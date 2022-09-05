Used 2017 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 340i in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 340i

    20,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,496

    $8,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    26,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,495

    $6,667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV in White
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV

    17,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance in White
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance

    19,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,697

    $5,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 320i

    11,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,991

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 340i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 340i

    19,108 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,897

    $8,558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    28,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $5,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    11,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,950

    $3,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    15,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,753

    $6,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 320i

    41,363 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $4,858 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    23,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $4,484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 320i

    17,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,682

    $4,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    40,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,695

    $6,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV

    15,613 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,689

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    21,268 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,500

    $6,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    22,832 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,990

    $4,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    36,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,595

    $5,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    11,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    $4,424 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2017 BMW 3 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
426 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (12%)
A great looking, driving, safe, and economical car
Dan O,03/15/2017
330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
I really love the looks, driving, and performance of this car. Mileage is 45-55 mpg with the hybrid system. I can drive to and from work on total electric power never using any gas. Initially, the hybrid system had some issues,but all fixed with software updates. Also with very cold weather (below 30F) hybrid drive sometimes won't allow total electric driving. Also, the total range of electric driving decreases in cold weather.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
3 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 3 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings