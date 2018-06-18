Used 2018 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
3 Series Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    10,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,495

    $4,651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive

    13,586 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,893

    $6,823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive

    12,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,659

    $6,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive

    40,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $37,867

    $10,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive

    12,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,495

    $4,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i in White
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i

    19,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,990

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    10,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,497

    $3,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    21,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,495

    $6,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive

    19,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,499

    $5,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i

    23,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    $4,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 330i

    22,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,289

    $5,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance in White
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance

    17,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,288

    $3,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance

    19,317 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,998

    $3,083 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i in Red
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i

    27,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,491

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance in White
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance

    12,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,680

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i

    31,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i

    35,847 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,698

    $3,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    1,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,500

    $4,593 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series searches:

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.323 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Noise and fitting issue
Kim,06/18/2018
330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Service manager at the dealer just confirmed 330i has tons of issue :( hope I knew about it before started 3 years lease on it... 1. excessive wind noise from the driver side door in cruising, suspects the door not closing all the way 2. squish and squeaks driving in low speed.
Report abuse
