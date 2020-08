Used 2005 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon

Our great-looking 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi Wagon is presented in Silver Grey Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 184hp while matched to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination will reward you with near 27mpg on the open road while showing off great-looking wheels and sleek lines. The interior of our 325xi is gloriously designed for the serious driver. The quality of the leather heated front seats is high, making for a beautiful interior. Dashboard and door panels are gorgeous in appearance, plus appealing to the eye. A premium sound system will have you cranking up the tunes while zipping through traffic and the huge sunroof will have you letting the wind blow through your hair! With brake assist, traction control with dynamic stability control, and an army of airbags, you'll feel secure knowing BMW is behind you when you get behind the wheel. Driving doesn't get much better than this 3 Series. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAEP33415PF05044

Stock: LG10512

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020