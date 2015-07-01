Used 2007 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado

Leather Seats Convertible Hardtop Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with 99,710mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER BMW 3 Series 335i with a full CARFAX history report. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW 3 Series 335i. A BMW with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 3 Series 335i was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 335i. More information about the 2007 BMW 3 Series: The 2007 BMW 3-Series continues to be the benchmark against which other entry-level luxury cars are measured, mainly courtesy of its excellent driving experience. Power, braking, and handling are perfectly matched to the vehicle's size and intended usage. The way BMW takes care of business inside the cockpit also has a lot to do with the popularity of this breed. The 3-Series also makes sure no buyer is left behind by offering four body styles, two engines, and both rear- and all-wheel drive. This model sets itself apart with the best in-line six-cylinder engines for those who love motoring., wide variety of bodies and drivetrains, and Driving pleasure par excellence All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAWL73517PX48806

Stock: 7PX48806

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020