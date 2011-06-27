  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6
  4. Used 2018 Audi A6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 A6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,700
See A6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/673.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Cargo Netyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
19" Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,700
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,700
19" Black Optic Packageyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
20" Wheel Packageyes
20" Black Optic Packageyes
Paint ProtectionPartial hood and fenders
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Length194.2 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Java Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Flint Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A6 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles