Used 2017 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 BMW 3 Series 340i20,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,496$8,129 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. $2,140 below KBB Retail! Only 20,711 Miles! Scores 32 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW 3 Series boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 FR & 18 X 8.5 RR (STYLE 397), OYSTER, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM.*This BMW 3 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *M SPORT PACKAGE, LUXURY PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE , IMPERIAL BLUE METALLIC, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FINELINE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM W/PEARL GLOSS CHROME, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 400M) -inc: Star-spoke, Increased Top Speed Limiter.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Stevens Creek BMW located at 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051 can get you a trustworthy 3 Series today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 340i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8B3C53HK777453
Stock: LHK777453
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 26,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,495$6,667 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, SPORT LINE PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9C37HA005636
Stock: 39876G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV17,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
BMW Certified. NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio. A Certified Pre-Owned BMW goes through a rigorous 160-point inspection by a BMW-trained technician. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8B9C3XHK884968
Stock: THK884968
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance19,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,697$5,883 Below Market
BMW of Monrovia - Monrovia / California
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. Only 19,218 Miles! This BMW 3 Series boasts a Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Lt Alloy Double-Spoke (Style 392), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function.* This BMW 3 Series Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: STEPTRONIC Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Tracker System, Tires: P225/50R17 All Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by BMW of Monrovia located at 1425 S MOUNTAIN AVE, MONROVIA, CA 91016 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1C55HK480096
Stock: BHK480096
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i11,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,991
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Premium Package Navigation System Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Moonroof Power Front Seats Driver Assistance Package Glacier Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Fineline Anthracite Wood Trim Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E1G34HNU17482
Stock: HNU17482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 3 Series 340i19,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,897$8,558 Below Market
BMW of Chattanooga - Chattanooga / Tennessee
This Certified Pre-Owned 2017 BMW 340i (***ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX***) comes complete with features such as Turbocharged, Blind spot detection, Park distance control, Side/Top view camera, Forward collision warning, Lane departure warning, Aluminum wheels, Rain sensing wipers, Premium sound system, Full power accessories, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Keyless start/entry, and much more!Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace-of-mind, covering you for up to 5 years/unlimited miles. This includes up to 5 years of 24/7 Roadside Assistance. CPO coverage ends on 5/9/2022 for this vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the BMW of Chattanooga/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 340i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8B3G3XHNU35862
Stock: BHNU35862
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 28,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,995$5,365 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, SPORT LINE PACKAGE*, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE*, PREMIUM PACKAGE*, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE*, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE*, HEATED SEATS*, HEATED STEERING WHEEL*, SPORT SEATS*, HEADS UP DISPLAY*, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL*, REAR VIEW CAMERA*! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9C33HA005472
Stock: 38975C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- 11,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,950$3,809 Below Market
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
IIHS Top Safety Pick+. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners, Electronic stability control (ESC). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Light Alloy V-Spoke (Style 395), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P225/50R17 AS Run-Flat. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8E5G3XHNU43608
Stock: K5443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 15,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,753$6,518 Below Market
BMW of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
BMW CERTIFIED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, COLD WEATHER PKG, PREMIUM PKG, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster with Extended Contents, LED Headlights, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 397).Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Multipoint Point Inspection * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside AssistanceOdometer is 14692 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9C3XHA004786
Stock: WW04786F
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 41,363 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,995$4,858 Below Market
Potamkins Planet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Miami / Florida
Planet Dodge Chrysler Jeep is proud to serve Miami with quality Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep vehicles. With models like the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Ram, Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Liberty and Chrysler Town & Country, we have something for every taste and need. Come visit us at 9975 NW 12th St to see our vehicles and take one for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A9C59HK619687
Stock: CLH153757A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$4,484 Below Market
Lombard Toyota - Lombard / Illinois
320i xDrive **ONE OWNER**, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **LOW MILES**, *4WD*, **FULLY SERVICED**, 320i xDrive, Alpine White. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2017 BMW 3 Series AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! Odometer is 6402 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up; engine choices offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency; interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A3C36HK693189
Stock: 88740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i17,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,682$4,069 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium Package Moonroof Power Front Seats Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic W/Steptronic Venetian Beige/Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. BMW Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/UNLIMITED miles limited warranty from the original service date, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8A9C35HK864839
Stock: HK864839
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 40,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,695$6,748 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION SPORT LINE PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change dailywithout notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthlypayments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with$0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primarylender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9G34HNU61483
Stock: 38464D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 15,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,689
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.This 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i is loaded with top-line features. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Lt Alloy Double-Spoke (Style 392), Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function.*This BMW 3 Series 330i Has Everything You Want *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Tires: P225/50R17 All Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SULEV Emissions, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, South African Model Designation, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Satellite Radio Preparation.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a reliable 3 Series today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8B9G34HNU53969
Stock: PHNU53969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 21,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,500$6,765 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Oyster; Dakota Leather Upholstery Estoril Blue Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. VERY VERY HARD TO FIND VEHICLE! CERTIFIED ALL WHEEL DRIVE IN ESTORIL BLUE WITH OYSTER LEATHER! COLD WEATHER, PREMIUM AND DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGES!! This BMW includes: PREMIUM PACKAGE Keyless Start HD Radio Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Sun/Moonroof Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) ESTORIL BLUE METALLIC OYSTER, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive has met those standards. The BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive's pristine good looks were combined with the BMW high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Strengths of this model include high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9G33HNU66030
Stock: HNU66030
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 22,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,990$4,948 Below Market
Wide World BMW - Spring Valley / New York
Recent Arrival! AWD AWD, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, LED Headlights, Lumbar Support, Moonroof, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 3 Series 330i xDrive 23/33 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ This Wide World BMW Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of having the balance of the original manufacturers 4yr/50,000 mile warranty plus the BMW Maintenance Program, covering all factory-recommended maintenance and specific items requiring replacement due to normal wear and tear at no charge, for the first 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Please call the Pre-Owned Sales Department 1-877-817-3957 at Wide World BMW today and we will be thrilled to assist. We are happy to help whether you live 5 miles away or 5000 miles away, we do it all! Wide World BMW has the best selection of new, pre-owned and Certified Pre-Owned BMW's. We are looking forward to assisting you with not only this BMW, but all of your future BMW needs. OUR ON LINE SPECIALS AT WIDE WORLD BMW HAVE NO HIDDEN FEES OR ADDITIONAL CHARGES UNLIKE SOME OF OUR COMPETITORS. Reviews: * Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up; engine choices offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency; interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls Source: Edmunds * Hatchback utility with sport sedan performance; extended wheelbase increases rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; all-wheel drive is standard. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9G33HNU63371
Stock: P12300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 36,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,595$5,101 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, SPORT LINE PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8D9C3XHA004979
Stock: 39617G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 11,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,995$4,424 Below Market
Fields BMW Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as: Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Complimentary Breakfast and Lunch at our In House Cafe, Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Soda, and Ice Cream Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Free Wi-Fi, and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C36HA023273
Stock: WL10923
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series
- 5(58%)
- 4(12%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(12%)
Related BMW 3 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW X4 Madison WI
- Used BMW 6 Series Decatur GA
- Used BMW 7 Series Fremont CA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Saint Paul MN
- Used BMW 5 Series Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Akron OH
- Used BMW 2 Series Toledo OH
- Used BMW X5 Fremont CA
- Used BMW X7 Huntington Beach CA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Baltimore MD
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News