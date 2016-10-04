Used 2004 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Leather Seats Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of The Woodlands's online listings! Were conveniently located at 17830 I-45 in The Woodlands, Texas , just south of Highway 242. Call us at 936-776-4610 to confirm availability. Please continue for more information on this 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with 110,797mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. With adjectives like sporty, classy, and downright indulgent used to describe the 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci, you'll love every minute of owning and driving this convertible. You may never go back to a closed-cabin car! You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW 3 Series 330Ci. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2004 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: WBABW53414PL43025

Stock: 4PL43025

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020