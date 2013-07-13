Used 2002 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
3 Series Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    228,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,295

    $1,224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i in Gray
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    114,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    $230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    90,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,475

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    145,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    64,410 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 330i in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 330i

    178,724 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i in Light Blue
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    82,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Silver
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325i

    75,738 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,200

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 330xi in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 330xi

    137,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 325xi in Silver
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 325xi

    342,999 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2002 BMW 3 Series 330i in Light Blue
    used

    2002 BMW 3 Series 330i

    100,144 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in White
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    141,157 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330i
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330i

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,122

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Gray
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    124,236 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci in Light Green
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 325Ci

    96,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 325i in Light Green
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 325i

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,888

    Details
  • 2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    165,970 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7340 Reviews
4.7340 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 340 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Don't believe the naysayers
irobot1,07/13/2013
My current 2002 330i Sport is my 4th BMW and 34th car overall so I have some experience. This model of BMW - the E46 - is just plain solid. Yes, there are known issues such as window regulators and water pumps, but when you get past those annoyances and pay attention to the detail in the design of this car they fade into the background. It's easy to do regular maintenance on the car such as oil changes and brake replacements, in part because the parts are made with quality materials and still look like new after 10 years on the road. I think the E46 is possibly the last 3 series to have the classic BMW look and feel, and I have noticed the value of these cars going up in the used market.
Report abuse
