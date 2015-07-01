Used 2007 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
- 152,557 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,295$1,780 Below Market
Worldwide Auto - Trenton / New Jersey
Get ready to go for a ride in this 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i, which comes equipped with a a leather interior, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $5,295. Stay safe with this 4 dr sedan's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Rocking a beautiful dk. blue exterior and a beige interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Lock and unlock this vehicle with a simple click from keyless entry. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Contact Information: Worldwide Auto Sales, 2349 Nottingham Way, Trenton, NJ, 08619, Phone: (609) 392-2099, E-mail: wwatosls@hotmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVA37537NE25733
Stock: 25733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$939 Below Market
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVA33577PG49839
Stock: 8981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,572 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$1,293 Below Market
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVA37537NE25361
Stock: E25361R3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,678 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
Everett Cadillac - Hickory / North Carolina
Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 46k miles! If you've been longing for just the right 335i, then stop your search right here. This is a fantastic Vehicle that is guaranteed to keep on chugging along for years and years. You will not be disappointed when you see this Vehicle. PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN... A real head turner!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Turbo, Convertible roof - Power retractable hard top...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWL73517PX50068
Stock: HB1573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 106,858 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVA33567PV63595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,710 miles
$10,930$340 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Leather Seats Convertible Hardtop Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with 99,710mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER BMW 3 Series 335i with a full CARFAX history report. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent to describe the 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW 3 Series 335i. A BMW with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 3 Series 335i was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 335i. More information about the 2007 BMW 3 Series: The 2007 BMW 3-Series continues to be the benchmark against which other entry-level luxury cars are measured, mainly courtesy of its excellent driving experience. Power, braking, and handling are perfectly matched to the vehicle's size and intended usage. The way BMW takes care of business inside the cockpit also has a lot to do with the popularity of this breed. The 3-Series also makes sure no buyer is left behind by offering four body styles, two engines, and both rear- and all-wheel drive. This model sets itself apart with the best in-line six-cylinder engines for those who love motoring., wide variety of bodies and drivetrains, and Driving pleasure par excellence All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWL73517PX48806
Stock: 7PX48806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 85,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,000
Auburn Toyota - Auburn / California
AWD, LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN CARFAX! This wonderful 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i is the perfect sedan you have been searching for! Travel smoothly all year around and through the wet, winter months with AWD and 3.0L 6-cyl engine, 6-speed automatic transmission! Let the sunshine in with SUNROOF/MOONROOF and travel in luxury everywhere you go with soft LEATHER SEATS, front dual power HEATED SEATS, keyless entry and push button start, CRUISE CONTROL, power windows, power door locks! Wow! Turn up the breezy air conditioning with front dual zone and rear seat climate controls and listen to your favorite music through the AM/FM radio, CD player or Sirius Satellite capability! This BMW comes in a stylish Silver exterior on alloy wheels, with JUST 85,417 miles and won't last long! Come take this sedan for a test drive today or give us a call to set up an appointment! No accidents/damages have been reported to Carfax. Auburn Toyota is proudly family owned and operated since 2016. Exceed the expectations of every person we touch - every time - through exceptional communication, attention to detail and unwavering integrity Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. This vehicle comes with a 3-month/3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. All offers expire at the end of the business day it is posted.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVC73517KP34137
Stock: T42248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 64,090 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,993
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2007 BMW 3 Series 2dr 335i features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Montego Blue Metallic with a Beige Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2007 BMW 335i Convertible 2Dr 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinders Twin Turbo Engine *** 6 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters *** 2 Keys Available *** Power Hard Convertible Top *** Keyless Entry with Push To Start *** Power Leather Heated Seats with Memory *** Fog Lights *** Dual Exhaust *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Luxury Seats, OnStar, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, PCM, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Trunk Lid, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWL73587PX45305
Stock: H704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 156,420 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488
Larsen Auto Center - Frederic / Wisconsin
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, Sunroof / Moonroof, Front Heated Seats, 335xi, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged, AWD.It's Worth the Drive to Frederic, WI. 19/27 City/Highway MPG 2007 BMW 3 Series 335xi.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVD53507A006378
Stock: 400023B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 182,132 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Air filtration - active charcoal|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity|Auxiliary audio input - MP3|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Subwoofer - 2|Surround sound - 7.1|Total speakers - 13|ABS - 4-wheel|Brake drying|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Emergency braking preparation|Front brake diameter - 13.7|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 1.18|Rear brake diameter - 13.2|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake width - 0.86|Armrests - rear center folding with pass-thru|Center console trim - wood|Dash trim - wood|Door trim - wood|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Steering wheel trim - alloy leather|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Easy entry - power rear seat|Memorized settings - 2 driver climate control driver seat side mirrors|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Power outlet(s) - 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front rear|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio phone|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks cooled compartment door pockets front seatback organizer|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 3.08|Grille color - chrome|Clock|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Exterior entry lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - HID/Xenon auto delay off auto on cornering self-leveling|Taillights - adaptive|Side mirror adjustments - power reverse gear tilt|Side mirrors - driver side only heated heated|Moonroof / Sunroof - one-touch open/close power glass remotely operated|Child seat anchors|Emergency interior trunk release|Impact sensor - post-collision safety system|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat power adjustments - height 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat power adjustments - height lumbar reclining 8|Rear headrests - 2|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - bucket|Upholstery - leatherette|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Hill holder control|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double ball joint|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Phone - pre-wired for phone|Run flat tires|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Front wipers - intermittent rain sensing|Heated windshield washer jets|Power windows - remotely operated|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWB73587P031693
Stock: 031693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 138,607 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,999$300 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! backup camera, bluetooth, 328i, 4D Sedan, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC, 6-Speed, RWD, Black Sapphire Metallic, black leather, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. RWD 6-Speed 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVA33547PG39947
Stock: 6-22939AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 97,271 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWB33507P130937
Stock: 7558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2019
- 114,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,931
North Bend Chevrolet - North Bend / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Cold Weather Package, Heated Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 18 x 8.0 Front & 18 x 8.5 Rear Star Spoke Wheels, Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Sport Package, Sport Seats, Sport Steering Wheel, Sport Suspension Calibration. 335i RWD 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVB73517PA85688
Stock: 32551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 77,291 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,988
Toyota of Huntington Beach - Huntington Beach / California
WOW MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! VERY CLEAN.SPORTY COUPE THAT'S A BLAST TO DRIVE. 3.0 LITER V6 WITH GREAT POWER AND PERFORMANCE. LOADED! SAVE THOUSANDS BUYING PRE OWNED VS NEW. COME TAKE FOR A SPIN. THIS ONE WONT LAST! Good tires and brakes. Engine and transmission run smooth. Damage free. Immaculate inside and out. FREE CARFAX! We have great interest rate and financing for ALL credit situations.Recent Arrival!WHY BUY at the BEACH? Our customers are our most valuable asset. If you are already a customer, welcome back. If you are new to Toyota of Huntington Beach, we would like to convince you to join the ranks of satisfied Toyota of Huntington Beach customers. Financing for all situations. Great rates available. GREAT rates for good credit. Financing for ALL credit situations. BK ok. Low score OK. (See dealer for details.) Se Hablamos Espanol. Marticular OK.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWV13557P117693
Stock: 288743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 72,880 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,750
Bill DeFouw Chevrolet - Lafayette / Indiana
**EXCELLENT CONDITION**WELL MAINTAINED**PREMIUM PACKAGE**POWER SEARS AND MIRRORS**MOONROOF**AMBIENT LIGHTING**HI-FI SOUND SYSTEM**10 Speakers, 4-Way Adj. Power Lumbar Support For Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, BMW Assist with Bluetooth System, Brake assist, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Digital Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Integrated 3-Button Universal Garage-Door Opener, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Folding Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVC53507FZ81971
Stock: B9144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 114,023 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVC53587FZ76288
Stock: FZ76288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 121,202 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,499
Ethan Hunt Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
This 2007 BMW 3 Series 2dr 328i features a 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Leatherette Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, 10 Speakers, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Ethan Hunt at 251-639-8989 or ethanhuntauto@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAWB33527P130986
Stock: M130986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 89,542 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,949
BMW of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Metallic Paint All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVC93507KX57405
Stock: 7KX57405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
