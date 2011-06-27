  1. Home
2014 BMW 3 Series Value

Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,585$14,632$15,600
Clean$12,897$13,877$14,772
Average$11,521$12,366$13,116
Rough$10,145$10,855$11,460
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,437$14,167$15,745
Clean$11,807$13,436$14,910
Average$10,548$11,973$13,238
Rough$9,288$10,511$11,567
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,348$18,689$20,825
Clean$15,520$17,725$19,720
Average$13,864$15,795$17,510
Rough$12,208$13,866$15,299
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,598$12,401$14,043
Clean$10,061$11,761$13,297
Average$8,988$10,481$11,807
Rough$7,915$9,201$10,316
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,606$14,499$16,224
Clean$11,968$13,751$15,363
Average$10,691$12,254$13,641
Rough$9,414$10,757$11,919
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,267$13,972$15,528
Clean$11,646$13,251$14,704
Average$10,403$11,809$13,055
Rough$9,161$10,366$11,407
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,599$17,021$19,225
Clean$13,860$16,142$18,205
Average$12,381$14,385$16,164
Rough$10,903$12,628$14,123
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,374$13,207$14,875
Clean$10,798$12,525$14,085
Average$9,646$11,162$12,506
Rough$8,494$9,798$10,927
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,910$13,726$15,381
Clean$11,307$13,018$14,565
Average$10,100$11,601$12,932
Rough$8,894$10,184$11,300
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,540$13,358$15,014
Clean$10,955$12,669$14,217
Average$9,787$11,290$12,623
Rough$8,618$9,911$11,030
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,066$13,757$15,301
Clean$11,455$13,047$14,489
Average$10,233$11,627$12,865
Rough$9,011$10,207$11,240
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,727$17,823$19,738
Clean$14,931$16,903$18,690
Average$13,338$15,063$16,595
Rough$11,745$13,223$14,500
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,296$17,523$19,551
Clean$14,522$16,618$18,514
Average$12,973$14,809$16,438
Rough$11,423$13,000$14,363
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,761 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
To understand if the 2014 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.