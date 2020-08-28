Used 2012 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
- 107,022 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,499
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
Performance and style come together in this 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i! Top features include Premium Package, Navigation System, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Security System, Climate Control, and much more. This is a One Owner vehicle. At Lute Riley Honda you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKE3C56CE769268
Stock: YCE769268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 78,699 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,754
Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas
Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 3 Series 328i has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 78,699mi put on this BMW. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2012 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon or convertible variants, every buyer will be able to pick the one that fits them best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the 335is coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. Interesting features of this model are nice, well-controlled ride, new track-oriented 335is model, tight retractable hardtop setup for convertible, available clean-diesel engine on sedan, Several different body styles to choose from, and great handling and steering We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKE3C52CE769655
Stock: CE769655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 71,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,997$1,719 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Convertible Hardtop, HID headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Premium Synthetic Seats, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Power Outlet, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Pass-Through Rear Seat, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Emergency Trunk Release, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rollover Protection Bars www.reliablenv.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADW3C5XCE822303
Stock: 822303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 66,442 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,000$1,331 Below Market
Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Arlington - Jacksonville / Florida
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 66,442! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, M SPORT PKG, PREMIUM PKG, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, Rear Air, COLD WEATHER PKG, SATELLITE RADIO SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: M SPORT PKG 18" x 8.0" front & 18" x 8.5" rear V-spoke light alloy wheels (style 152), P225/40R18 front & P255/35R18 rear run-flat performance tires, M sport pkg, sport seats, sport suspension, M steering wheel, aerodynamic kit, increased top speed limiter, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW assist w/enhanced Bluetooth and USB, 16:9 high-resolution display, 3D screen, voice command system, real time traffic info, iDrive system w/on-board computer, (6) programmable memory buttons, 12GB media storage, PREMIUM PKG Dakota leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass, front seats adjustable lumbar support, CONVENIENCE PKG comfort access keyless entry, park distance control, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND iPod & USB adapter, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, retractable headlight washers, SATELLITE RADIO, BMW APPS smartphone integration, SPORT LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL W/PADDLES, 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION normal, sport & manual shift modes. BMW 328i with Space Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 230 HP at 6500 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE: Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADW7C50CE730544
Stock: G174096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 88,605 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,995
Shamaley Ford - El Paso / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 BMW 3 Series. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This BMW 3 Series 335i is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2012 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon or convertible variants, every buyer will be able to pick the one that fits them best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the 335is coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. Strengths of this model include nice, well-controlled ride, new track-oriented 335is model, tight retractable hardtop setup for convertible, available clean-diesel engine on sedan, Several different body styles to choose from, and great handling and steering We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A9C50CF270589
Stock: CF270589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 78,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,999$1,328 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADX7C59CE745623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,108 milesGreat Deal
$14,200$1,026 Below Market
Morong Falmouth Volkswagen - Falmouth / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUU3C58CA543834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,839$2,124 Below Market
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Hendrick Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 16,918! REDUCED FROM $18,995!, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Leather Interior, TECHNOLOGY PKG, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo Charged, Rear AirKEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Air, Turbocharged, CD PlayerOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG Dakota leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, comfort access keyless entry, pwr moonroof w/sunshade, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, pwr front seats w/adjustable lumbar support, driver seat memory, TECHNOLOGY PKG navigation system, Head-up Display, extended content instrument cluster, Real Time Traffic information, SPORT LINE sports leather steering wheel, 18" x 8.0" double-spoke light alloy wheels (style 397) w/P225/45R18 run-flat performance tires, black exterior mirror caps, sport seats, high gloss black interior trim, coral red matte highlight trim finishers, sport suspension, anthracite headliner, sport line aesthetic elements, increased top speed limiter, black leatherette seat trim w/red highlights, PARKING PKG rear-view camera, front/rear park distance control, side & top view camerasBUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyMORE ABOUT USFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5C5XCF343038
Stock: PS10000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 74,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,950$2,260 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1524860 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKE5C5XCE755952
Stock: c179345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 74,011 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$10,250$2,310 Below Market
Chicago Fine Motors - La Grange / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5G59CNP17249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,999$1,917 Below Market
Royal Auto Dealer - Los Angeles / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C1C55CF430381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,695$735 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive 6-Speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission Cream Beige; Leatherette Seat Trim Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive and many others like it at Lexus of Tampa Bay. This BMW includes: 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive. Looking for a BMW 3 Series that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. The 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive is in a league of its own Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional BMW 3 Series. More information about the 2012 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon or convertible variants, every buyer will be able to pick the one that fits them best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the 335is coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. Interesting features of this model are nice, well-controlled ride, new track-oriented 335is model, tight retractable hardtop setup for convertible, available clean-diesel engine on sedan, Several different body styles to choose from, and great handling and steering All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKF9C53CE859588
Stock: CE859588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 64,759 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2012 BMW 335i Sedan! This is a very nice car inside and out and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including an Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Power Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, CD, A/C, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! Please note this vehicle has a previously salvaged title. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKG7C56CE802982
Stock: 802982RA71325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2019
- 93,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,900$1,785 Below Market
Honeyman Auto Plaza - Topeka / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5C57CF349511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,000$1,630 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
REDUCED FROM $13,000!, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City!, $700 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, PREMIUM PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Rear Air, PARKING PKG, BMW APPS SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C. Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG Dakota leather seat trim, universal garage door opener, comfort access keyless entry, pwr moonroof w/sunshade, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, pwr front seats w/adjustable lumbar support, driver seat memory, TECHNOLOGY PKG navigation system, Head-up Display, extended content instrument cluster, Real Time Traffic information, MODERN LINE sports leather steering wheel, 18" x 8.0" front & 19" x 8.0" rear turbine styling light alloy wheels (style 415) w/P225/45R18 front & P225/40R19 rear run-flat performance tires, pearl interior trim, pearl gloss chrome highlight trim finishers, modern line aesthetic elements, Dakota leather w/dark oyster highlights, PARKING PKG rear-view camera, front/rear park distance control, side & top view cameras, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, split fold-down rear seat, heated front seats, heated rear seats, retractable headlight washers, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG lane departure warning, active blind spot detection, XENON ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS with dynamic auto-leveling and corona headlight-rings, BMW ASSIST W/ENHANCED BLUETOOTH & USB online info services, SATELLITE RADIO, BMW APPS smartphone integration, 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION normal, sport & manual shift modes. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5C52CF341462
Stock: CF341462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 31,507 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* Clean CARFAX. AWD. 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged 19/27 City/Highway MPG Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKF9C53CE672271
Stock: 672271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,463 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,999
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Enjoy supreme confidence behind the wheel of our 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i Sedan that's a knockout in Imperial Blue Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while connected to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission to sprint you to 60mph in just 5.6 seconds. This Rear Wheel Drive is fun to drive and scores near 36mpg on the open road. Driving enthusiasts agree this is a terrific blend of handling, braking, mileage, and style. It's evident with each drive that it's been carefully crafted especially for those who desire the finer things in life! Check out the distinctive alloy wheels, power sunroof, and fog lights. Open the door to our 328i and find your spot behind the wheel in eight-way power-adjustable heated leather front seats. You'll be surrounded by amenities including automatic dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and automatic wipers. Enjoy the iDrive electronics interface with a central display, full-color navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium AM/FM/CD sound system with available HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, and an iPod/USB audio interface. BMW has a legendary reputation for quality, safety, and reliability so you'll also enjoy peace of mind as you make your way. Safety features such as anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and advanced airbags are in place to protect you. Our 3 Series 328i Sedan is the epitome of power and performance, so do yourself a favor and get behind the wheel. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C1C52CF431570
Stock: CF431570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 75,460 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,000
BMW of Atlantic City - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey
We are excited to offer this 2012 BMW 3 Series. This BMW includes: HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) BAMBOO ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player HEATED STEERING WHEEL PREMIUM PKG Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar SATELLITE RADIO Satellite Radio OYSTER/BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats JET BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Quality and prestige abound with this BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Jet Black AWD BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. You can tell this 2012 BMW 3 Series has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 75,453mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive. This BMW 3 Series offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2012 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon or convertible variants, every buyer will be able to pick the one that fits them best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the 335is coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. Interesting features of this model are nice, well-controlled ride, new track-oriented 335is model, tight retractable hardtop setup for convertible, available clean-diesel engine on sedan, Several different body styles to choose from, and great handling and steering We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information. We are excited to offer this 2012 BMW 3 Series. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This low mileage BMW 3 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2012 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon or convertible variants, every buyer will be able to pick the one that fits them best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the 335is coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. Strengths of this model include nice, well-controlled ride, new track-oriented 335is model, tight retractable hardtop setup for convertible, available clean-diesel engine on sedan, Several different body styles to choose from, and great handling and steering We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKF5C55CE657134
Stock: CE657134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
