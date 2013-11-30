Used 2014 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    78,259 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,795

    $3,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    70,496 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    94,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $2,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    85,200 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    $1,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    46,415 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,597

    $1,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    72,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,451

    $1,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    99,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,789

    $1,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    72,035 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,998

    $1,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    90,633 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,222

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    51,053 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    62,347 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,090

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    62,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,491

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    90,097 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,600

    $1,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    106,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,988

    $1,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus in White
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus

    49,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,395

    $854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    46,067 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,999

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    54,894 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,300

    $1,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    96,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,066 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5 15 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 2
    (13%)
New a4 premium plus
ginter2, 11/30/2013
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Just traded in my 2011 A5. The difference is dramatic. Bought with every possible upgrade. If you like a hard drive German machine this is it. I tested the A6 and thought I was in a Lexus. I got the black optics pkg with 19" wheels. I love the hard feel. Plenty of power. I put the car in dynamic mode and it reminds me of my 1970 TR6. It's a blast. Ok so it's not as pretty as my A5 but it drives like a sports car. The downside is all the electronics. Way to difficult to master. But if pure driving is what your looking for you found it. To update my listing. MPG not what I had expected. Only getting about 26.5 . Very disappointed with the summer tire I just had to replace @ 21,000. Car could use some more HP. Otherwise the car still runs and looks great. Debating moving away from Audi when lease is up. This is my 4 Audi in a row. Possibly moving to Lexus as the BMW's are just too small.
Report abuse
