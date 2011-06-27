This is simply an amazing car. I don't really have a complaint about the car. For starters, the 330xi is a great car for road trips, it is extremely comfortable. I put a lot of miles on the road due to the nature of my work. The Harmon Kardon stereo system delivers a tremendously crisp sound , far better than the Bose systems that were offered in the Audi's of the same year. The All-Wheel drive proves excellent traction in the winter. I have plowed through 8 inches of un-plowed snow, no problem. The BMW 330xi matched with the right tires makes for a remarkably quiet ride. On a less important note in regards to sound, the exhaust sound is quite entertaining to listen to. The transmission shifts effortlessly and for the sport enthusiasts you can get the AWD car sideways on an on ramp if you would like to. The engine sounds like it has more to give than it actually does, in turn if i had a complaint it would be the acceleration, although it isn't bad, you would expect a little more out of the top-of-the-line 3 series. What I love most about the car isn't the specifications or even the unsurpassed build quality, but the way it makes you feel. It makes you drive with a smile, not many cars have the ability to do that. The question yet to be answered is personal reliability, I hesitate to answer this because it varies from car to car and how you take care of the car, doing proper on time maintenance and so on. With that in mind, I take exceptional care of my cars, and I have only put $900 into the car so far, it was the power steering rack, which through research has been found to be a relatively common fix on these machines. In comparison to other cars I have owned this proves to be far superior, other than an Audi S4 of the same year. However, it is a different caliber of car, so it does not really count in the realm of the 330xi. To finish my review, I do in fact highly recommend this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one, do so. Your increase in daily happiness surpasses the worry of paying for premium fuel.

