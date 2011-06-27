  1. Home
2000 BMW 3 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious, powerful, exceptional road manners.
  • Pricey for their market segment, limited rear seat and cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you've got the bucks, this is unequivocally the best car in the entry-luxury category.

Vehicle overview

BMWs are all about performance. Since the introduction of the 1600-02 in 1966, legions of fans have purchased this Munich-based company's smallest cars in the search for a perfect balance of practicality and power. During the last two decades, the marque has also come to the attention of those looking for prestige. This last group of admirers has had a profound impact on the company's fortunes, making BMW the second-best-selling German manufacturer in the United States.

Things have changed since 1966, though, including the name of BMW's smallest line of cars. Since 1977, BMW has referred to these models as the 3 Series, and for 2000 this lineup of cars is undergoing its fourth major redesign. In typical BMW fashion, the 3 Series lineup is being redesigned at a staggered pace. This means that the first models to change were the sedans in 1999, followed by the coupes, the convertible and all-new wagon, and finally the wicked M3 performance coupe. This allows BMW to extend the life of the design by stretching out introductions over the course of several years. The previous E36 version had been in production since 1992.

Sedan buyers can choose from the 2.5-liter inline six (323 models) or the 2.8-liter inline six (328 models). A five-speed Steptronic automanual transmission is optional this year. Changes to the sedans for the millennium include a new, optional radio-integrated navigation system that is less expensive and less comprehensive than the Onboard Navigation System currently offered by BMW, a climate-control system that automatically switches into recirculation mode when driving through polluted air, and a key memory feature that includes exterior mirror adjustments. Fifteen-inch alloy wheels are now standard on the 323i, and an optional sport-premium package is available.

For the 2000 model year, BMW's coupes steal the spotlight with a complete redesign of their own. Sharing a platform with the 3 Series sedans, the coupes receive a standard five-speed manual transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, and ventilated front and rear disc brakes. Two versions are available: the 323Ci, which has a 2.5-liter inline six that makes 170 horsepower at 5,500 rpm, and the 328Ci with a 2.8-liter inline six making 193 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. Torque output on the 323Ci is 181 foot-pounds at 3,500 rpm. The more powerful 328 coupe reaches 60 from zero in just 6.6 seconds and makes 206 foot-pounds of torque at 3,500 rpm. Both engines meet Low-Emissions Vehicle (LEV) standards. Sixteen-inch alloy wheels are standard on the coupes, but 17-inch alloys can be purchased as an option. A five-speed Steptronic automanual transmission is also optional for those who don't want to shift their own gears.

Safety equipment on both coupes and sedans include All-Season Traction (AST) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), along with dual front airbags, door-mounted side airbags and BMW's patented Head Protection System (HPS). Rear side airbags and Xenon headlights are optional.

While many things have changed in the past 20 years, some things -- luckily -- have not. BMW is still recognized as a marque of high quality and affluence. This year, the two- and four-door models available in the manufacturer's 3 Series lineup offer performance and luxury that is likely to win your business, if not your heart

2000 Highlights

For 2000 3 Series coupes, convertibles and wagons are all new; the hatchback has been discontinued. After last year's complete redesign, 2000 sedans see only minor improvements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 BMW 3 Series.

5(71%)
4(18%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
209 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Be smart, avoid the dealer.
NeverGoingAmerican,03/20/2008
I've had this car for 5 years and if I can have things my way, I'll never buy anything BUT a BMW. It's a joy to drive, styling is sporty without being gaudy, and after a car wash, I could swear I was looking at a brand new Beemer. Maintenance costs are high after the warranty has run out. Be smart, and DON'T go to the dealer to fix every little thing. I recently had my brakes repaired (new rotors, pads and sensors) for $700, the dealer wanted $1900. Do yourself a favor and hunt around your city to find a reliable BMW certified mechanic. If you do this, long maintenance will be much more managable.
BEWARE FRAME Issue on all E46 models BEFORE You Buy
stockman77,10/17/2011
I've owned 7 BMW's, 3-E46s and have only learned recently that all E46s had a Class Action law suit for a defective frame build. I just bought my 323ci 6 months ago & after an inspection was told my frame is cracked and in need of repair. BMW initially told me they weren't going to offer any assistance until I mentioned litigation and now they are "determining" what they'll do if anything beyond what I was told thus far. I bought this car because I know the 3-series very well and have come to depend on BMW's brand but NEVER would've bought the car, without a detailed frame inspection at least, had I known about this immense problem. The Repair is about DOUBLE what the car is worth.
5 month review
Hootie361,02/17/2005
Time for the 5 month review. Highly recommend buying the service manual and an error-code reader ($250 total for both). My car had little things, such as bulbs, sensors, filters degrade and required replacing. These cars are CAKE to work on so long as you have the service manual. Most repairs require very basic tools and a couple hours of patience. My first winter encountered no driving problems, even on snow-covered roads. The DSC kicks in as needed to keep the vehicle from slipping, even with all- season tires. I still can't get enough of this auto...
7 years and counting
Bryncerdd,06/24/2007
I purchased this car on the basis of promised road-handling and prior experience with an earlier BMW. Some minor issues which should not have occurred (malfunctioning sun roof, malfunctioning ignition switch) have been the only problems. The car handles delightfully, has a shorter turning radius than any four-door car I have encountered, looks good inside and out. This is not an economy car, and may be overrated by some enthusiasts, but it is still a safe and enjoyable means of transportation. I could, and do, recommend it to any potential purchaser.
See all 209 reviews of the 2000 BMW 3 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2000 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2000 BMW 3 Series
More About This Model

We had to pinch ourselves a few times while carving the canyons through Anza Borrego, California in BMW's latest entry - the 323i Sport Wagon. "It's a wagon," our journalistic side said, while our enthusiast side retorted, "no, it's a sports sedan." "Wagon." "Sports sedan." "Wagon!" "Sports sedan!" OK. It's a station wagon and sports sedan wrapped into one wonderful Autobahn-running package.

For the past two decades, compact sport wagons have been one of the most popular vehicles in Europe, and they're now one of the fastest growing segments in America. Sport wagons aren't about hauling the ubiquitous load of two-by-fours home from Home Depot; they're about versatile cargo space with the handling and performance of a sports car - a melding BMW has perfected.

True to the 3-Series line, the sport wagon shares the same sheet metal as the 323i Sedan from the B-pillar forward, with the trademark headlamp scallops, wide fender arches and bullet-style foglamps. From the B-pillar back, it's all new sheetmetal, making the sport wagon slightly longer (.3-inch) and lower (.2-inch) than the sedan.

So, if there's little difference between the size of the sedan and sport wagon, why should you purchase the latter? Elementary, my dear Watson! BMW has made it simple to accommodate varying amounts of cargo, thanks in part to a 1/3 to 2/3-split, fold-down rear seat. With the rear seats up, the sport wagon easily handles three adults in relative comfort (with three-point seatbelts and headrests), courtesy of the third-generation 3's increased legroom. Remove the third passenger and a fold-down center armrest gives passengers a set of cupholders and additional storage space with the optional ski sack.

With the rear seats up, the sport wagon offers 26 cubic feet of cargo space - about 2.5 times that of the 323i Sedan. Fold the seats down and the cargo-carrying capacity almost doubles to 48 cubic feet. An additional two cubic feet of under-floor storage is available in the space-saver spare well, but is negated with the optional full-size spare tire.

BMW has added a host of neat amenities to the sport wagon, including a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area, a cargo net incorporated into the retractable cargo area cover and C-pillar-mounted cargo lights. The tailgate and rear window open separately, providing the option of easy top-load access and low, wide cargo ingress/egress.

Climbing behind the wheel of the 323i Sport Wagon, we were immediately greeted by the familiar 3-Series dash - smooth and flowing in design, with a soft-touch upper section and customary high mounted gauge pod, clean center stack, inlaid wood trim and coddling Montana leather. Settling into the articulated eight-way, power sport seats (which exhibited exceptional lumbar, lateral and thigh support), we twisted the key and the turbine-smooth, 170-horsepower 2.5-liter inline six came to life, quickly settling down to a dual-cam symphony of sounds.

Selecting first gear, we released the clutch to find another typical trait of BMW's 24-valve, six pack motor - absolutely no torque from idle to 2,000 rpm. Once the tachometer hits the two-grand mark, the low-emission, Double-VANOS variable valve timing kicks in with a swelling rush of power to the rear wheels -- all the way to redline.

In typical BMW fashion, the five-speed manual provided smooth and precise shifts with the signature "tink" into each gate and gear ratios perfectly mated to the engine's rpm band. If rowing gears doesn't suit you, an optional five-speed Steptronic automanual is available, which delivers the convenience of a traditional automatic and the control of a manual. Moving the shift lever from the fully automatic position to sport mode, drivers merely have to tap the shifter forward to upshift and rearward to downshift. The Steptronic tranny also features adaptive transmission control that automatically "learns" individual driving styles and selects the appropriate shift points.

Unlike many compact wagons, the 323i is right at home carving canyons with gusto. Equipped with the optional Sport package (which includes performance suspension tuning, 17-inch wheels and tires, sport seats, foglamps, heated mirrors and washer jets and a multi-function steering wheel with cruise control), our test wagon hugged the twisties like flypaper, keeping the vehicle pointed in the right direction when pushed hard, thanks to the standard traction and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). Press the DSC defeat button and the wagon will happily wag its tail upon driver command.

The BMW's steering exhibited the unique "feel" common to the marque, as well as precise turn-in and exemplary road feel - just enough to communicate what was happening underfoot, yet without steering shock when traversing pot-holed roads. Braking was equally impressive with vented front and rear ABS-assisted discs sourced from the 328 sedan. Panic stops were powerful and linear, with very little ABS pedal pulse and absolutely no fade when attempted at Autobahn speeds.

On highway and city streets, the wagon exhibited the customary smooth and docile manners one would expect from BMW. The compliant suspension displayed additional road feel through the cabin, without transmitting any jolts to the occupants. With 200 pounds of added heft (over the sedan), the sport wagon still feels nimble and light.

At a base price of $29,700 (including destination charge), the 323i Sport Wagon is a deal for a well-equipped base Bimmer. After adding in another $4,210 worth of options (rear seat side-impact air bags, in-dash CD player, Leather and Sport Packages), our tester came in at a very respectable $33,980, about $4,980 over a comparably equipped Volvo V40 wagon and $2,230 under a Audi A4 2.8 Avant quattro wagon.

While the Volvo has the slight advantage of front-wheel drive for those living in hardier climates, BMW will release an all-wheel drive version of the 323i Sport Wagon this fall. If you aren't concerned with heavy snowfall, the traction control and DSC system should get you through without any problems.

With the sport utility vehicle segment becoming increasingly saturated, the 323i Sport Wagon is a viable option for families who need to comfortably haul the kids in style and have room for all the related soccer equipment. Best of all, this is one wagon that pegs the fun factor dial off the scale.

Used 2000 BMW 3 Series Overview

The Used 2000 BMW 3 Series is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Sedan, 3 Series Coupe, 3 Series Convertible, 3 Series Wagon. Available styles include 323iT 4dr Wagon, 323i 4dr Sedan, 323Ci 2dr Coupe, 328i 4dr Sedan, 328Ci 2dr Coupe, and 323Ci 2dr Convertible.

