Used 2017 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California

Oyster; Dakota Leather Upholstery Estoril Blue Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY VERY HARD TO FIND VEHICLE! CERTIFIED ALL WHEEL DRIVE IN ESTORIL BLUE WITH OYSTER LEATHER! COLD WEATHER, PREMIUM AND DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGES!! This BMW includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) ESTORIL BLUE METALLIC OYSTER, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive has met those standards. The BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Strengths of this model include high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8D9G33HNU66030

Stock: HNU66030

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-15-2020