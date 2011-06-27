Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,585
|$14,632
|$15,600
|Clean
|$12,897
|$13,877
|$14,772
|Average
|$11,521
|$12,366
|$13,116
|Rough
|$10,145
|$10,855
|$11,460
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,437
|$14,167
|$15,745
|Clean
|$11,807
|$13,436
|$14,910
|Average
|$10,548
|$11,973
|$13,238
|Rough
|$9,288
|$10,511
|$11,567
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,348
|$18,689
|$20,825
|Clean
|$15,520
|$17,725
|$19,720
|Average
|$13,864
|$15,795
|$17,510
|Rough
|$12,208
|$13,866
|$15,299
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,598
|$12,401
|$14,043
|Clean
|$10,061
|$11,761
|$13,297
|Average
|$8,988
|$10,481
|$11,807
|Rough
|$7,915
|$9,201
|$10,316
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,606
|$14,499
|$16,224
|Clean
|$11,968
|$13,751
|$15,363
|Average
|$10,691
|$12,254
|$13,641
|Rough
|$9,414
|$10,757
|$11,919
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,267
|$13,972
|$15,528
|Clean
|$11,646
|$13,251
|$14,704
|Average
|$10,403
|$11,809
|$13,055
|Rough
|$9,161
|$10,366
|$11,407
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,599
|$17,021
|$19,225
|Clean
|$13,860
|$16,142
|$18,205
|Average
|$12,381
|$14,385
|$16,164
|Rough
|$10,903
|$12,628
|$14,123
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,374
|$13,207
|$14,875
|Clean
|$10,798
|$12,525
|$14,085
|Average
|$9,646
|$11,162
|$12,506
|Rough
|$8,494
|$9,798
|$10,927
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,910
|$13,726
|$15,381
|Clean
|$11,307
|$13,018
|$14,565
|Average
|$10,100
|$11,601
|$12,932
|Rough
|$8,894
|$10,184
|$11,300
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,540
|$13,358
|$15,014
|Clean
|$10,955
|$12,669
|$14,217
|Average
|$9,787
|$11,290
|$12,623
|Rough
|$8,618
|$9,911
|$11,030
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,066
|$13,757
|$15,301
|Clean
|$11,455
|$13,047
|$14,489
|Average
|$10,233
|$11,627
|$12,865
|Rough
|$9,011
|$10,207
|$11,240
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,727
|$17,823
|$19,738
|Clean
|$14,931
|$16,903
|$18,690
|Average
|$13,338
|$15,063
|$16,595
|Rough
|$11,745
|$13,223
|$14,500
Estimated values
2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,296
|$17,523
|$19,551
|Clean
|$14,522
|$16,618
|$18,514
|Average
|$12,973
|$14,809
|$16,438
|Rough
|$11,423
|$13,000
|$14,363