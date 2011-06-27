  1. Home
2005 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Still the standard when it comes to perfectly sorted vehicle dynamics, high-quality interior materials exude luxury, wide range of configurations to suit any style, available all-wheel drive for sedan and wagon.
  • Still costs more than most of its competitors, limited rear-seat space and cargo capacity, confusing array of options and packages.
List Price
$3,801
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you've got the bucks to spend, this is unequivocally the best car in the entry-luxury category.

2005 Highlights

A power moonroof and Myrtle wood trim are now standard on all models. Brushed aluminum column trim is available as a no-cost option. Front lumbar support has been added to the Premium Package for all 325 models; a power top is now standard on the 325Ci convertible; and new star-spoke wheels are standard on the 325Ci coupe and convertible. The 330Ci convertible gets an auto-dimming rearview mirror, lumbar support and a universal garage door opener as standard. This year, the sequential manual gearbox (SMG) is available only on 3.0-liter models, and only in combination with the Sport Package. Buyers can now order both the Performance and Premium Packages together. Lastly, a flat tire warning and white indicator lights are now standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 BMW 3 Series.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
177 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 177 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

05 330ci ZHP
GT4Point6,12/31/2004
Get the Performance package! Great option. The Alcantara interior is second to none. Smooth and effortless driving.
Love this car
baydriver300,02/09/2012
Purchased used in '10 with only 20K miles. It now reads 45K and has just had it's first 'major' service at my local dealer and it was a shock! Folks say that they are expensive to maintain? First year was cheap! The dealer had all it's service history and all it needed was an oil change. My last service shocked me at how components wear quickly on these cars. Yes, you could probably go 100K with just oil changes/inspections but you are asking for trouble down the road if you plan to keep it. Control rod bushings @ 40K $650, brake and cooling flush @ 40K $289 each! etc. etc. If you want to make the car last AND maintain PEAK performance/handling these things are necessary.
Never anything but BMW!!!!!!!
CDAUSMC,04/24/2009
I love driving this machine (cannot call a BMW a car). I purchased a pre-owned BMW for value and price. I use the 325xi for daily driving and I enjoy the rides to work and elsewhere. It has speed when I want it and it is great to cruise in. Absolutely beautiful design interior and exterior, leather seating and sharp looking instruments. Engine sounds incredible and the AWD corners like it is on rails. Are there faster cars, yes, but not as sleek and stylish as this BMW. AWD is great for severe rain and snow 15000 m oil changes and routine maintenance are not issues. Machine runs beautifully and feels strong, sound and safe. Do not mind buying premium gas. BLUF: Machine is amazing.
Like new
cartoff,06/30/2015
325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
I have just bought an 05 325I with automatic and manual override, 77,000 k, and it literally looks and drives as if I have just taken delivery of a new vehicle. The leatherette interior is immaculate with no signs of wear that you would have from leather. It drives like a dream and looks great. At the price I paid I feel like I won the jackpot
See all 177 reviews of the 2005 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 BMW 3 Series

Used 2005 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 2005 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible, 3 Series Wagon. Available styles include 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 325xi AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 330i Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 325Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 330Ci Rwd 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 330xi AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 330Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M), and 325xi AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 BMW 3 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 BMW 3 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 BMW 3 Series 325i is priced between $3,801 and$3,801 with odometer readings between 115097 and115097 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 BMW 3 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 BMW 3 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 3 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,801 and mileage as low as 115097 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 BMW 3 Series.

