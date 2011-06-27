1993 BMW 3 Series Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Four-bangers can now be equipped with an automatic transmission. Six-cylinder models get a variable valve timing system that improves low-end torque.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Eric,06/11/2008
Bought it new. Now 15 years old, 120K on odometer, we'll make 200k easy, the ultimate keeper. Still looks great, inside and out. 20 mpg city - 29 mpg highway, low ratios keep T/E mileage down. Classic lines, never out of style. Lots of bolt-on go fast available. Any BMW over 5 years is a DIY car, dealer rates and parts will kill you.
Elliot,03/04/2002
Great fun at a reasonable price. Superb handling plus good acceleration with optional Dinan chip (well worth it). At nearly 110k miles, car is a solid and trouble free as when it was bought.
R clark,12/04/2009
Car is approaching 250000 miles. I love the car little on the pricey side for repairs but I just can't get rid of the car still looks good and performs well.
Eric Rohrbach,10/20/2003
Bought it new. Been thru all the electronic crises, a little expensive, mostly annoying. But - the car is definately worth the trouble. Has always been totally reliable and a hoot to drive. Lousy in snow, but good winter tires in all four corners transforms it into an acceptable performer. Would buy it all over again....
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5900 rpm
