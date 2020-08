Used 2012 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas

Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 3 Series 328i has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 78,699mi put on this BMW. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2012 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is offered in more body styles than any other vehicle in its class, and with coupe, sedan, wagon or convertible variants, every buyer will be able to pick the one that fits them best. Across any of these models, the 3-Series has a refined, sophisticated feel combined with excellent steering and handling and smooth, responsive powertrains. Particularly of note are the 335is coupe, which combines the 300-hp turbocharged six and DCT transmission for the first time, and the 335d sedan, which can accelerate about as quickly and also returns a stunning 36 mpg highway. At the top of the range is the renowned M3, available in coupe, sedan and convertible form. A performance legend, the M3 represents one of the best performance values on the market today. Interesting features of this model are nice, well-controlled ride, new track-oriented 335is model, tight retractable hardtop setup for convertible, available clean-diesel engine on sedan, Several different body styles to choose from, and great handling and steering We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAKE3C52CE769655

Stock: CE769655

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020