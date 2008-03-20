Used 2000 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 BMW 3 Series 323i
    used

    2000 BMW 3 Series 323i

    126,199 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci
    used

    2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci

    141,730 miles

    $4,323

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    2000 BMW 3 Series 328i

    135,952 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330i
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330i

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,122

    Details
  • 1999 BMW 3 Series 328is
    used

    1999 BMW 3 Series 328is

    142,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Gray
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    124,236 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Light Green
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    96,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 1999 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    1999 BMW 3 Series 328i

    125,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 325i in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 325i

    170,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1999 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    1999 BMW 3 Series 328i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330i in White
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330i

    130,828 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330i in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330i

    262,992 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    228,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,295

    $1,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i in Gray
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    114,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,000

    $230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    90,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,475

    Details
  • 1998 BMW 3 Series 323is
    used

    1998 BMW 3 Series 323is

    111,742 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    145,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    64,410 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6209 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (0%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Be smart, avoid the dealer.
NeverGoingAmerican,03/20/2008
I've had this car for 5 years and if I can have things my way, I'll never buy anything BUT a BMW. It's a joy to drive, styling is sporty without being gaudy, and after a car wash, I could swear I was looking at a brand new Beemer. Maintenance costs are high after the warranty has run out. Be smart, and DON'T go to the dealer to fix every little thing. I recently had my brakes repaired (new rotors, pads and sensors) for $700, the dealer wanted $1900. Do yourself a favor and hunt around your city to find a reliable BMW certified mechanic. If you do this, long maintenance will be much more managable.
