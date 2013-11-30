Used 2014 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Thank you for visiting another one of Trust Auto's online listings! Please continue for more information on this Loaded 2014 Audi A4 Premium Plus 2.0T Quattro 4-Door Sedan. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Audi A4. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Audi A4 as past service records are included. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Audi A4 looks like has never been used. Fast and exciting, this Audi A4 Premium Plus is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by Audi. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. When this vehicle was shipped from the factory, Audi decided that no option should be left off of this magnificent automobile. So, if you're in the market for a Audi A4 Premium Plus that is equipped with copious amounts of options, then we may just have the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A4 Premium Plus. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2014 Audi A4: The Audi A4 is a compact luxury sedan. It aims to bring a high quality all-around driving experience to buyers looking for a bit of practicality and luxury in the mid $30,000 range. With more personality than an equivalently priced mid-sized sedan, the A4 gives up a little bit of size, but offers additional sport and luxury in equal helpings. A turbocharged engine and advanced chassis make the A4 feel lively, while it's finely crafted interior is practically dripping with quality. Interesting features of this model are Attractive styling, available all-wheel-drive, high quality feel, great interior, many available configurations

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUFFAFL9EN003521

Stock: P003521

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020