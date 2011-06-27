Let's face it, if you buy a +10 years old car it will need some attention. BMW's are known for being very good machines as long as you take good care of them, they are not cheap to maintain, but (as the title says) you get what you pay for. If you expect to drive a boat like this with a low budget, do yourself a favor, go buy a Toyota. On the other way, If you are handy enough to make some DIY it's the perfect car for you, if you don't have the time/ skills/ place but still want to drive one, find a reputable independent shop that specializes in BMW instead of taking it to a stealership and you'll save some money. It's not a car you can take to Pep Boy's and have it fixed for cheap; you'll end up paying more and losing time. It's worth pay some extra and get it fixed right the first time. Being that said it's a great car, it has 50/50 weight distribution, a traction control that actually works, great handling, acceleration, brakes and a powerful and simple engine. The electronics have their days, sometimes a few things tend to fail (remember, it's a +10 years old car) but nothing that'll leave you on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck. The car itself has a level of comfort and security that most base and mid line cars don't have nowadays (heated seats, one touch in the 4 windows, automatic windshield wipers and headlights, rear ventilated discs, lecture lights on the front and back, remote window open and closing). I could sell mine now and buy a new Civic, but I'd be losing comfort, security and the pleasure of driving. You can buy one for cheap, but you are advised they are not cheap to keep running.

