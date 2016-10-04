Used 2004 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
- 127,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,199
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
This 2004 BMW is a SUPER CLEAN 325xi! It comes with a CLEAN CARFAX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER SUNROOF and GREAT MILES! Cars like this are IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND in this condition so do not wait, stop in today and take this beauty for a test drive today at S & H where we make the sales process SIMPLE & HASSLE FREE!!!Clean CARFAX. AWD, Auto-Dimming Mirror, BMW Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated Front Seats, Leather Upholstery, Myrtle Wood Trim, On-Board Computer, Power Glass Moonroof, Premium Package, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Orient Blue Metallic 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHCAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEU33444PM59522
Stock: 20592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 72,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,495
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Local Home Delivery Available!, 325Ci, 2D Coupe, 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic, RWD, Titanium Silver Metallic, Black w/Leather Upholstery, 17" x 8" Five Spoke Alloy (Styling 119) Wheels, Cold Weather Package, harman/kardon Sound System, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, Ski Bag, Sport Package, White Indicator Lenses. Titanium Silver Metallic 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC19/27 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABV13434JT20425
Stock: SR-T18425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 142,797 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,222
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi CLEAN TITLE! +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +SUNROOF +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +VOICE CONTROL +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEU33494PR09326
Stock: Y009437C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 110,833 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of The Woodlands's online listings! Were conveniently located at 17830 I-45 in The Woodlands, Texas , just south of Highway 242. Call us at 936-776-4610 to confirm availability. Please continue for more information on this 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with 110,797mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent used to describe the 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW 3 Series 330Ci. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABW53414PL43025
Stock: 4PL43025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 23,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2004 BMW 330i---This is a collector grade ZHP SEDAN---23k one owner miles---Titanium Silver Metallic w/ Gray Leather---6 speed---Performance Package---Heated Seats---Glass Moonroof---Xenon Lights---Harman-Kardon Sound---Still riding on it original tires---Original MSRP $43970---Call or Come by today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 330i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEV53474KM07064
Stock: 2973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2019
- 147,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEU33414PR09465
Stock: P12506B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,490
BMW of Schererville - Schererville / Indiana
CARFAX One-Owner.We Are Your Schererville, IN New and Certified Pre-owned BMW Dealership near Chicago, Valparaiso, Gary, Merrillville, Homewood, Crown Point, Whiting, Olympia Fields, St. John, Cedar Lake, Hobart, Portage, Lowell, Highland, Munster, Dyer, Flossmoor, Hammond. Chicagoland's ONLY two time BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner! Are you wondering, where is BMW of Schererville or what is the closest BMW dealer near me? BMW of Schererville is located at 1400 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN 46375. You can call our Sales Department at 800-860-3545 All.Jet Black 2004 BMW 3 Series 2D Coupe 325Ci 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABD33454PL02181
Stock: 19364B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 82,159 miles
$6,999
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAET37414NJ42130
Stock: 4NJ42130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 121,487 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,987
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
2004 BMW 3 SeriesBLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, AWD, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, POWER SEAT.Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Centeville, Ketttering, Moraine,Beavercreek, Xenia,Oakwood, Trotwood, Vandalia, Kettering, Wright Patterson, Riverside, Engelwood, Miamisburg, Huber Heights, Springboro, Brookville, Fairborn, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook, Springfield Columbus, Hamilton, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 330xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEW53454PN32533
Stock: B3956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,460 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$22,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2004 BMW 330i---Silver Gray Metallic w/ Gray Leather---MANUAL 6 speed---ZHP Performance Package---53k miles---Moonroof---Heated Seats---Fold down rear seats---Xenon headlights---Super clean 2 owner car---Original MSRP $44445---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 330i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEV53484KM07672
Stock: 2952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2018
- 120,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Good Cars Good People - Salem / Oregon
Come by today to see this one in person. Excellent gas mileage, very peppy, drives nicely, solidly built small car. Exhausted from looking for that one-of-a kind? This rare find is it! New rubber all around!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAET37494NJ45017
Stock: 5582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,337 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,578
MTN View 153 - Chattanooga / Tennessee
Recent Arrival!2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci White 2D Coupe RWD 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHCBluetooth, Hands Free Phone, Service Records Available, Fully Detailed, We have all of your financing needs covered. Ask us how to get pre-approved today!, 10 Speakers, 16 x 7 Five Spoke Alloy (Styling 88) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo CD w/RDS, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leatherette Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Mtn. View @ 153 prides itself on value pricing and exceeding all customer expectations! We are conveniently located at: 6061 International Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421 - AND we're always going to be the low price leader. It's easier this way. If you're searching for the best vehicle value, welcome home. Our inventory sells on average in less than three weeks from the time it moves through our reconditioning department. If you see something you like, don't delay. Contact us for a test drive appointm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 325Ci with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABD334X4PL00264
Stock: 29510B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,685 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,994
Racine Honda - Racine / Wisconsin
ONLY 46K MILES! Beautiful Car! 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi! Features Include: Leather Interior, AWD, Premium Sound System, Sunroof, Heated Seats & Much More!Multi-Point Inspected By An ASE Certified Technician!Call Our Sales Managers Today For More Information @ 262-898-2900!Odometer is 84084 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEU33425PR18564
Stock: 57795B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 141,157 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Alpine White exterior and Sand Montana Leather interior, 330Ci trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, SPORT PKG, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/DIRECT.. XENON HEADLIGHTS, PREMIUM PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPremium Sound System. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG 4-way pwr lumbar support, leather seat trim, auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior Myrtle wood trim, pwr tilt/ slide glass moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, auto headlamp control, COLD WEATHER PKG 3-stage heated front seats, retractable/high-intensity headlight washers, ski bag, XENON HEADLIGHTS auto-leveling feature, SPORT PKG 8-way pwr front sport seats w/thigh supports, 3-position memory for driver seat & mirror, white turn signal indicators, front 17" x 7.5"/rear 17" x 8.5" double spoke alloy wheels w/front P225/45ZR17 /rear P245/40ZR17 performance tires, auto-tilt-down of passenger side-view mirror when vehicle is shifted into reverse, REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/DIRECT 5TH GEAR (STD). BMW 330Ci with Alpine White exterior and Sand Montana Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 225 HP at 5900 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEGreat Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.WHO WE ARERick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS AND IS NON NEGOTIABLE. ALL VEHICLES ARE INSPECTED TO ENSURE THEY PASS VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION. ALL STATE AND DEALERSHIP FEES STILL APPLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABN53463JU29211
Stock: 28464F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 73,691 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Our great-looking 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi Wagon is presented in Silver Grey Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 184hp while matched to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive combination will reward you with near 27mpg on the open road while showing off great-looking wheels and sleek lines. The interior of our 325xi is gloriously designed for the serious driver. The quality of the leather heated front seats is high, making for a beautiful interior. Dashboard and door panels are gorgeous in appearance, plus appealing to the eye. A premium sound system will have you cranking up the tunes while zipping through traffic and the huge sunroof will have you letting the wind blow through your hair! With brake assist, traction control with dynamic stability control, and an army of airbags, you'll feel secure knowing BMW is behind you when you get behind the wheel. Driving doesn't get much better than this 3 Series. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEP33415PF05044
Stock: LG10512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,888
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
ON SALE FOR $1888 IS THE SALES PRICE!! WE ARE OPEN!! LEATHER SUNROOF 6CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAET37473NJ29509
Stock: VIN9509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,970 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABS53423JU96137
Stock: 96137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 89,250 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Furnace Brook Motors - Easton / Massachusetts
Visit Furnace Brooks Motors online at furnacebrookmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 508-238-2323 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEU33423PM58514
Stock: M58514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
