Used 2013 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
- $9,900Great Deal | $2,876 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i94,500 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Max - Miami / Florida
Visit Auto Max online at www.automaxmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-835-2222 today to schedule your test drive. Evreyone Drives. Your Job is your Credit !!! Starting as Little As 1000.00 dollar Down !!! This is the cash price no include the tax tag transfer and fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5C54DF356174
Stock: 6174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995Great Deal | $3,015 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i87,658 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C1G54DNR45762
Stock: R45762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $9,995Great Deal | $2,386 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i96,558 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek - Coral Springs / Florida
Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B1C57DK128148
Stock: DK128148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $10,995Great Deal | $2,216 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive106,554 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Look at these pics!! This car is soooo clean inside and out. Needs nothing but a new home. Drives as well as it looks too. It has CARFAX one owner 106,000 Miles and a clean title. It was a trade-in to a new car store who wholesaled it to us. It is loaded up with all the BMW amenities you'd expect such as heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, in dash CD, cruise, steering wheel controls BRAND NEW tires and so much more. Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B5G56DNS03020
Stock: S03020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,550Great Deal | $2,760 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive76,331 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia
We register and provide license plates for our customers in VA! AWD! Comes with: navigation system, sunroof, keyless start, leather interior, alloy wheels, fog lamps, power seats, heated front seats, automatic dual climate control, FM/AM/SAT radio, CD player, aux port, bluetooth, cruise control and more. Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540)-564-0952 or Text to (540) 228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B5G50DNS00419
Stock: 19564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$15,995Great Deal | $3,264 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive43,385 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $15,995 * * A RATING FROM EDMUNDS * * 2013 ** BMW * * 3 Series * * 328i xDrive * Treat yourself to this 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive, which features a push button start, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. Stay safe with this sedan awd's 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! For more information regarding this or any other vehicles and for GREAT SAVINGS contact our Internet department at (732)-769-1400. Contact Information: Flawless Auto Mall, 820 US 1, Woodbridge, NJ, 07095, Phone: (732) 769-1400, E-mail: sales@flawlessautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B3C55DJ811208
Stock: F2428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,980Great Deal | $3,040 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i48,511 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Online Automotive Group - Phoenix / Arizona
NO ADDITIONAL DEALER PRODUCTS ADDED TO THE PRICE CONVERTIBLE SEASON IS HERE! With only 48,511 miles(that's only 8,085 miles a year)Bluetooth Wireless Connection, Dual Power Leather Seats, Keyless Start, Parking Sensors and Alloy Wheels make this Gorgeous Twin-Turbo Hardtop Convertible a fantastic value! The exterior is in excellent condition, there are no dents, dings or scratches and the Alloy Wheels show like new. The interior is just as impressive, the Leather Seats and Carpets show no signs of excessive wear and all the power options function as intended. This 2013 BMW is a 100% CARFAX CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE and qualifies for finance rates starting at 4.04% O.A.C. Remember, the Beautiful Twin-Turbo Hardtop Convertible 335i you have just looked at today and will think about buying tomorrow, somebody else looked at yesterday and will buy today! We are just a phone call away.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADX7C59DJ590077
Stock: 10678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-11-2019
- Price Drop$13,190Great Deal | $2,461 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i53,702 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
We are a Better Business Bureau accredited dealership! Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle-free Test Drive. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. Bourne's Auto Center in Daytona received the DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.! Our family owned and operated business is bringing our 'No Hassle' pricing and customer service commitment to Florida. We only sell vehicles that are fully serviced, and we only sell vehicles that qualify for a 90 day/3,000 mile warranty. Visit Bourne's Auto Center of Daytona Beach to see why over 70,000 customers have chosen us for their pre-owned vehicle purchase. Call us today to reserve this vehicle with a fully refundable $300 deposit! www.bournesofdaytona.com **Price does not include standard dealer documentation fee**. **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5C51DF357850
Stock: D5633J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $11,950Great Deal | $3,414 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive91,578 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GNS Motors - West Berlin / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B5G59DNS01777
Stock: 01777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,500Great Deal | $2,208 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i91,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
328i 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V 6-Speed RWDSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKE3C54DE771179
Stock: 771179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $16,105Great Deal | $2,137 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i98,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Volkswagen of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i SUNROOF MOONROOF, LEATHER, M SPORT SUSPENSION, ALLOY WHEELS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Line Aesthetic Elements, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. YOUR SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. WE ARE CONSTANTLY SANITIZING OUR OFFICES, SHOWROOM, ETC. OUR DELIVERY DRIVERS WILL SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE TAKING IT TO YOU. DRIVERS WILL WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES AND WILL RE-SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE EXITING. ANY REMAINING PAPERWORK WILL BE CAREFULLY HANDLED AND DELIVERED TO THE CUSTOMER FOR COMPLETION, ALL WHILE MAINTAINING A SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCE OF AT LEAST 6 FT. IF YOU REQUIRE ADDITIONAL SAFEGUARDS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO OUR TEAM. Contact us at in store at 770-729-4827 or online at www.heritagevolkswagen.com and see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Heritage Volkswagen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A9C56DF476162
Stock: K0281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $12,490Great Deal | $2,637 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive72,600 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Champion Auto Sales Of The Bronx - Bronx / New York
Visit Champion Auto Sales of the Bronx Inc online at www.championbx.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-5111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B5C54DF138880
Stock: 138880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995Great Deal | $2,304 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive98,473 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
2 Manny's Auto Sales - Union City / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B5C5XDF595998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,499Great Deal | $1,268 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive107,464 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
Black; Dakota Leather Seat Trim Mineral Grey Metallic Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive . This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Mineral Grey Metallic AWD BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2013 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles--all sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. 2013 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a new-generation (F30) platform that made its debut with the 2012-model sedan--and is slightly longer, lower, and wider, while Coupe and Convertible 3-Series models remain built on the previous platform. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive--as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. Also, last year's redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated, isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are A wide variety of options, compact size and maneuverability, practicality and comfort, long list of appearance packages and trims, athletic driving feel, fuel efficiency, and high-tech options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C3C55DF981133
Stock: DF981133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $9,995Great Deal | $2,222 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i114,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premium Auto Collection - Chesapeake / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C1G50DNN93327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$17,995Great Deal
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i74,082 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation System Premium Pkg Convenience Pkg Park Distance Control Bmw Assist W/Bluetooth Titanium Silver Metallic Comfort Access Keyless Entry Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Satellite Radio Bmw Apps Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop 6-Speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission Bamboo Anthracite Wood Trim Black; Dakota Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADX7C50DJ589416
Stock: DJ589416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $15,875Great Deal | $2,418 below market
2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive73,855 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sterling Motorcar - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B9C59DF585728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$18,670Good Deal
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive9,843 milesDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B3C5XDF541685
Stock: 10462533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020