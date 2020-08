Used 2014 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Agile and light on its feet, our 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i is eager to please in Jet Black. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 180hp paired to an engaging 8-speed STEPTRONIC Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive offers an outstanding fuel economy of near 36mpg out on the open road. Provocative from every angle, the sleek silhouette of the 320i Sedan is enhanced by alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a sunroof, and fog lights. Slip inside the 320i and you'll immediately feel the craftsmanship that is quintessentially BMW. Feel at home in premium leatherette seats with heated front seats, while enjoying cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a rich leather-wrapped steering wheel. The technology in this sedan is cutting edge, but refreshingly easy to use. You'll have iDrive electronics interface with a large display as well as a trip computer with full-color navigation and Bluetooth to keep you safely connected. Experience ultimate driving pleasure in this exquisite sedan while listening to a phenomenal sound system equipped with a CD player, available HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and iPod/USB interface. Anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and a multitude of airbags have been meticulously designed to keep you out of harm's way in BMW. This 3 Series 320i is waiting for you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 36 Highway)

