Used 2003 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
6,185 listings
- 141,157 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,888
- 165,970 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 89,250 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 50,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,970
- 54,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
- 81,616 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,777
- 33,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,900
- 158,087 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,290
- 228,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,295$1,224 Below Market
- 114,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,000$230 Below Market
- 127,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,199
- 90,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,475
- 72,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,495
- 142,797 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,222
- 110,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
- 23,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,900
- 145,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
I bought my 2003 BMW 325I in 2013. At ten years old and 140,000 miles I knew it was a little bit of a risk, but you can pick these up for the same price you'd pay for a Civic in similar condition. BMW or Civic? Come on, no brainer. Fortunately I have a lot of tools and am very mechanically inclined, so I can do all of my own work. I've had to change the water pump, cooling hoses, window motors, and a few little things. With a good internet search and a little ingenuity none of it is a big deal at all. If you plan to pay a dealership for this kind of little stuff, forget it. It's well worth a little work here and there to have a car with a buttery smooth straight 6, and absolutely impeccable handling. Three years later I still enjoy driving it. Sometimes I go to the store in the middle of the night and get my lady some ice cream, really just because I want to drive somewhere. No more Hondayotas in my driveway. They're laughable after driving what is truly the ultimate driving machine. Mine just hit 170k with no current issues at all. I'll get 200+ smiling the whole way. I will warn, however, if you're buying a used one, the maintenance and care that has gone into it previously is of the utmost importance! Check it, double check it, do your research and then check it again!
