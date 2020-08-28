Used 2012 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,186 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,186 listings
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in White
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    107,022 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    78,699 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,754

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    71,146 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,997

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    66,442 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,000

    $1,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 335i

    88,605 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 335i

    78,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Light Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    67,108 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,200

    $1,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    16,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,839

    $2,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    74,252 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,950

    $2,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    74,011 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,250

    $2,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    109,681 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,999

    $1,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive

    108,626 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,695

    $735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 335i

    64,759 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    93,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,900

    $1,785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Gray
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    111,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,000

    $1,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive in White
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive

    31,507 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i

    81,463 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Black
    used

    2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    75,460 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,186 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2012 BMW 3 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.429 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (17%)
Extremely disappointed
Gordo,09/09/2015
328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is my second BMW; my first was a MY 2006 325i that I bought new. This time I decided to get a CPO 2012 328i. I have had the car for about 45 days; it has been in the shop for 15 of those days. It needed: A NEW TIMING BELT (after I was told that the blender-like noise the engine was making was "normal" until I took it back to the dealer to investigate it further), an new window regulator, a new seat belt latch, re-charged AC, and crack in the instrument panel plastic covering the instruments. A week later I had to take it BACK because the steering wheel was making a load groaning noise when turned, and the stereo intermittently recognizes that I have a CD in the player or my iPhone connected to the USB. Sometimes I have to go without music on the wonderful upgraded Harmon Kardon stereo until the system decides to reset itself. The dealership still cannot diagnose this issue. Also, the only way to drive this car is to leave it in "Sport" mode. The default "Comfort" mode makes the car feel like a 1980's-era Cadillac-all floaty and bouncy on the highway. Steering and handling are tops in Sport mode, though. Overall I'm disappointed in the quality. I had the 2006 325i for 5 years, and had ZERO issues other than the sunroof not wanting to close from time to time. I put 102,000 miles on it and only did basic maintenance-no unexpected warranty visits. Thank tha LAWD I got the extended warranty with this CPO (Certified Piece Of _____). I had a Mercedes C300 and Volvo S60 in the interim of the BMW's and getting this car-sad to say, I think I may go back to either one of them. Beautiful car inside and out, though.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
3 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 3 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings