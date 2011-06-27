Had it 3 1/2 years. 72k when i bought it, 107k now. One owner trade in at the same dealer it was bought new from. I had an issue with the steering column security lock(common) if your handy you can get in there and do some lubing n probably solve the problem. It happened within the first 30 days of ownership, so the dealer replaced it free of charge. gave me a 2013 328i loaner. I was a little disappointed in the new 328i at first, with the new body style, but it eventually grew on me. but my sports seats vs the standard seats, was a huge difference. Mine is also a 6sp manual, that with the sport seats really make a difference. The N52 engine also has a lifter issue(ticking in the top of the engine) doesn't really hurt anything n the only reason I had them replaced was b/c my extended warranty paid for it, otherwise I probably would have left it alone. the lifters will tick on the rare occasion , but a quick trip with the revs up a bit to pump up the lifters n its quiet as can be. Some people are just not really car people and sometimes are the blame for all the repair bills. I pretty much keep up the maintenance, mostly just keeping the fluids nice an clean. Mine still has the original spark plugs. I will change them soon n probably replace all the coil packs while I'm there. People complaining about coil packs, you can buy a whole set for like 175$ n they are easy to install. Water pumps can be a little pricey, but if you buy the parts online(same as dealer) you can save hundreds of dollars. I still have the original water pump n I've seen them go to well over 150k for some people. It's only a one time repair so it's not that big of a deal. If you take care of the car n don't beat it up, it will give you many years of great service n be a pleasure to drive. Many of these on the road now with well over 200k. Just don't go to the dealer every time you hear a little squeak b/c they will find something wrong guaranteed! If you suspect something, google it or ask some honest mechanics, most of the time it will be something minor or nothing at all. Also has some great bun warmers!! n yes the window switch is a little too far forward for some, but not a real issue for me. It's nice just touching the door handle and it unlocks n no need to insert the key, as long as its in the car somewhere, it will start. (convenience access option). N most of the cooling system parts other than the water pump are actually very reasonably priced. Check around b4 you buy anything from the dealer. I got my battery from walmart (made by the same people n looked identical except for the color. $119 at walmart n $300+ at the dealer. but always check b/c the dealer will surprise u sometimes. Great drivers car( not a drag car), but has a nice smooth engine that seems to pull forever and it's at home doing 100mph on the freeway on cruising a nice curvy back road. I luv it as much now as when i bought it. I can drive my dads honda accord(very good car), and when I get back in the 06 bmw 330i, I really appreciate the bmw. drive it responsibly and keep your fluids up and it will give you many years of service. Don't forget that automatic trans, find you someone that is competent and let them do a fluid n filter change, then maybe a drain n refill sometime soon after that and it will serve u well. Great Car!

Read more