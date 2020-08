Used 2007 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

Worldwide Auto - Trenton / New Jersey

Get ready to go for a ride in this 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i, which comes equipped with a a leather interior, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $5,295. Stay safe with this 4 dr sedan's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Rocking a beautiful dk. blue exterior and a beige interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Lock and unlock this vehicle with a simple click from keyless entry. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Contact Information: Worldwide Auto Sales, 2349 Nottingham Way, Trenton, NJ, 08619, Phone: (609) 392-2099, E-mail: wwatosls@hotmail.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAVA37537NE25733

Stock: 25733

Certified Pre-Owned: No