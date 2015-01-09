Used 2001 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
- 178,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,122
- 124,236 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 96,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
- 170,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 130,828 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 262,992 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 228,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,295$1,224 Below Market
- 114,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,000$230 Below Market
- 90,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,475
- 145,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 64,410 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,500
- 178,724 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,998
- 82,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 126,199 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 141,730 miles
$4,323
- 135,952 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 75,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,200
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series
Colin,09/01/2015
325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
Seriously. This car needs attention. Do not buy it if you are not willing to give it attention. I'm not sure if I can make that any clearer. I purchased this car as a graduation present to myself with money that I had saved up working throughout high school when I graduated in 2011. My dad and I are both car nerds. I wanted something that was sporty and had a manual transmission and wasn't your typical Mustang etc. I settled on this car after finding a 2001 Sedan with the manual with ~63k on it. I will admit that the first ~20k miles were somewhat rough. We probably spent an additional $2-3k catching up on some maintenance that the previous owner had neglected to do, and the dreaded Check Engine light did come on more than I would have liked. Honestly, the vast majority of those repairs were things like oxygen sensors where we could've just fixed it ourselves and have been done with it. This car really isn't terribly hard to work on. I am no mechanic, but I've fixed quite a few things on this car, and it's saved me a ton of money. If you don't feel comfortable fixing it yourself find a good independent shop in your area. The dealer will screw you out the butt when it comes to repair costs. I will say that the car has never left me stranded, and that's not something you can say about a 2001 Mercedes. Trust me. Like I said earlier. The car needs attention. Make sure to change its fluids and keep a watch out for weird noises, smells, and drivetrain peculiarities (read driveability issues). Doing this will eliminate over half of the possible repair scenarios people have described in these reviews. I'm quite positive that the majority of those leaving negative reviews bought an older BMW expecting it to be just as great on maintenance as a Honda. It is not a Honda; however, if you take care of this car, it will take care of you. Over the last 40k miles or so the only money I have put into this car is consumables (oil, tires, spark plugs, etc), an ignition coil ($75), power steering hoses (~$250), and a dirty injector. I would also like to point out that I would get the manual if I were looking to purchase another one of these, as there are a lot of complaints related to the automatic. The stick is way more fun, it makes the car quicker to 60 (by a full second!), and it's pretty bulletproof. Nuff said. Now to the part about this girlfriend being beautiful, and I'm not just talking about this car's good looks. This car is THE BEST car when it comes to driving. Not even a modern BMW rivals the steering feel and handling these old E46's have. With the manual transmission this car is sublime. The 330i is comfortable, it's powerful, it handles, and it's relatively quiet. It's not a drag car, but it is amazingly well balanced and fun to drive. Relatively good gas mileage too. In short, this car is so much fun. Sure, the interior plastics do have a tendency to be brittle after 15 years of sitting in the sun. Sure, parts are more expensive than parts for a Civic. And sure, there are cheaper cars to buy. What there aren't are better driving cars. I've had mine for four years and 60k miles, and the only car I would dream of getting rid of it for is an M3.
