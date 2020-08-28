Used 2012 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW of Atlantic City - Egg Harbor Township / New Jersey

We are excited to offer this 2012 BMW 3 Series. This BMW includes: HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) BAMBOO ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player HEATED STEERING WHEEL PREMIUM PKG Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar SATELLITE RADIO Satellite Radio OYSTER/BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats JET BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Quality and prestige abound with this BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Jet Black AWD BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. You can tell this 2012 BMW 3 Series has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 75,453mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive. This BMW 3 Series offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2012 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon or convertible variants, every buyer will be able to pick the one that fits them best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the 335is coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. Interesting features of this model are nice, well-controlled ride, new track-oriented 335is model, tight retractable hardtop setup for convertible, available clean-diesel engine on sedan, Several different body styles to choose from, and great handling and steering

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAKF5C55CE657134

Stock: CE657134

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020