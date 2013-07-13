Used 2002 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT WEEDEND CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--PEARL SILVER exterior and GRAY Leather interior .Features include:--power seat---leather seats--heated seats-navi/navigation -CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151. Vehicle OptionsAutomatic-locking retractors on all passenger safety belts for installation of child restraint seatsBattery safety terminalCheck Control vehicle monitor system w/pictogram displayCoded driveaway protectionCrash sensors automatically turn on hazard/interior lights & unlock doorsDoor-mounted side-impact airbagsDriver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) w/dual stage dual-threshold deployment sensorsDrop-down tool kit in trunkDual illuminated visor vanity mirrorsDual resonance intake systemElectronic throttle controlFootwell lightingFront seatback storage netsFront/rear map reading lightsFront/rear stabilizer barsFully finished trunk w/reversible matHalogen fog lightsHeated windshield washer jetsHeight adjustable front safety belts w/automatic tensioners force limitersPrewired for CD changer alarm garage door opener cellular phoneRear wheel driveService interval indicator w/miles-to-service readoutSide-impact interlocking door anchoring systemSport suspension calibrationTilt/telescopic steering wheelTwin-tube gas pressure shock absorbers3.0L (183) DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/variable valve timingMacPherson strut front suspension w/forged aluminum lower arms hydraulic cushionsMulti-link rear suspension w/cast aluminum upper transverse armsVariable engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack and pinion steeringTitanium finish-inc: headlight panels & front bumper air inletChrome & body-color detail trimLeatherette split folding rear seats w/center armrestTitanium finish trimFront center armrest w/storage compartment4-function on board computerTitanium finish instrument ringsPwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down rear 1-touch downAutomatic climate control w/microfilter ventilationLocking glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlightFront seat side-impact tube-deployed head protection system (HPS)Fuel cutoff (triggered by airbag deployment) DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBABN53492JU39794

Stock: 2MIL161

Certified Pre-Owned: No

