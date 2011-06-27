Used 2009 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive75,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPK53559A512905
Stock: 512905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Great Deal | $1,714 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i143,928 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH775X9NL84304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,176Great Deal
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive115,106 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall 2000 - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPK53539A512627
Stock: 300393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,988Great Deal | $2,894 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i96,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
iDrive Motorsports - Orlando / Florida
-Down Payments starting at $500-Pronto Desde $500Financing available No matters your credit!*Credit Approval GUARANTEEDTry us without impacting your credit scoreBuy Here-Pay Here is the last option!-We now have many financing programs to get everybody approved and helps re-establish the credit score.-We work with lenders who work on every credit situation (Bad Credit, No Credit, First Time Buyers, Students, No Social, No License, etc.)If you have been denied before, give us a try.It's very easy, visit our website and apply online, once we got you approved, you can come and choose a car according to your budget.Click here to apply now:iDriveMotorsport.comWe accept your trade-in!-For more info and details about our great inventory,please call: 407-203-2630You can also visit us online @ idrivemotorsport.com(Hablamos Español)Financiamiento disponible No importa su crédito.¡Aprobación Garantizada!Buy Here-Pay Here es la última opción, ahora tenemos programas de financiamiento que le dan la oportunidad a personas sin crédito, con crédito afectado, comprando por primera vez, estudiantes, etc. que a su vez le permiten re-establecer su crédito.Si no tiene seguro social, ni licencia, también podemos trabajar su caso.Si le han denegado antes, llámenos ó escríbanos para ayudarle a conseguir su aprobaciónEs bién fácil, solicitar financiamiento aquí en el dealer ó en nuestro website:iDriveMotorsport.comUna vez recibamos la aplicación, comenzamos a trabajar en la aprobación.Danos la oportunidad de servirte.Para más información llame al: 407-203-2630Aceptamos su trade-in!#buyyoucaratwholesaleprice #idrivemotorsport#youreapproved #buyhere-payhere-nomore
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH77569NM47107
Stock: M47107
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Great Deal | $1,569 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i114,110 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Goble Auto Sales - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWR33519P460942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,495Good Deal | $1,453 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive98,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2009 BMW 328xi --xDRIVE -- 4 DOOR SEDAN --- ELEGANT -- BEYOND COMPARE -MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.InternationalAutoOutlet.com -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Grille color: black, Air filtration, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear heat vents, Shift knob trim: alloy and leather, Steering wheel trim: leather and alloy, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front and rear, Includes climate control, Includes driver seat, Includes exterior mirrors, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Multi-function remote: trunk release, Number of drivers: 2, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering: speed-proportional, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: front door pockets, Storage: front seatback, 4WD Type: full time, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Emergency braking preparation, Front brakes: ventilated disc, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double ball joint, Hill holder control, Rear brakes: ventilated disc, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Stability control, Stabilizer bar: front and rear, Traction control, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: jack, External temperature display, In-Dash CD: single disc, MP3 player: CD MP3 Playback, Multi-functional information center, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Subwoofer: 2, Tachometer, Total Number of Speakers: 10, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: Auto on/off, Headlights: Xenon, Headlights: dusk sensing, Reading lights, Taillights: adaptive, Run flat tires, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Front wipers: rain sensing, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Heated windshield washer jets, One-touch windows: 2, Power windows, Sunroof: power glass, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear, 2-stage unlocking: remote, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Anti-theft system: alarm with engine immobilizer, Anti-theft system: audio security system, Child safety locks, Child seat anchors, Exterior mirrors: heated, Exterior mirrors: power, Front airbags: dual, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Power door locks: remote, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front and rear, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Driver seat adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat manual adjustments: 8, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat: height adjustable, Front headrests: 2, Front headrests: driver seat active head restraint, Front headrests: passenger seat active head restraint, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat adjustments: lumbar, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 8, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat: height adjustable, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat center armrest, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Upholstery: leather
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPK53549A509624
Stock: 17152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,419Good Deal | $1,083 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i152,450 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Bell Chevrolet - Carrollton / Georgia
Price Includes $1,000 Trade-In Assistance. Must trade 2010 or newer vehicle with less than 100,000 miles. See dealer for details.RECENT TRADE IN, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 18/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH77589NM47304
Stock: P4161A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $8,488Good Deal | $977 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i73,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH77549NL83066
Stock: 9NL83066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $9,599Good Deal | $1,686 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i88,305 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWR33549P343338
Stock: 343338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,712Good Deal | $1,045 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive121,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spring Valley Chevrolet Buick - Spring Valley / Minnesota
Equipment **3.0L V6 Engine**AWD**Heated Seats**Heated Steering Wheel**Dual Power Seats**Hands Free Calling**Sunroof** Additional Information CALL TODAY 641-423-1393 OR CHECK US OUT ANYTIME AT www.goautoedge.com ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPK73579A450189
Stock: A1340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,944Good Deal
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i136,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ewing Subaru of Plano - Plano / Texas
**As-Is**Fresh New Car Trade**Auction Bound**. This vehicle will be sold as-is before it goes to auction. The vehicle will get a detail inside and out also a safety inspection and oil change. We welcome pre-buy inspections with a mechanic of your choice. Please call and schedule your appointment as this vehicle wont last long.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWL13559PX26064
Stock: S241096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,250Good Deal
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i119,010 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWL13589PX27192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,495Good Deal | $693 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i94,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
18/28 City/Highway MPG 2009 Montego Blue Metallic BMW 3 Series Odometer is 25488 miles below market average! 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH53529A438230
Stock: 13065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,450Fair Deal | $502 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i93,879 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
INSTALLED OPTIONS[205] Steptronic Automatic Trans. normalsport & manual shift mod [300] Alpine White[KAB4] Beige Leatherette
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH73559A172200
Stock: 172200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Fair Deal | $204 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 335i74,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWL73579P179429
Stock: 8955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,666Good Deal
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i145,118 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH77539NM45556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,971Good Deal | $387 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive129,259 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Luxury at a value! All Wheel drive, heated leather seats, alloy wheels, moonroof, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPK53569A643308
Stock: CB3054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $7,990Fair Deal | $453 below market
2009 BMW 3 Series 328i114,421 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century Auto - Daly City / California
Stunning Condition, Cold Weather and Premium Packages, Dakota Leather, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels, Good Matching Bridgestone Tires, All Maintenance is Current, Drives Very Good, Hard to Find This Nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPH53589A434358
Stock: 7718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020