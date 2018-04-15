Used 2015 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
3 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    37,774 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,950

    $4,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    46,842 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    $3,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i

    71,893 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,991

    $3,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    20,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,998

    $3,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 320i

    50,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,688

    $2,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    34,159 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,390

    $4,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive

    29,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,480

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    95,343 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,795

    $3,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    90,655 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $2,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i in White
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 320i

    71,934 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    $2,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    102,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    $2,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i

    56,157 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,495

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV in Light Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV

    91,841 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i in Light Brown
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i

    98,973 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,791

    $2,485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    93,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $1,368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV in Light Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV

    48,826 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,798

    $2,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive

    38,925 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,990

    $2,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    44,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,798

    $3,563 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
3.937 Reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (3%)
buy a BMW diesel as soon as you can
Billy P.,04/15/2018
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I got my 328d used with 34k miles. I've put 10k miles on it in the last 6 months. I drive a lot for my work and getting something fun with great gas milage was my goal. I've owed BMW before (2008 335xi) and have owned a number of luxury class vehicles in my day. I traded a 2016 Lexus 350is f sport for this car. Day to day i average 36.5 mpg. I normally get about 520 miles from a tank of gas with about 1/8 tank left at time of fill up. On long highway trips i can get 50.4 miles to the gallon. I live in so. cal so lots of hills and traffic. I couldn't be happier with this car. It's got a lot of pep. It's not a rocket ship but it's got plenty of umph and i rarely miss my faster cars. The M-sport package is a must. It really adds an edge to daily driving. I like to drive a little more aggressively than most daily drivers and the low end grunt brings a smile to my face every time i pull away from a stop. It cruses at 80 mph at just under 2000 rpm. i have to warn you, i did have a fuel injector go bad on me. but they are covered under the EPA for 10 years from purchase date and mine was replaced at no charge. If you buy BMW i strongly suggest CPO. Fixing anything on BMW can be very expensive. With that in mind. this is a fantastic car. One more word of wisdom. don't buy a bmw diesel older than 2013. There was a problem with the timing chains and it causes catastrophic mechanical failure if it breaks. Look up the vin number and make sure it has a "W" in the engine code. Most from 2014 and all (from my understanding) from 2015 on have the W engine. Buy it, drive it, laugh every time you see people buying gas.
Report abuse
