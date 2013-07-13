Used 2002 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
- 228,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,295$1,224 Below Market
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
2002 BMW 3 Series 325i 19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEV33462KL57064
Stock: Q3995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 114,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,000$230 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4000. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i. Its transmission and Gas 6-Cyl 2.5/152 engine will keep you going. This BMW 3 Series comes equipped with these options: Variable engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack and pinion steering, Twin-tube gas pressure shock absorbers, Traction control w/Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Titanium finish trim, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Side-impact interlocking door anchoring system, Service interval indicator w/miles-to-service readout, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down, and Pwr trunk release. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEV33492KL73386
Stock: 26497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 90,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,475
Brown's Chantilly Mazda - Chantilly / Virginia
BMW 325 CI W/PREMIUM AND SPORT PACKAGES(OPTIONS LISTED BELOW) - MANUAL - LEATHER/MOONROOF/HEATED SEATS/HARMAN KARDON 12 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM WITH 2 SUBWOOFERS/12 WAY FRONT POWER SEATS WITH POWER LUMBER AND THIGH SUPPORT/AUTO-DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR/17' FIVE SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS/MEMORY SEATS AND MIRRORS/HEADLIGHT WASHERS/FOG LIGHTS/AND SO MUCH MORE - NO RECON FEES - CLEAN CARFAX - EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED - NEW CLUTCH LESS THAN 2,000 MILES AGO - NEW ALTERNATOR -**Cold weather package includes: heated front seats, retractable high-intensity headlights washers, ski bag pass thru****Sport Package includes: 17' five spoke alloy wheels, 12 way power front seats with power thigh support, white turn-signal indicators****Premium Package includes: 8-way front seats with 2 way manual headrests, 3-driver memory for exterior and seats positions, automatic tilt-down of passenger's side-view mirror when in reverse gear, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, myrtle wood trim, power moonroof****At Chantilly Mazda we promise you'll have a great experience. All you add is your state's tax, tags, and processing fee. No other fees and we mean it!! (No reconditioning fees, no dealer prep, no CPO fees, no testing fees). For more information or to schedule a test drive, call (855)423-9049. Buy Happy!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABN33412JW52789
Stock: A16210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 145,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
19/26 City/Highway MPG 2002 Jet Black BMW 3 Series Clean CARFAX. 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABS33482PG87533
Stock: 13140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,410 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,500
AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania
Offered for sale is a Clean Carfax 2002 BMW 330CI with only 64k miles that is a blast to drive whether the top is up or down! The 3.0L 6-Cylinder engine runs out excellent and with around 225HP this is a very fun car to drive that also maintains excellent fuel mileage!! The black exterior of this BMW Convertible is in very nice condition with minimal wear present for it’s age likewise the wheels show well and have a lot of tread left to enjoy on the tires! The power convertible top functions properly with no lags and is in great condition. Throughout the smoke free black leather interior there is no abnormal wear present and all carpeting and dash area all also show very well! In addition this 2002 BMW 330CI is equipped with options such as: Clean Carfax 3.0L 6 Cylinder Engine Automatic Transmission Power Convertible Top Heated Leather Seats (however driver is not working) Power Windows Premium Wheels Aftermarket Stereo System (AM/FM/CD/AUX/Bluetooth) Current PA Inspection Owners Manuals and Extra set of keys and much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABS53452JU93148
Stock: U3148P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,724 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,998
S&S Best Auto Sales LLC - Auburn / Washington
Only 178,724 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This BMW 3 Series delivers a Gas 6-Cyl 3.0/183 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack and pinion steering, Twin-tube gas pressure shock absorbers, Traction control w/Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).* This BMW 3 Series Features the Following Options *Titanium finish-inc: headlight panels & front bumper air inlet, Titanium finish trim, Titanium finish instrument rings, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Sport suspension calibration, Side-impact interlocking door anchoring system, Service interval indicator w/miles-to-service readout, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down, Pwr trunk release.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 9 Service Records. S & S Best Auto Sales LLC graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Non-smoker vehicle!* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at S & S Best Auto Sales LLC, 2712 Auburn Way N, Auburn, WA 98002 to claim your BMW 3 Series!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 330i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEV53482KM20418
Stock: 0418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 82,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Dallas Autos Direct's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i with 82,587mi. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage BMW 3 Series. A rare find these days. Beautiful color combination with Steel Blue Metallic exterior over Gray interior making this the one to own! The quintessential BMW -- This BMW 3 Series 325i speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEV33452PD55585
Stock: 2PD55557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--PERFECT WEEDEND CAR OR 1ST CAR SAFE RELIABLE AND CLASSY--MULTIPLE TECH AND SAFETY FEATURES--PEARL SILVER exterior and GRAY Leather interior .Features include:--power seat---leather seats--heated seats-navi/navigation -CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151. Vehicle OptionsAutomatic-locking retractors on all passenger safety belts for installation of child restraint seatsBattery safety terminalCheck Control vehicle monitor system w/pictogram displayCoded driveaway protectionCrash sensors automatically turn on hazard/interior lights & unlock doorsDoor-mounted side-impact airbagsDriver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) w/dual stage dual-threshold deployment sensorsDrop-down tool kit in trunkDual illuminated visor vanity mirrorsDual resonance intake systemElectronic throttle controlFootwell lightingFront seatback storage netsFront/rear map reading lightsFront/rear stabilizer barsFully finished trunk w/reversible matHalogen fog lightsHeated windshield washer jetsHeight adjustable front safety belts w/automatic tensioners force limitersPrewired for CD changer alarm garage door opener cellular phoneRear wheel driveService interval indicator w/miles-to-service readoutSide-impact interlocking door anchoring systemSport suspension calibrationTilt/telescopic steering wheelTwin-tube gas pressure shock absorbers3.0L (183) DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/variable valve timingMacPherson strut front suspension w/forged aluminum lower arms hydraulic cushionsMulti-link rear suspension w/cast aluminum upper transverse armsVariable engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack and pinion steeringTitanium finish-inc: headlight panels & front bumper air inletChrome & body-color detail trimLeatherette split folding rear seats w/center armrestTitanium finish trimFront center armrest w/storage compartment4-function on board computerTitanium finish instrument ringsPwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down rear 1-touch downAutomatic climate control w/microfilter ventilationLocking glove box w/rechargeable take-out flashlightFront seat side-impact tube-deployed head protection system (HPS)Fuel cutoff (triggered by airbag deployment) DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABN53492JU39794
Stock: 2MIL161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,200
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2002 BMW 3 Series 325i **Large selection of service loaners available*, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**. Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAET37412NG83842
Stock: 11612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 137,914 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
The Auto Network - Lodi / New Jersey
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This BMW 3 Series also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Head-Protection System, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Simon Sedrak at 973-253-9500 or sales@theautonetworknj.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 330xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEW53402PG09129
Stock: 2PG09129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 342,999 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Whitney's Value Ford - Elma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325xi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEU33442PF56235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,144 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,995
Open Road BMW of Newton - Newton / New Jersey
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- This 2002 BMW 3 Series 330i 4dr Sdn RWD, has a great Orient Blue Metallic exterior, and a clean Gray interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Radio This BMW 3 Series gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 119 Hampton House Road, Newton, NJ 07860.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 330i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAEV53482KM17261
Stock: 6825LCA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 141,157 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Alpine White exterior and Sand Montana Leather interior, 330Ci trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, SPORT PKG, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/DIRECT.. XENON HEADLIGHTS, PREMIUM PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEPremium Sound System. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG 4-way pwr lumbar support, leather seat trim, auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior Myrtle wood trim, pwr tilt/ slide glass moonroof, rain-sensing windshield wipers, auto headlamp control, COLD WEATHER PKG 3-stage heated front seats, retractable/high-intensity headlight washers, ski bag, XENON HEADLIGHTS auto-leveling feature, SPORT PKG 8-way pwr front sport seats w/thigh supports, 3-position memory for driver seat & mirror, white turn signal indicators, front 17" x 7.5"/rear 17" x 8.5" double spoke alloy wheels w/front P225/45ZR17 /rear P245/40ZR17 performance tires, auto-tilt-down of passenger side-view mirror when vehicle is shifted into reverse, REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/DIRECT 5TH GEAR (STD). BMW 330Ci with Alpine White exterior and Sand Montana Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 225 HP at 5900 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEGreat Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.WHO WE ARERick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS AND IS NON NEGOTIABLE. ALL VEHICLES ARE INSPECTED TO ENSURE THEY PASS VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION. ALL STATE AND DEALERSHIP FEES STILL APPLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABN53463JU29211
Stock: 28464F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 178,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,122
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival!2001 BMW 3 Series 330i 4D Sedan Black RWD 5-Speed 3.0L SMPI DOHCPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 3 Series 330i with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAAV53441FJ65613
Stock: PT00463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 124,236 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, 330Ci, 2D Convertible, 3.0L SMPI DOHC, RWD, Steel Gray Metallic. Steel Gray Metallic 2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 3.0L SMPI DOHCASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE.ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABS53421JU84860
Stock: 5239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 96,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2001 BMW 325ci Convertible for your consideration. The 325ci is powered by a 2.5L inline-6 motor mated to an automatic transmission. This example has an aftermarket VF supercharger which was installed by Port Sheldon Automotive Performance which boosts the horsepower of this 3-series to 253hp. Exhaust is routed out the rear end through a Borla exhaust that produces a beautiful exhaust note. The exterior is finished in a wonderful coat of Blaugrun Metallic (Blue Green Metallic) and features a power soft top which is in good condition. A grey leather interior is not perfect but still looks great especially as it is complemented by wood trim on the dashboard and door card. One final touch to the overall look of the car is the custom wheels wrapped in newer tires. This fun to drive car is your chance to get out and enjoy your summer by cruising, top-down, in a BMW Convertible. The car has no warning lights on the dashboard and drives without issue. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABS33401JY57124
Stock: B3173 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,888
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
ON SALE FOR $1888 IS THE SALES PRICE!! WE ARE OPEN!! LEATHER SUNROOF 6CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 325i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAET37473NJ29509
Stock: VIN9509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,970 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBABS53423JU96137
Stock: 96137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
