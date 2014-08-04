Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

Navigation Package Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Premium Package Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Flaxen; Nuluxe Seat Trim Nebula Gray Pearl Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Lexus IS 350? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Lexus IS 350 comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus IS 350. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Lexus IS 350 is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. More information about the 2014 Lexus IS 350: The mid-size performance sedan segment is a popular place, but the Lexus IS sedan more than holds its own among the offerings from INFINITI, BMW and Cadillac. While powertrains remain the same for 2014, top-to-bottom refinement everywhere else -- along with Lexus' unbeatable build quality -- has made the IS a bigger and yet more dynamic driver's car. Strengths of this model include Attractive styling, build quality and refinement, technology options, and all-wheel drive availability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus IS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCE1D2XE5001536

Stock: E5001536

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020