Consumer Rating
(210)
2008 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Perfectly sorted vehicle dynamics, potent and refined engines, high-quality interior materials, wide range of configurations, convertible's sleek retractable hardtop.
  • Costs more than most competitors, not much interior storage space, navigation system brings with it exasperating iDrive, plain-Jane interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fully deserving of its popularity, the 2008 BMW 3 Series sets the standard for overall driving enjoyment, luxury and refinement in four different luxury segments. Only its high price will give you pause.

Vehicle overview

In the past decade, the BMW 3 Series has been the benchmark against which all other entry-level luxury cars have arguably been designed to compete with and/or beat. To date, a scant few have been able to accomplish the latter. And even when that happens, this Bavarian classic has consistently retaken its crown. Last year saw the addition of a very potent twin-turbo engine and the arrival of fully up-to-date coupe and convertible models. The 2008 BMW 3 Series carries over mostly unchanged and despite fierce competition, retains its benchmark status.

If you're in the market for an entry-level luxury car, chances are there's a 3 Series to consider. There are four body styles, two engines, two transmissions and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Also, a variety of luxury and performance-oriented options allow you to equip the 3 as luxuriously and/or as sporty as you see fit. Regardless of configuration, this BMW lives up to its "ultimate driving machine" tag line with an unparalleled mix of driving ease and proficiency. Even the convertible model manages to retain much of the 3's handling pedigree, despite its added weight and loss of structural rigidity.

In several comparison tests Edmunds.com conducted over the past year, the 3 Series proved over and over again that it's the top dog in the pound -- especially the 335 and its spectacular turbocharged inline-6. We placed the Infiniti G35 Sport above the 335i sedan in one test, but that was due to the substantial price premium commanded by the Bimmer. In fact, the 3 Series' price is its only significant detriment -- a fully loaded 335i sedan can reach $50,000, while the convertible touches 60 large. "Entry level" it ain't.

If price or getting the latest electronic goodies is more important to you, competitors like the Infiniti G35/G37, Cadillac CTS, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and Volvo C70 are very attractive competitors. Even when discussing driving enjoyment, most deliver at a level that many consumers will find extremely rewarding and downright fun. Still, the 2008 BMW 3 Series remains the benchmark. As always, it provides a tremendous mix of handling, ride quality, performance, luxury and styling. Heck, it's even pretty fuel efficient. For an entry-level luxury car, this is our top choice.

2008 BMW 3 Series models

A compact entry-level luxury car, the 2008 BMW 3 Series is available in sedan, coupe, hardtop convertible and wagon body styles. All come in a rear-wheel-drive 328i trim level, while the coupe, sedan and wagon also come in all-wheel-drive 328xi trim. In addition, the convertible, coupe and sedan are available as the rear-drive 335i, and the sedan and coupe are available as the all-wheel-drive 335xi.

Standard equipment on the 328 models includes 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, real walnut wood trim, automatic climate control and a 10-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. Coupe and convertible versions of the 328 come with slightly more equipment. The coupe also has a sport-tuned suspension while the convertible has a power-retractable hardtop. In addition to its more powerful engine, the 335 model has power front seats and a premium Harman Kardon Logic 7 sound system.

Most 3 Series cars you encounter on dealer lots will be equipped with the Premium Package, and many will have both the Premium and Sport Packages. The Premium Package provides leather upholstery (heat-reflective in the convertible), a full set of auto-dimming mirrors, Bluetooth, BMW Assist telematics, and on 328 models, power seats. The Sport Package specifies a firmer suspension on convertibles, sedans and wagons, along with larger wheels, performance tires, sport seats and a higher top-speed limiter.

Stand-alone extras include an iDrive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates, active steering, adaptive cruise control, keyless startup (known as Comfort Access), heated front seats and satellite radio. Paddle shifters can be added to models equipped with the automatic transmission and the Sport Package. You can also replace the standard walnut interior accents with either light poplar or aluminum trim at no additional cost.

2008 Highlights

Having introduced two all-new body styles last year, the 3 Series undergoes few changes for 2008. Most notable is the addition of the 335xi coupe, which adds all-wheel drive to the turbocharged 3 Series two-door. Sedans and wagons equipped with the six-speed automatic and Sport Package can now be upgraded with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The convertible carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 BMW 328i and 328xi are powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 rated at 230 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. The 335i and 335xi are powered by a heavily modified, twin-turbocharged version of the same 3.0-liter engine that produces an impressive 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is the standard gearbox and a six-speed automatic is optional. In performance testing, the turbocharged 3 Series sedan and coupe raced up to 60 mph in fewer than 5 seconds -- about the same as the last M3. The heavier 335xi and convertible 335i are a tad slower. Expect the 328i to be in the mid-6-second range, which is hardly pokey.

Despite its potent power plants, the 3 Series remains fuel efficient. The 328 gets about 17-18 mpg in the city and 25-28 mpg on the highway, depending on the body style, transmission and drivetrain. A rear-drive 335i has a 17/26 mpg rating regardless of transmission.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2008 BMW 3 Series includes antilock disc brakes, dynamic brake control, stability control, run-flat tires, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The convertible lacks the side curtains, but the regular front side airbags extend up to head level and there are also pop-up rollover hoops. The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors when the windshield wipers are in use (wet brakes don't stop so well) and snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle, which quickens brake responsiveness.

In government crash tests, the sedan and wagon received four out of five stars for frontal collision protection and five stars for side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing, both the sedan and convertible received the highest rating of "Good." In the IIHS side crash test, the sedan received a "Good," while the convertible received a third-best "Marginal" rating.

Driving

There's no going wrong with either of the engines available in the 2008 BMW 3 Series. The standard, normally aspirated engine is a little light on low-end torque, but it moves the car around smartly and provides slightly better mileage. Meanwhile, the twin-turbo engine provides the kind of acceleration formerly associated with the high-performance M3.

No matter which model you choose, the 3 Series' world-class suspension, steering and brakes will provide hours of entertainment on twisty two-lane highways. Beyond simply feeling rock-solid when hustled around turns, this car communicates with the driver in a manner that inspires confidence no matter what kind of driving you're doing. At the same time, the 3 Series is an ideal long-distance cruiser, delivering both a comfortably controlled ride and a quiet cabin environment.

Interior

The 3 Series interiors provide a restrained show of luxury. Though a tad plain, the emphasis, through items such as supportive seats and clean analog gauges, is on driver comfort and involvement. Materials are high in quality and build quality is exceptional; indeed, even the standard leatherette (vinyl) upholstery looks and feels better than one would expect. The convertible's available industry-first heat-reflective leather does a wonderful job of keeping occupants' posteriors cool. We'd steer clear of the optional navigation system, though, as its accompanying iDrive interface is very unintuitive.

The front seats have enough firm support to ward off fatigue during a day's worth of driving, while the rear seats are adequately roomy for adults on shorter trips and plenty accommodating for children. Trunk space is average in sedans and coupes, while the wagon offers a maximum cargo capacity of 61 cubic feet. The convertible offers a reasonable cargo hold when the hardtop is up, but it shrinks considerably when the top is lowered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 BMW 3 Series.

5(73%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.6
210 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2008 BMW 335i, Transmission died at 84k mi
Lovely Day,09/22/2015
335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car was great! When I first bought it I loved it. It had 72k miles on it. I bought it from an Audi dealer (someone had traded it in). In less than 6 months I needed new brakes all around. The driver side headlight had also gone out. Around 3 months after that, the passenger side headlight went out. I purchased the car in April 2014 and by August 2015 at around 84k miles, I had to get a new transmission which thankfully was covered under an aftermarket warranty. So within not even a year and a half, and about 12k miles, the following repairs needed to be done: new transmission, all around brake pads, driver and passenger side headlights, brake fluid flush, oil leak, power steering fluid leak, and some kind of fuel sensor or something that I don't know what in the world the dealer was talking about.
Expensive but reliable
del21,05/19/2011
I bought this car in October 2007 with 2 miles on it. I have had it to the shop 1 time for a stero fuse that went back and was replaced under the warrant. I replaced the run flat tires with regular tires ($70 dollar Pirelli's from Discount Tire) and it made no change in it's performance, "repeat, no change in performance after i had run the original tires on Nitrogen for 39000 miles. Nitrogen makes the difference in tires, trust me. The car now has 53000 miles and it still runs great. The only notable annoyance it that the timing clicks and has clicked since about 8000 miles but it is of no harm to the engine. I get the oil changed once a year for about $80, not at the dealership. Great car.
Driver's and Mechanic's dream
FLMike,09/25/2015
335xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Bought my 335xi AWD sedan as a CPO with 30K miles in 2011 as a "practical" commuter as too many miles on my 1995 Porsche 911S. Love the car but the maintenance costs are beginning to concern me. IMO the ONLY way to purchase / own a 335XI is under the CPO warranty program and sell it before the value curve falls off at 5 to 6 years. Maintenance thus far: Via recall: fuel pump, Under CPO: Both rear bearings, front transfer case, front bearing, all O2 sensors, idler pulley, main harness from battery to engine compartment. Maintenance not covered under CPO: rear window motor: $400 Now at 104K highway miles, maintenance out of my pocket: Electric water pump and thermostat ($1500). So I am estimating the cost to drive this driving machine approaching >$10k in 4 years. Ouch. Expected Maintenance in next 3 months: All fuel injectors: $1600, Rotors / pads $800. Turbos...? hope not. Update 10/2016 118k miles. Original 8yr old battery showing signs of death. New BMW battery $210 self install plus $130 for bmw to reset the not-so-adaptive battery mgmt system. Value cover gasket leak. Dealer wants 1100. Another self install of 4hrs and 40bucks... 170K mile update. Still runs fantastic. Maintenance since 118k update: transmission flush/filter, aftermarket drilled rotors and ceramic pads, spark plug coils 1.5 hr do it yourself for $180.00. Inner window door seal felt glue smearing my ceramic window tint so replaced the seals. Cabin blower motor suddenly not working so pulled module connection and reset... eight minute repair. A/c Compressor getting noisy. Oil pan Gasket leaking... expensive fix coming up. Turbos still performing well. Love it more everyday...like replacement is expensive.
What exactly is German Engineering?
thr33wayclimax,12/31/2012
Bought this car in November 2010 with 50k miles as a CPO. Water pumps are electric and go out every 50k miles or so, covered under cpo. Injectors on this car are notorious for failing, had 3 fail on my car also covered under cpo. Finally the condensor was leaking also replaced under warranty. I sold the car recently for a good price as it still had one year left on the maintenance and warranty. But the new owner reported serpentine belt failure. This is due to a bad subfram design and driver side engine mount which allows the belt to hit the subframe, over time the belt will shear and WILL FAIL. BMW has a "New" subframe but will not cover costs to fix their mistake. Idiots.
See all 210 reviews of the 2008 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2008 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More About This Model

It's hard to make a name for yourself when your big brother's always the center of attention. Just ask the 2008 BMW 328i sedan, which seems doomed to toil in relative obscurity while its steroidal 335i sibling gets all the press. That's a shame, because the 328i is an unequivocal pleasure to drive. It's also roughly $6,000 cheaper than a comparably equipped 335i.

Rather than dismissing the 328i as BMW's entry-level sport sedan, it's best to think of it as a 335i with less motor. These Bavarian brothers are essentially the same everywhere except under the hood. Is the 328i good enough to make you forget about the 335i's extra 70 horsepower and 100 pound-feet of torque? Not a chance. But it's still a world-class sport sedan in its own right, and its buttery-smooth 230-hp inline six-cylinder engine provides enough power for all but the most demanding drivers.

What really set our 328i tester apart was its optional sport package, which provided a magical mixture of handling and compliance. We were treated to the best of both worlds, with a ride that was never harsh, and cornering capabilities that were downright exhilarating. You'd never guess that our 328i had the sport package from its supple composure over bumps and ruts, yet it carves through the canyons at a pace that would put some purpose-built sports cars to shame. Few vehicles at any price can match the all-around excellence of this sport-tuned chassis.

Of course, the 328i's worth can't be measured by its performance alone. Sport-sedan shoppers want athletic driving dynamics in a practical package — and on the latter count the 328i comes up a little short. This is literally true of the backseat, where headroom and legroom are tight for even moderately tall passengers. The functionality of the stereo and climate controls also leaves something to be desired, and while interior materials are generally top-notch, storage nooks for cell phones and such are few and far between.

If you love to drive, though, the sport package-equipped 328i has no equal in this segment. The only question is whether it's worth ponying up the extra cash for a 335i. That's not for us to judge, but we will say this: We wouldn't blame anyone for pocketing an extra $6 grand along with the keys to a 328i.

Used 2008 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 2008 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible, 3 Series Wagon. Available styles include 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 335i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 328xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 328xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 335xi 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 335xi 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 328i 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M), and 328xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 BMW 3 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 BMW 3 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 328xi is priced between $8,500 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 103805 and129439 miles.
  • The Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 328i is priced between $14,000 and$14,000 with odometer readings between 48886 and48886 miles.
  • The Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 335i is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 115462 and115462 miles.

Which used 2008 BMW 3 Serieses are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2008 BMW 3 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 3 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,688.

Find a used BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 3 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,962.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,504.

