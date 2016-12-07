!!AVOID THIS MODEL!!! - Backstory : Based on a good amount of research it was hard to deny the overall positive press this model was getting. I had a 2012 528i that was out of warranty and have had BMW’s since my early 20's so when the lease incentives hit bargain basement levels, I jumped in. Sadly, I should have remembered a life preserver. Month 1 - 2 weeks out of service - hybrid battery/charging system warning Month 2 - 2 weeks out of service - hybrid battery/charging system warning Month 3 - 2 days out of service - hybrid battery/cold weather use warning. So, 2.2 months, over a month out of service total. Great start to my ownership experience. However, it gets worse. We have had very cold temperatures over the last two weeks, even for where I live in Richmond, VA. Days and nights well below freezing. I get that batteries don’t retain full charge in cold weather, but this one was only charging about 80% max and depleted even that very quickly...that is...when it actually allowed for electric operation. You see, what they don’t tell you is that the fully battery operation is not available in lower temperatures! Yep, that’s right. So, for all you who, like me, thought you could pretty much commute via full battery, well....guess what, ya can’t when it is cold out! Sad part is, this is considered normal according to my dealership. What burns my ass up even more is that a warning light stays lit on your dash and on your Nav screen to remind you that you paid $$$$ for a system you can’t use. Other things they don’t tell you - - - This is a 320e at best. You are going to deplete your battery relatively quickly (14 miles max in full electric mode) and once depleted, guess what? You aren’t running on 248 advertised horsepower, you are running on 180....with several hundred pounds on top of a similar 320i model! Battery regeneration isn’t enough for spirited driving or even multiple full throttle launches back to back! So, BMW has pulled the wool over my eyes, just don’t let it do the same to you. Other things I have found out by myself - - - $575 for side window sun shades? WTH? They are MANUAL! $2650 for Blind Spot/Lane Departure/and Frontal Impact Warning and a front/rear parking camera/sensor system with around view camera? Have they lost their MINDS?!? Worse yet, all you are paying for is warning lights and a shake of the steering wheel! Ridiculous and a waste of money unless you live urban and park on the street. So, as of this writing BMW USA has contacted me because they know that the cold driving issues (no full electric power) are an issue along with the horsepower claims. It should say 248 MAX hp, because it is rare that you have it to use. I have asked them to take it back. A little over two months of disappointment.

