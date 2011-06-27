  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2004 BMW 3 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(470)
Appraise this car

2004 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious, powerful, exceptional road manners
  • available all-wheel drive for sedan and wagon.
  • Pricey for its market segment, limited rear-seat space and cargo capacity.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 3 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,559 - $3,561
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you've got the bucks, this is unequivocally the best car in the entry-luxury category.

2004 Highlights

A six-speed SMG (Sequential Manual Gearbox) transmission is now optional on select 3 Series models, while a five-speed Steptronic automatic is now offered with the 330i Performance Package. Rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights and hands-free wireless cell phone capability are now standard features on the sedan and wagon. There are new alloy wheel designs for the 325i, 325xi and 330xi Sport Package. All 330i sedans get a revised grille -- a new black grille instead of silver, with a lower grille combination of body color and black. All 3 Series coupes and convertibles receive a revised front fascia, plus new front and rear bumper contours, Adaptive headlamps and taillights and new designs for both the standard and optional wheels. Interior changes are limited to a revised climate control panel. Finally, Sirius Satellite Radio is now available as an accessory on all 3 Series models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 BMW 3 Series.

5(83%)
4(12%)
3(3%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
470 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 470 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still going strong with 250K miles
C B,04/10/2016
325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
Great car to own and drive. Yes, there will be repairs after 100k miles, but I got past 200K before having to replace the clutch. Most other repairs have been to structural parts - engine is just unbelievably superb. I drive in snow and mud, with pets, groceries, gear, etc. Gas mileage has been a solid combined 25 mpg for the life of the car. If you can find a used one, you could probably get a decade out of it and love every minute of driving it.
I'm trying and I can't find a flaw
cheapdeep,12/31/2010
I"m one of those guys. You know, the type that's incredibly picky about his cars and finds a few things that could be done better in every car he's owned. I've had a lot of great cars over the years but this is the BEST. I really can't think of anything I would change. It drives great, is incredibly comfortable, looks amazing, has great options and features, plenty of power, incredible handling and it's just flat out FUN. This is the first review i've ever given that hasn't been hyper critical.
Second best car I have ever owned.
Mitch Young,09/23/2015
330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
This is simply an amazing car. I don't really have a complaint about the car. For starters, the 330xi is a great car for road trips, it is extremely comfortable. I put a lot of miles on the road due to the nature of my work. The Harmon Kardon stereo system delivers a tremendously crisp sound , far better than the Bose systems that were offered in the Audi's of the same year. The All-Wheel drive proves excellent traction in the winter. I have plowed through 8 inches of un-plowed snow, no problem. The BMW 330xi matched with the right tires makes for a remarkably quiet ride. On a less important note in regards to sound, the exhaust sound is quite entertaining to listen to. The transmission shifts effortlessly and for the sport enthusiasts you can get the AWD car sideways on an on ramp if you would like to. The engine sounds like it has more to give than it actually does, in turn if i had a complaint it would be the acceleration, although it isn't bad, you would expect a little more out of the top-of-the-line 3 series. What I love most about the car isn't the specifications or even the unsurpassed build quality, but the way it makes you feel. It makes you drive with a smile, not many cars have the ability to do that. The question yet to be answered is personal reliability, I hesitate to answer this because it varies from car to car and how you take care of the car, doing proper on time maintenance and so on. With that in mind, I take exceptional care of my cars, and I have only put $900 into the car so far, it was the power steering rack, which through research has been found to be a relatively common fix on these machines. In comparison to other cars I have owned this proves to be far superior, other than an Audi S4 of the same year. However, it is a different caliber of car, so it does not really count in the realm of the 330xi. To finish my review, I do in fact highly recommend this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one, do so. Your increase in daily happiness surpasses the worry of paying for premium fuel.
RWD, 6spd and a backseat
Justin S.,08/14/2016
330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
My 2nd e46. I love them. Great steering feel and handling. Aside from a few weak links these cars are the total package. The perfect blend of luxury and performance. If you're not capable of working on it yourself you will need a good mechanic you trust to not charge you double just because of a name. A lot of the parts don't cost any more than other vehicles. Just keep it maintained. Mileage isn't great but that all depends on the weight of your right foot. I can manage 28 but usually average 20-21mpg. The car is very driver oriented. Not a lot of frills for this day and age but not lacking either. The proportions feel just right. The rear seats are cramped but this is a compact car, not a full size sedan. Tires go fast with the sport package because of the inability to rotate due to staggered sizes. The grip is worth it. Large capable brakes hold up well under heavy use. The engine is asleep before 3k but after that it's hard not to go to the limiter. Sport seats are great, good amount of bolstering and lumbar support. Overall, great looking cars that if maintained well will last forever. Great driver's car though this isn't a miata, it's still a blast to drive.
See all 470 reviews of the 2004 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2004 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 BMW 3 Series

Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 2004 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible, 3 Series Wagon. Available styles include 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 BMW 3 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 BMW 3 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci is priced between $11,789 and$11,789 with odometer readings between 76776 and76776 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 BMW 3 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 BMW 3 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 3 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,789 and mileage as low as 76776 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 BMW 3 Series.

Can't find a used 2004 BMW 3 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 3 Series for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,297.

Find a used BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,925.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 3 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,760.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,243.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 BMW 3 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 3 Series lease specials

Related Used 2004 BMW 3 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles