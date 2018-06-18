Used 2018 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

Grace Quality Used Cars - Morrisville / Pennsylvania

LOADED WITH OPTIONS !!! TECH PACKAGE // NAVIGATION // Backup Camera // Sunroof // Heated Leather Seats // Blind Spot // Dual Zone Climate Control // Bluetooth // Homelink // Power Seats One Owner Clean CarFax No accident Vehicle.GRACE AUTO GROUP IS THE HOME OF FREE GAP !!! ONLY DEALERSHIP OFFERING FREE GAP INSURANCE ON EVERY FINANCED DEAL !!! $700 VALUE FOR FREE !!! LEARN MORE ABOUT GAP INSURANCE HERE-> https://www.gracequc.com/free-gapAll of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi point inspection prior to sale. 100% GRACE CERTIFIED. Comes with a 1 Year PA Inspection. This BMW is in very nice condition. The paint and body look great with little to no signs of wear and tear.Interior is extra clean and taken care of really well. No rips or tears no odors no holes.Mechanically this car is 100% 2.0L I4 Turbo Charged Engine that runs perfectly and has no issues with speed or power.The transmission is super smooth through every gear.COMPETITIVE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR AS LOW AS $495 DOWN TO WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS !!!GUARANTEED APPROVAL !!! REGARDLESS OF CREDIT HISTORY !!!JUST FILL OUT OUR CREDIT APP TO DRIVE AWAY IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CAR TODAY !!! For more pictures please visit our website at graceQUC.com. All of our vehicles come standard with a 3 month powertrain warranty and we have extended warranty options available. All vehicles come with 2 years PA safety and emissions inspection 3 free oil changes and FREE GAP INSURANCE when financed through us. Rates as low as 2.9% APR on select models actual interest rates may vary based upon final lender approval. Internet prices may be subject to change. All Prices reflect $2000.00 cash down or trade-in equity applied to the sale price. We are not responsible for MISPRINTS ERRORS or omissions contained on these pages. We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question sales specialist. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees dealer document preparation fees and processing fees. Visit Grace Auto Group Cars online at gracequc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8A3C55JA486936

Stock: 058-6936

Certified Pre-Owned: No

