Consumer Rating
(63)
1995 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

BMW adds a more compact two-door hatchback called the 318ti to the lineup for 1995. With a chopped tail and the semi-trailing arm rear suspension from the previous-generation 3 Series (E30) aboard, the 318ti is intended to attract entry-level buyers. A 138-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder resides under the hood, and the interior decor is rather austere compared with the increasingly plush innards of other 3 Series cars. Antilock brakes, alloy wheels and a five-speed manual gearbox are standard; a four-speed automatic is optional. Also this year, a couple new option packages (premium and sport) allow buyers to give their cars a distinct luxury or performance flavor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 BMW 3 Series.

5(79%)
4(17%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
63 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Ever Owned
ccs95,02/11/2014
I bought my 95 brand new in Bellevue, WA. This car has been nothing short of perfect. I had a 12 year old son, a prairie dog with a cage that was 3' x 4', and we skied a lot! We went to the mountains in snow, sleet and rain...we have experienced several tropical storms and hurricanes...we moved to the Arizona desert. This car has taken us here, there and just about everywhere. We had a minor problems in the beginning... Never any engine problems, we have over 230,000 miles and are still going strong. Wear and tear has had it usual issues, and we are going in for struts this week. Still have original clutch, tranny, (got a rock in the radiator) not the cars fault. Love this car!
Snookered by the ads
frankzen,12/13/2010
Bought my 1995 318i in 2005 with 165,000 km (about 102,000 miles) on it - it now has 217000km (about 135000 miles) on it. It also has rusted out rockers and right rear fender, cracked windshield, the cluster (mph,tach etc) no longer works, lower control arms are shot, struts shot, won't idle, and the drivers seat (it's cloth) is worn out. I have replaced the alternator, starter, O2 sensors 3 times, MAF (twice) and innumerable other smaller items for a total repair bill of about $3000 I paid $5000 for the car in 2005...it's now worth about $500. BMWs are fine...if you're willing to spend upwards of $1500 a year on repair and maintenance.
1995 BMW 318i Sedan 5spd review
Rick,09/14/2009
144,000k and still runs strong and tight. This is a car that makes driving fun again. It's 14yrs old and rides better than some domestic brands that are only a few yrs old! The 5spd manual is smooth and crisp, the suspension lets you know what's going on and BMW must under-rate their horsepower ratings because I have blown away many V6's with my M42 engine. I run exclusively 5w30 Royal Purple and SHELL V-Power Gasoline. I also updated the factory plastic headlamps with a set of EURO 4300k HID Depo Glass Headlamps with angel eyes. Now I can finally see at night!
Truly is the Ultimate Driving Machine
David N,03/03/2005
I bought this car in 1999 with 95,000 miles on it. From commuting back and forth from school I have racked up 240,000 miles on the car. Since then the only real problems I have ever had with it was thermostat, rear shocks (from lowering the car), left rear wheel bearing, and the fuel pump. These are basically all wear and tear parts. I owned a 1985 BMW 325e and it had over 250,000 miles on it. I got into a wreck with it and the officers pulled the badges off the car, gave it to me and said,"This car saved your life. If you were in any other car you would have been seriously hurt or dead." I upgraded BMWs to the 1995 so far this car has served me well. 240k with no eng/trans problems.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 BMW 3 Series

