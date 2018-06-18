Used 2018 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
- 10,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,495$4,651 Below Market
Napleton's Mid Rivers Kia - Saint Peters / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This vehicle is Extremely clean and just serviced! This vehicle is equipped with the following options/features: Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, MP3- USB / I-Pod Ready, Avalible Hands Free Calling, Sunroof / Moonroof, Automatic Climate Control, Push Button Start, AWD, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Convenience Package, Front dual zone A/C, Moonroof, Power Front Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Storage Package, Universal Garage-Door Opener. 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 8-Speed Automatic Napleton Mid Rivers Kia of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!Odometer is 12428 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A3C57JA495024
Stock: PPP3449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 13,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,893$6,823 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
Mercedes Benz of West Chester presents Mediterranean Blue Metallic 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD with 8-Speed Automatic transmission power by 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged engine featuring Adaptive Full LED Lights, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Premium Package, Remote Services, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Apply Carplay Compatibility and much more.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12048 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGPlease feel free to call our Pre-Owned Sales Manager at 484-313-1100 to schedule an appointment. You can visit our virtual showroom at www.yourmercedes.com to view pictures and our entire inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9G53JNU68738
Stock: JNU68738P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 12,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,659$6,469 Below Market
McDonald Volvo Cars - Littleton / Colorado
2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive AWD ** $54,695 MSRP ** SPORT PACKAGE ** NAVIGATION, HARMON KARDON, MOONROOF AND MUCH MORE! Luxurious sport sedan! Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. McDonald Volvo specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4733 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8B7G53JNU94783
Stock: VPJNU94783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive40,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$37,867$10,921 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
M.S.R.P $56,635, Shadow Sport Edition, Sport Edition, AWD, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Remote Services, Shadow Sport Edition, Sport Edition, Wheels: 18' x 8' Bi-Color Jet Black (Style 397). Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8B7C57JA190403
Stock: 4P0892
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive12,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,495$4,697 Below Market
BMW of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Driving Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Navigation System, Premium Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information, Wheels: 18 x 8 Double-Spoke (Style 397). Odometer is 11102 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPG BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 12,730! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL , WHEELS: 18" X 8" DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE. PREMIUM PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input. BMW 330i xDrive with Jet Black exterior and Cognac Lthr w/Dark Brown hglgt interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Moonroof, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, WHEELS: 18" X 8" DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE 397) Tires: P225/45R18 All-Season Runflat, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Speed Limit Information, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"If you're seeking a midsize-performance sedan with an unquestioned reputation for performance, quality, luxury and safety Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planSale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9G5XJNU70311
Stock: JNU70311
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 19,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,990
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
This 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i is offered to you for sale by BMW of Arlington. This BMW includes: SPORT PACKAGE Mirror Memory Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Tires - Rear Performance Sun/Moonroof Bucket Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Navigation System Hands-Free Liftgate Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release MP3 Player FINELINE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM W/PEARL GLOSS CHROME Woodgrain Interior Trim SPLIT FOLD-DOWN-REAR SEAT Pass-Through Rear Seat *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 BMW 3 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this BMW3 Series 320i cannot be beat. This BMW 3 Series's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW 3 Series has very low mileage making it a rare find. This BMW 3 Series 320i is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1G55JNU89900
Stock: JNU89900
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive10,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,497$3,378 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 10,556! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTIONPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planKEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications SystemOPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Moonroof, Power Front Seats, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Storage Package, NAVIGATION SYSTEM Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION. BMW 320i xDrive with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 180 HP at 5000 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDE"If you're seeking a midsize-performance sedan with an unquestioned reputation for performance, quality, luxury and safety, the 2018 3 Series from BMW checks all the right boxes." -KBB.com.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A3C58JA488499
Stock: 488499PA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 21,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,495$6,155 Below Market
Grace Quality Used Cars - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
LOADED WITH OPTIONS !!! TECH PACKAGE // NAVIGATION // Backup Camera // Sunroof // Heated Leather Seats // Blind Spot // Dual Zone Climate Control // Bluetooth // Homelink // Power Seats One Owner Clean CarFax No accident Vehicle.GRACE AUTO GROUP IS THE HOME OF FREE GAP !!! ONLY DEALERSHIP OFFERING FREE GAP INSURANCE ON EVERY FINANCED DEAL !!! $700 VALUE FOR FREE !!! LEARN MORE ABOUT GAP INSURANCE HERE-> https://www.gracequc.com/free-gapAll of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi point inspection prior to sale. 100% GRACE CERTIFIED. Comes with a 1 Year PA Inspection. This BMW is in very nice condition. The paint and body look great with little to no signs of wear and tear.Interior is extra clean and taken care of really well. No rips or tears no odors no holes.Mechanically this car is 100% 2.0L I4 Turbo Charged Engine that runs perfectly and has no issues with speed or power.The transmission is super smooth through every gear.COMPETITIVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR AS LOW AS $495 DOWN TO WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS !!!GUARANTEED APPROVAL !!! REGARDLESS OF CREDIT HISTORY !!!JUST FILL OUT OUR CREDIT APP TO DRIVE AWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CAR TODAY !!! For more pictures please visit our website at graceQUC.com. All of our vehicles come standard with a 3 month powertrain warranty and we have extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with 2 years PA safety and emissions inspection 3 free oil changes and FREE GAP INSURANCE when financed through us. Rates as low as 2.9% APR on select models actual interest rates may vary based upon final lender approval. Internet prices may be subject to change. All Prices reflect $2000.00 cash down or trade-in equity applied to the sale price. We are not responsible for MISPRINTS ERRORS or omissions contained on these pages. We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question sales specialist. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees dealer document preparation fees and processing fees. Visit Grace Auto Group Cars online at gracequc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A3C55JA486936
Stock: 058-6936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive19,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,499$5,034 Below Market
Faulkner BMW - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Mineral Gray Metallic 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TurbochargedOdometer is 4114 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9C56JEM33200
Stock: JEM33200
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 23,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,995$4,122 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium Package Convenience Package Navigation System Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Power Front Seats Mineral Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Active Blind Spot Detection Fineline Anthracite Wood Trim W/Pearl Gloss Chrome Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Comfort Access Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. BMW Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/UNLIMITED miles limited warranty from the original service date, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A9C57JAD27924
Stock: JAD27924
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 22,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,289$5,751 Below Market
EchoPark Automotive - Signal Auto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8B9G55JNU98412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance17,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,288$3,808 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 17,743 Miles! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW 3 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SHADOW SPORT EDITION, PREMIUM PACKAGE, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL.* This BMW 3 Series Features the Following Options *FINELINE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM W/PEARL GLOSS CHROME, BLACK W/RED STITCHING, SENSATEC UPHOLSTERY, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, ALPINE WHITE, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Light Alloy (Style 392) -inc: Double-spoke, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1C53JA159458
Stock: BJA159458
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 19,317 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$24,998$3,083 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1C5XJA165578
Stock: JA165578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 27,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,491
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sport Package Premium Package Navigation System Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Power Front Seats Melbourne Red Metallic Sun/Moonroof Active Blind Spot Detection Fineline Anthracite Wood Trim W/Pearl Gloss Chrome Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Comfort Access Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sport Seats Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Wheels: 18" X 8" Fr & 18" X 8.5" Rr (Style 658) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1G58JNU90295
Stock: JNU90295
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 12,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,680
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1C54JA178617
Stock: 10425360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 31,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,995
BMW of Beaumont - Beaumont / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 BMW 3 Series. This BMW includes: BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC SPORT PACKAGE Mirror Memory Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Tires - Rear Performance Sun/Moonroof Bucket Seats PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Navigation System Hands-Free Liftgate Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The 2018 BMW offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this BMW 3 Series 320i's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. One of the best things about this BMW 3 Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1G53JNU90513
Stock: JNU90513
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 35,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,698$3,899 Below Market
BMW of Monrovia - Monrovia / California
Boasts 35 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This BMW 3 Series boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Auto-Dimming Interior & Driver Exterior Mirrors, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr & 18" x 8.5" Rr (Style 658) Light alloy V-spoke, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Tires: P225/45R18 Fr & P255/40R18 Rr Mixed Perf Non-runflat, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Anthracite Headliner, Moonroof, Power Front Seats, Universal Garage-Door Opener, M Sport Suspension, Sport Seats, Storage Package, POWER FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services.*This BMW 3 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Light Alloy V-Spoke (Style 395), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P225/50R17 All-Season Runflat, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at BMW of Monrovia, 1425 S Mountain Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A9C55JAD27680
Stock: LJAD27680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 1,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,500$4,593 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Mediterranean Blue Metallic AWD, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Brake assist, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, In-Dash CD Player, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Services. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A3C56JA491465
Stock: 000K1105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series
- 5(65%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(4%)
