Used 2000 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois

This vehicle was used as a training vehicle for new mechanics...every major mechanical component has been either replaced or rebuilt! It is incredibly clean inside & out and Maintained to the fullest!!! Must see and drive to appreciate! Has over $5,000 IN NEW PARTS REPLACED ALONE!!! Save Big and get a great vehicle that will last for years to come!!! Nationwide shipping available!! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Security System, Homelink, Stability Control, Premium Wheels, New Brakes, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Mirror, Elec Seats w/Driver Memory, Front Centre Armrest, Interior Lighting Upgrade, Myrtle Wood Trim, On-Board Computer, Power Glass Moonroof, Premium Package, Visor Mirror Lights.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!RWDThe Autobarn Nissan of Evanston Offers The Highest Quality New And Pre-owned Vehicles That Represent The Best Value Anywhere! Offering The Best Selection, A Friendly And Comfortable Shopping Experience With Zero Pressure! We Are Committed To A Totally Transparent Process Providing You With Our Best Upfront Pricing While Treating All Our Clients With Honesty And Respect! We Perform A Thorough Inspection On All Our Vehicles, Unlike Many Other Independent Used Car Dealers. Only After Our Vehicles Are Fully Reconditioned, Then They Are Available For Sale. We Have Over 250 New Vehicles In Stock And Over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our Indoor Showroom Stores Over 75 Vehicles As Well. We Have Been Serving All Of Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Joliet, Oak Park And Anywhere In The United States For Over 30 Years! We Look Forward To Servicing You And Earning Your Business! Call Us Today At 847.475.8200 Or Stop In And See Us At 1012 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. We Can Arrange Shipping to Your Door!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 BMW 3 Series 323i .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAAM3335YCA86464

Stock: NP6419

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020