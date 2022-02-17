What is the 2023 Audi Q5?

The 2023 Audi Q5 is a compact luxury SUV first launched in 2009 and redesigned in 2018. All-wheel drive comes standard, as does a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The available plug-in hybrid powertrain offers significantly more power and is available on all three trims (Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige), but it doesn't come cheap.

The 2022 model faced fewer rivals in the luxury compact SUV space (Mercedes-Benz and BMW exited the market), but it didn't exactly blow us away. Its increased battery size for 2022 gave it an all-electric range of 23 miles, up from 19 miles for 2021. But it came up short against front runners including the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV, the Genesis GV70 (new for 2022), and the Acura RDX (redesigned in 2019).

Spy photos on the internet seem to point to an exterior styling update for the 2023 Q5, which could help it reclaim the bold design advantage Audi brought to the compact SUV space when the Q5 debuted. But otherwise, we expect the 2023 Audi Q5 to be largely the same as the 2022 model.