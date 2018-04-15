Used 2015 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona

Sparkling Bronze Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Venetian Beige/Excl. Stch; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The BMW 3 Series 328i is economically and environmentally smart. BMW clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean "used." The clean interior of this BMW 3 Series makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2015 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. This model sets itself apart with practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, long list of appearance packages and trims, compact size and maneuverability, A wide variety of options, high-tech options, and fuel efficiency Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. This low mileage BMW 3 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean "used." The clean interior of this BMW 3 Series makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2015 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Strengths of this model include practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, long list of appearance packages and trims, compact size and maneuverability, A wide variety of options, high-tech options, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA3C1C58FP852241

Stock: FP852241

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020