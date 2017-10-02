Overall rating 8.2 / 10

The 2018 BMW 3 Series should make the short list for shoppers seeking a compact luxury sport sedan. Whether enjoying its blend of features and refinement or pushing its smooth power and sharp handling to the limit, you'll be impressed.

Today's 3 Series advances the heritage that BMW established decades ago when it practically invented the compact luxury car. The 3 Series is the best-selling car in its class, and for good reason. Few can match its artful blend of performance and refinement, though that doesn't stop other automakers from trying.

In either sedan or wagon style, the 3 Series makes few compromises. It's a truly fantastic all-rounder with no significant flaws — it's simultaneously comfortable and sporty, small without being confining, and offers fuel-efficient and powerful engines. There's a 3 Series for seemingly every flavor. Fuel economy a priority? The diesel-powered 3 Series achieves 36 mpg combined. Need maximum cargo space? The 3 Series wagon offers 53 cubic feet of room. Just want to test the waters of BMW ownership? The base model 320i, while sparsely equipped for a luxury sedan, offers the model's hallmark balance and performance for a reasonable price.

It's true that the current generation of the 3 Series is getting a bit dated, and newer rivals might hold an advantage in stylistic appeal. Overall, though, the 3 Series is still one of the best.

Notably, we picked the 2018 BMW 3 Series as one of Edmunds' Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans for 2018.