I have had the car for about 45 days; it has been in the shop for 15 of those days. It needed: A NEW TIMING BELT (after I was told that the blender-like noise the engine was making was "normal" until I took it back to the dealer to investigate it further), an new window regulator, a new seat belt latch, re-charged AC, and crack in the instrument panel plastic covering the instruments. A week later I had to take it BACK because the steering wheel was making a load groaning noise when turned, and the stereo intermittently recognizes that I have a CD in the player or my iPhone connected to the USB. Sometimes I have to go without music on the wonderful upgraded Harmon Kardon stereo until the system decides to reset itself. The dealership still cannot diagnose this issue. Also, the only way to drive this car is to leave it in "Sport" mode. The default "Comfort" mode makes the car feel like a 1980's-era Cadillac-all floaty and bouncy on the highway. Steering and handling are tops in Sport mode, though. Overall I'm disappointed in the quality. I had the 2006 325i for 5 years, and had ZERO issues other than the sunroof not wanting to close from time to time. I put 102,000 miles on it and only did basic maintenance-no unexpected warranty visits. Thank tha LAWD I got the extended warranty with this CPO (Certified Piece Of _____). I had a Mercedes C300 and Volvo S60 in the interim of the BMW's and getting this car-sad to say, I think I may go back to either one of them. Beautiful car inside and out, though.
Base suspension is awful
danmoch,06/11/2015
328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I just returned my 2012 328i with around 30,000 miles at the end of a 3 year lease. Although the 2.0 liter twin scroll turbo engine has plenty of power and the 8 spd automatic transmission was great, the base suspension was so soft and unsettled that just driving the car made me nauseated. This was my 6th BMW and suspension wise, the worst. Early on in the lease period, I changed to sport springs which made a big improvement in handling. Near the end of the lease, I changed back to the OEM springs and couldn't wait to return the car.
So far so good
kyrider,09/13/2012
This is my first BMW and I was reluctant to buy a German car due to maintenance/reliability issues that I've heard before. But after 1500 miles the car is still silky smooth and no issues, knock on wood. The new 2.0L Turbo engine is amazing, acceleration is very good and there is no lug between pedal action and engine response. This car is fun to drive! The leather seats are much better than anything I had before, very comfy and the quality is very good. All features expected in a luxury car are there and they are worth every penny. The only thing that I miss are 1) a storage compartment for sunglasses and bigger storage for phone/wallet somewhere near the driver.
Adding to my 3//17/2012 review
raycee,07/10/2012
To add to my review on 3/17/2012 ... I have now had the vehicle for 4 months and still love the car.   It is one seamless and smooth driving machine and I especially appreciated it on a recent road trip of 358 miles each way.  Most was freeway driven and I was absolutely amazed at my average MPG of 37.5  primarily freeway and on Econ mode with average 69 MPH. 
See all 29 reviews of the 2012 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%

More about the 2012 BMW 3 Series
More About This Model

Building a new BMW 3 Series is likely one of the more nerve-wracking jobs in the automotive business. On one hand, you start with excellent raw material and a simple corporate mandate: Don't botch it. Yet a new 3 Series must also push the edges of performance, redefine the market segment and excite the BMW faithful. It also has to persuade skeptical shoppers and seduce the cautious. All this is required of the 2012 BMW 328i.

BMW can't afford to miss with the 2012 version of the 3 Series, the sixth generation of the model. The previous car accounted for more than a third of BMW's sales in North America last year. Any serious miscue risks sending buyers into rival showrooms, where the Audi A4, Infiniti G or Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedans all merit serious consideration.

The good news is that BMW hasn't missed. The new 3 Series has evolved in ways both subtle and significant. But it's not without risk. The new 3 Series has grown a little bigger. It now offers a four-cylinder engine in this base model, the 2012 BMW 328i. The steering of the 3 Series has gone electric, the digital equivalent of a once sacred act now controlled by the demons of electricity. We'd even say that the 3 Series has traded some sport for luxury.

But so far we'd say that we're OK with that.

Used 2012 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 2012 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible, 3 Series Wagon. Available styles include 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 335i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 335is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 328i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 335is 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M), and 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 BMW 3 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 BMW 3 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i is priced between $10,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 66598 and113547 miles.
  • The Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive is priced between $10,995 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 80491 and121602 miles.
  • The Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i is priced between $12,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 93144 and107583 miles.

