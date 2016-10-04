Used 2004 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    127,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,199

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    72,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,495

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Light Green
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    142,797 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,222

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in White
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    110,833 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 330i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 330i

    23,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,900

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    147,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Black
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    69,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,490

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325i in Black
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325i

    82,159 miles

    $6,999

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 330xi in Black
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 330xi

    121,487 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,987

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 330i in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 330i

    53,460 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,900

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325i in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325i

    120,987 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

  • 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in White
    used

    2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    124,337 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,578

  • 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Black
    used

    2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    46,685 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,994

  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in White
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    141,157 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Gray
    used

    2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    73,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325i in Light Green
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325i

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,888

  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    165,970 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Black
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    89,250 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7470 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Still going strong with 250K miles
C B,04/10/2016
325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
Great car to own and drive. Yes, there will be repairs after 100k miles, but I got past 200K before having to replace the clutch. Most other repairs have been to structural parts - engine is just unbelievably superb. I drive in snow and mud, with pets, groceries, gear, etc. Gas mileage has been a solid combined 25 mpg for the life of the car. If you can find a used one, you could probably get a decade out of it and love every minute of driving it.
