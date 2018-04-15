Used 2015 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 37,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,950$4,321 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1916415 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B3G58FNT17155
Stock: c171518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 46,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998$3,961 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Sparkling Bronze Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Venetian Beige/Excl. Stch; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. The BMW 3 Series 328i is economically and environmentally smart. BMW clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean "used." The clean interior of this BMW 3 Series makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2015 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. This model sets itself apart with practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, long list of appearance packages and trims, compact size and maneuverability, A wide variety of options, high-tech options, and fuel efficiency Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. This low mileage BMW 3 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean "used." The clean interior of this BMW 3 Series makes it one of the nicest you'll find. More information about the 2015 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2015 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Strengths of this model include practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, long list of appearance packages and trims, compact size and maneuverability, A wide variety of options, high-tech options, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C1C58FP852241
Stock: FP852241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 71,893 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,991$3,959 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 BMW 3 Series 4dr 328i SEDAN 4R RWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Glacier Silver Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5C59FP605078
Stock: 995726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 20,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998$3,003 Below Market
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LOANER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C3C53FK203228
Stock: 19204818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,914 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,688$2,767 Below Market
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, *MP3*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, Premium Sound System, SAVE THOUSANDS UNDER BOOK VALUE!!, *LOCAL TRADE*. 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i Blue Odometer is 10789 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B1C56FP681086
Stock: PCF6057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 34,159 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,390$4,928 Below Market
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! Extended Warranty Available, Original MSRP: $45,745, 9 Speakers, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package ($2,250 Option), Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Front Seats, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Navigation GPS, Park Distance Control, Pearl Gloss Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers, Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memory, Premium Package ($1,830 Option), Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Lt Alloy Star-Spoke (Style 393). 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i Mineral Gray Metallic Odometer is 29189 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C1G5XFNR50077
Stock: M26108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 29,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,480
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B9C58FP982859
Stock: 10429516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 95,343 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,795$3,396 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Excellent Condition. WAS $14,440, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Jet Black exterior and Black interior, 328i xDrive trim. Moonroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, WHEELS: 18 X 8 LIGHT ALLOY STAR-SPOKE (STYLE 396), Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, PREMIUM PACKAGE, POWER FRONT SEATS with DRIVER SEAT MEMOR..., WHEELS: 18 X 8 LIGHT ALLOY STAR-SPOKE..., TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTO..., DARK BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM with TOUCHPAD, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK NOW!OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Satellite Radio, Moonroof, NAVIGATION SYSTEM with TOUCHPAD BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster with Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, WHEELS: 18 X 8 LIGHT ALLOY STAR-SPOKE (STYLE 396) Tires: P225/45R18 All Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC (STD), POWER FRONT SEATS with DRIVER SEAT MEMORY (STD), DARK BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged. Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Mirror Memory BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B3G58FNT18032
Stock: R23834A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 90,655 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$2,760 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2015 BMW 328i X-Drive Clean Carfax, Sport Line, Premium Package, Navigation System, Driving Assist Pkg, 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cold Weather Package, Cruise Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Leatherette Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear View Camera, Run Flat Tires, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B3C5XFF545934
Stock: AT12939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 71,934 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995$2,292 Below Market
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
Premium Package Venetian Beige; Dakota Leather Upholstery Cold Weather Package Driver Assistance Package Dark Burl Walnut Wood Trim Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Check out this gently-used 2015 BMW 3 Series we recently got in. This BMW includes: DARK BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera PREMIUM PACKAGE HD Radio Mirror Memory Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Passenger Seat Generic Sun/Moonroof Power Driver Seat Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Why spend more money than you have to? This BMW 3 Series will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. The 3 Series 320i is well maintained and has just 71,929mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2015 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2015 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, long list of appearance packages and trims, compact size and maneuverability, A wide variety of options, high-tech options, and fuel efficiency *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B1G59FNT03981
Stock: FNT03981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 102,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$2,341 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Sales - Upper Marlboro / Maryland
ALL of our cars come with free vehicle history and safety recall reports and a 90-Day Limited WARRANTY* (( WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE ONLY)). Our vehicles are competitively priced, but all offers are welcome. No price is final. Price excludes tax, title, tags and processing. Call our sales department for PRICING and FINANCING at 240-339-1320. *90- Day Limited Warranty at Full Price. *NOTE: Price is with $1,500 down or trade*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3C1C53FP116601
Stock: 116601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,495
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Premium Package Navigation System W/Touchpad Luxury Line Oyster; Dakota Leather Upholstery Moonroof Driver Assistance Package Mineral Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Anthracite Wood Trim Pearl Gloss Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers Remove Increased Top Speed Wheels: 18 X 8 Light Alloy Multi-Spoke (Style 416) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5G50FNS86515
Stock: FNS86515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 91,841 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$2,320 Below Market
A Class Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B5C5XFP653878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,791$2,485 Below Market
ED Morse Mitsubishi - Tampa / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY. Recent Arrival! Navigation, Anthracite Headliner, Black Door Mirror Caps, High-Gloss Black Trim, M Sport Suspension, Matte Coral Red Highlight Trim Finishers, Sport Line, Sport Line Aesthetic Elements, Sport Seats, Wheels: 18 x 8 Light Alloy (Style 397), Without Lines Designation Outside. 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i Sparkling Bronze Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Cleaned and Sanitized All advertised prices are plus tax, tag, title, registration, and reconditioning costs. Prices do not include predelivery service charge of $999, electronic registration filing fee of $199.7, or tag agency fee of $85. Prices can expire or change at any time without notice. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, special APR programs, or available dealer cash back, or other incentives. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include dealer installed options.Sport Line (Anthracite Headliner, Black Door Mirror Caps, High-Gloss Black Trim, M Sport Suspension, Matte Coral Red Highlight Trim Finishers, Sport Line Aesthetic Elements, Sport Seats, Wheels: 18 x 8 Light Alloy (Style 397), and Without Lines Designation Outside), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Gen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3A5G52FNS83745
Stock: TA11315B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990$1,368 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2015 BMW 3 SERIES 328D XDRIVE WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE, EXTREMELY CLEAN LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH PHONE / HEATED LEATHER SEAT / AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION /SUNROOF/ KEY LESS ENTRY / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3D5C56FK290910
Stock: LLM7410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 48,826 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,798$2,001 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
BMWQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED ONE OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 19 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 33 MPG Highway, TURBOCHARGED, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 1 OWNERS and 19 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B5C56FF961961
Stock: MAP3743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 38,925 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,990$2,388 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Our great looking 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Sedan is a knockout in Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 300hp coupled with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission with sport mode. This phenomenal All Wheel Drive combination enables you to sprint to 60mph in 5.4 seconds while attaining near 30mpg on the highway. Unparalleled in its superb blend of handling, braking, mileage and style, our 335i continues to be the benchmark in its class and has been crafted especially for driving enthusiasts interested in power and prestige! Inside our 335i, slide into the eight-way power leather front seats with premium seating and memory functions as you admire the breath-taking view from the large sunroof. An iDrive electronics interface with a central display, Bluetooth, and a fantastic sound system allow you to safely connect and to listen to whatever music suits. Enjoy peace of mind knowing that BMW offers ABS with innovative traction and stability control, and a multitude of airbags have been meticulously designed to keep you safe from harm. Often imitated, never duplicated; our 335i xDrive Sedan is the only luxury sport sedan that will fulfill your every desire. Get behind the wheel and join this elite club today. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3B9G57FNR93910
Stock: 10956B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 44,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,798$3,563 Below Market
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3K5C56FK301846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series
- 5(43%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(19%)
- 2(11%)
- 1(3%)
Related BMW 3 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW X4 Madison WI
- Used BMW 6 Series Decatur GA
- Used BMW 7 Series Fremont CA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Saint Paul MN
- Used BMW 5 Series Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Akron OH
- Used BMW 2 Series Toledo OH
- Used BMW X5 Fremont CA
- Used BMW X7 Huntington Beach CA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Baltimore MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News