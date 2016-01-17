Used 2003 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
3 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in White
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    141,157 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325i in Light Green
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325i

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,888

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    165,970 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Black
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    89,250 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Black
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    50,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,970

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Light Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    54,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Light Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    81,616 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330i
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330i

    33,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325i in Light Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325i

    158,087 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,290

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    228,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,295

    $1,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i in Gray
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    114,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,000

    $230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    127,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,199

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    90,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,475

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    72,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Light Green
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    142,797 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,222

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in White
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    110,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 330i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 330i

    23,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,900

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    145,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7446 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Wanted a Bimmah, Never looking Back
liquidarthur2@yahoo.com,01/17/2016
325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
I bought my 2003 BMW 325I in 2013. At ten years old and 140,000 miles I knew it was a little bit of a risk, but you can pick these up for the same price you'd pay for a Civic in similar condition. BMW or Civic? Come on, no brainer. Fortunately I have a lot of tools and am very mechanically inclined, so I can do all of my own work. I've had to change the water pump, cooling hoses, window motors, and a few little things. With a good internet search and a little ingenuity none of it is a big deal at all. If you plan to pay a dealership for this kind of little stuff, forget it. It's well worth a little work here and there to have a car with a buttery smooth straight 6, and absolutely impeccable handling. Three years later I still enjoy driving it. Sometimes I go to the store in the middle of the night and get my lady some ice cream, really just because I want to drive somewhere. No more Hondayotas in my driveway. They're laughable after driving what is truly the ultimate driving machine. Mine just hit 170k with no current issues at all. I'll get 200+ smiling the whole way. I will warn, however, if you're buying a used one, the maintenance and care that has gone into it previously is of the utmost importance! Check it, double check it, do your research and then check it again!
