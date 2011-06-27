Close

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

Luxury at a value! All Wheel drive, heated leather seats, alloy wheels, moonroof, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW 3 Series. More information about the 2009 BMW 3 Series: The 2009 BMW 3-Series continues to be the benchmark against which other entry-level luxury cars are measured, mainly courtesy of its excellent driving experience. Power, braking and handling are perfectly matched to the vehicle's size and intended usage. The way BMW takes care of business inside the cockpit also has a lot to do with the popularity of this breed. The 3-Series makes sure no buyer is left behind by offering four body styles, three engines, and both rear- and all-wheel drive. 2009 sees a new twin-turbo diesel form of the 3-Series, providing excellent fuel efficiency on top of world-class performance. Interesting features of this model are wide variety of bodies and drivetrains, the near-supercar performing M3., Driving pleasure par excellence, and the best inline 6-cylinder engines for those who love motoring

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAPK53569A643308

Stock: CB3054A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020