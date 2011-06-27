I bought my 95 brand new in Bellevue, WA. This car has been nothing short of perfect. I had a 12 year old son, a prairie dog with a cage that was 3' x 4', and we skied a lot! We went to the mountains in snow, sleet and rain...we have experienced several tropical storms and hurricanes...we moved to the Arizona desert. This car has taken us here, there and just about everywhere. We had a minor problems in the beginning... Never any engine problems, we have over 230,000 miles and are still going strong. Wear and tear has had it usual issues, and we are going in for struts this week. Still have original clutch, tranny, (got a rock in the radiator) not the cars fault. Love this car!

