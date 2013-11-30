Used 2014 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 78,259 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,795$3,501 Below Market
Nissan of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium FrontTrak Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10327 miles below market average! 24/32 City/Highway MPG***BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY***, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, RECENT TURNERSVILLE TRADE IN, LEATHER, FRESH OIL CHANGE, RECENTLY DETAILED, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, ***This 2014 AUDI A4 2.0T PREMIUM FWD *** is in unbelievable condition. It runs great and drives like new***WITH ONLY 78,252 MILES*** It is the perfect vehicle FOR THE FIRST TIME CAR BUYER***Buy with confidence it is very reliable***It has been very well maintained***Do not pass this one up***The interior is immaculate***The carpets look good***The exterior is like new***You must see this one to believe it***Contact Internet Sales Manager Amanda Ross at 856-516-6335 to schedule your VIP Experience*** Internet price reflects $500 Nissan of Turnersville College Grad and all Financing Rebates/Incentives up to $500***Innovation That Excites*** DOES NOT INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS., A4 2.0T Premium FrontTrak, 4D Sedan, FrontTrak, Black, Security system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL9EA080181
Stock: N80181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$1,789 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
GREAT MILES 70,496! Leather, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, TurbochargedMORE ABOUT USPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL4EA076409
Stock: B63511A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 94,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$2,198 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL7EN007096
Stock: 007096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,200 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990$1,926 Below Market
Franklin Auto Exchange - Indian Trail / North Carolina
This 2014 Audi A4 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonlight Blue Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Internet Sales at 704-882-0737 or franklinautoex@yahoo.com for more information. - NO FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL OUR PRICES ARE CASH PRICE, CUSTOMER HAS TO SECURE HIS/HER OWN FINANCING. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL0EN011443
Stock: 02-011443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 46,415 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,597$1,419 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, SUNROOF, S LINE STYLE PACKAGE!! This 2014 Audi A4 Premium comes loaded with features like Leather Interior, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL6EN018931
Stock: TEN018931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 72,952 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,451$1,122 Below Market
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..2014 Audi A4 4D Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 20/29 City/Highway MPGPrice includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL7EN019426
Stock: T019426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 99,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,789$1,199 Below Market
Adams Auto Group - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL8EN032863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,035 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,998$1,127 Below Market
Prospect Auto Sales (MA) - Waltham / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL9EN001251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,633 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,222
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Gray 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFLXEN034163
Stock: S091118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 51,053 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFLXEN017846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,347 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,090
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFLXEN022735
Stock: 10429009
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 62,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,491
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Central Houston Nissan's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Audi A4 Premium Plus with 62,335mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2014 Audi. This 2014 Audi A4 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2014 Audi A4: The Audi A4 is a compact luxury sedan. It aims to bring a high quality all-around driving experience to buyers looking for a bit of practicality and luxury in the mid $30,000 range. With more personality than an equivalently priced mid-sized sedan, the A4 gives up a little bit of size, but offers additional sport and luxury in equal helpings. A turbocharged engine and advanced chassis make the A4 feel lively, while it's finely crafted interior is practically dripping with quality. This model sets itself apart with Attractive styling, available all-wheel-drive, high quality feel, great interior, many available configurations
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL0EA084223
Stock: P7336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 90,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,600$1,244 Below Market
Nalley Lexus Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
*NAVIGATION!, *10 SPEAKER PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM!, *S LINE STYLE PACKAGE!, *18 ALLOY WHEELS!, *FUN GREAT HANDLING A4!!.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FrontTrak Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Lexus Roswell, we strive to help you find the perfect Lexus vehicle for your needs, whether it be a sporty sedan, a family SUV, or something in-between. We have a wide selection of new Lexus models to choose from, including popular models like IS, ES, NX, and RX. Our used inventory features cars from all different makes, as well many L/Certified vehicles. Plus, take advantage of our current dealer specials and Lexus incentives, including financing and lease offers. Whether you decide to purchase or lease your next vehicle, our dedicated sales staff is happy to help. Stop by today or give us a call to speak with one of our sales consultants. We look forward to hearing from you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL0EN040256
Stock: EN040256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 106,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,988$1,055 Below Market
Motorcars of Denver - Centennial / Colorado
**PREMIUM PLUS MODEL**NAVIGATION WITH BACKUP CAMERA**LIKE NEW CONTINENTAL ALL SEASON TIRES**SUNROOF**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**AUDI PREMIUM SOUND**FOLDING REAR SEATS**XENON HEADLIGHTS**FULLY INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED**CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT**GREAT MPG**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL3EA009886
Stock: N9574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 49,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,395$854 Below Market
Gunther Volvo of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUEFAFL1EA005217
Stock: U80293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 46,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,999$1,008 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2014 AUDI A4 PREMIUM QUATTRO, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PACKAGE, S LINE STYLE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $42,095!! *ENJOY 1 CD/DVD PLAYER W/ HD RADIO, MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ VOICE CONTROL, COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION DISPLAY, 18" 10-SPOKE-DYNAMIC WHEELS W/ ALL-SEASON TIRES, AUDI XENON PLUS LIGHTING W/ LED DRL & TAILLIGHTS, ALUMINUM WINDOW SURROUNDS, S LINE EXTERIOR, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATBACK, POWER GLASS SUNROOF W/ SUNSHADE, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, HEATED POWER EXTERIOR MIRRORS, 8-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY LUMBAR FOR DRIVER, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO W/ 3 MONTH COMPLIMENTARY SUBSCRIPTION, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ TRIP COMPUTER!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL6EA076366
Stock: TEA076366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 54,894 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,300$1,110 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1425239 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL2EN037699
Stock: c194427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 96,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,066 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Loaded 2014 Audi A4 Premium Plus 2.0T Quattro 4-Door Sedan. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Audi A4. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Audi A4 as past service records are included. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Audi A4 looks like has never been used. Fast and exciting, this Audi A4 Premium Plus is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Audi. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Audi decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Audi A4 Premium Plus that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A4 Premium Plus. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2014 Audi A4: The Audi A4 is a compact luxury sedan. It aims to bring a high quality all-around driving experience to buyers looking for a bit of practicality and luxury in the mid $30,000 range. With more personality than an equivalently priced mid-sized sedan, the A4 gives up a little bit of size, but offers additional sport and luxury in equal helpings. A turbocharged engine and advanced chassis make the A4 feel lively, while it's finely crafted interior is practically dripping with quality. Interesting features of this model are Attractive styling, available all-wheel-drive, high quality feel, great interior, many available configurations *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL9EN003521
Stock: P003521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4
- 5(80%)
- 4(7%)
- 2(13%)
Related Audi A4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Newark NJ
- Used Audi A3 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Audi RS 7 Washington DC
- Used Audi A7 Springfield IL
- Used Audi RS 7 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Audi Q7 Mountain View CA
- Used Audi Q7 Nashville TN
- Used Audi A3 Orlando FL
- Used Audi Q7 Orlando FL
- Used Audi A8 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser