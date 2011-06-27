Close

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado

Black; Dakota Leather Seat Trim Mineral Grey Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive . This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Mineral Grey Metallic AWD BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2013 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles--all sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. 2013 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a new-generation (F30) platform that made its debut with the 2012-model sedan--and is slightly longer, lower, and wider, while Coupe and Convertible 3-Series models remain built on the previous platform. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive--as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. Also, last year's redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated, isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are A wide variety of options, compact size and maneuverability, practicality and comfort, long list of appearance packages and trims, athletic driving feel, fuel efficiency, and high-tech options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA3C3C55DF981133

Stock: DF981133

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020