2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
What’s new
- Fully redesigned hybrid variant
- Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy
- Comfortable ride quality
- Offers lots of safety and technology features
- Enjoyable and easy to drive
- Interior materials quality isn't as high as that of some rivals
- Road and wind noise is a bit elevated
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review
Hyundai fully redesigned the Sonata for 2020, giving it a striking new look and impressive technology features. The same goes for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, which ups the ante with a far more efficient powertrain.
Depending on trim, the previous-generation Sonata Hybrid managed 41-42 mpg in the EPA's city/highway combined estimate, making it one of the least efficient choices in the hybrid sedan segment. By contrast, the 2020 model sips fuel to the tune of 47 mpg combined in most configurations and 52 mpg combined in the eco-friendly — and wallet-friendly — Blue trim. This is right up there with the Accord Hybrid (48 mpg) and the Camry Hybrid (46-52 mpg).
The new Sonata Hybrid provides a great value considering what it's equipped with, how much it's likely to cost, and how much it'll save on gas.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Around turns, the Sonata Hybrid feels balanced and controlled. It's also easy to drive around town. The six-speed automatic transmission is quicker to downshift than the continuously variable transmissions in the Accord Hybrid and Camry Hybrid. In general, the Sonata Hybrid drives a lot like a regular car, which could be a high point for some buyers. The brakes also feel pretty natural without any of the hybrid weirdness that can stem from blending generative and regular braking processes.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Ride comfort is a high point and strikes a good balance between being compliant and controlled. The Sonata Hybrid's suspension absorbs impacts well without being overly floaty or soft when you take on curvy roads. The climate control system blows strong and cold at its max and is very effective at regulating cabin temperature in auto mode.
Surprisingly, road and wind noise is higher than average. It's not bothersome or loud, but you know that it's there. There's some engine noise at freeway speeds as well.
How’s the interior?8.0
There's plenty of interior room for front occupants, and rear-seat legroom is among the best in the segment. Most drivers will find that it is easy to settle into a comfortable driving position due to the decent range of adjustments that come from the seat and steering wheel. Visibility is good to the front and sides. But rear visibility is a little impeded because of the thick rear window pillars, sloping rear roofline and high rear deck.
How’s the tech?8.5
The advanced driving aids suite is comprehensive, and the aids work well in concert. The warning sensors can be sensitive but never annoying. The instrument panel features unique side-view cameras when merging into the left or right lane.
How’s the storage?8.5
Inside, there's plenty of storage to keep small items. The center console area alone has plenty of spaces for multiple phones, electronic passes and other items. The console itself is about 5.5 inches deep, and the cupholders are sizable enough for larger cups and bottles. As for installing child safety seats, there's plenty of room in the rear for even a rear-facing seat. The lower car seat anchors are somewhat buried in the upholstery, so installation can be a little tedious.
How economical is it?8.5
Hyundai also offers an optional solar panel for the Sonata Hybrid. It covers the length of the roof between the windshield and the rear glass. It directly charges both the 12-volt battery and hybrid battery pack, and Hyundai says the solar panel can potentially power about 2 miles of extra driving per day. Toyota offered a solar roof on the Prius in the early part of the last decade, so it's not an all-new idea, but the Prius' panel could only power the climate control system.
Is it a good value?8.5
The interior and exterior build quality looks pretty good too. The assembly is precise, though Honda and Mazda manage to do interiors a bit nicer. Perhaps it's the dominant gray interior texturing that still looks a little cheap.
Wildcard8.0
Which Sonata Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan that is available in three trim levels: Blue, SEL and Limited.
Blue
The base model is well appointed with feature highlights that include:
- A 192-horsepower hybrid powertrain
- Six-speed automatic transmission
- LED headlights
- Keyless ignition and entry
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
All Sonata Hybrids also come with:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Rear-passenger reminder system
- Drowsy driver monitor
SEL
The midtier trim adds several desirable features, such as:
- Hands-free trunklid
- Hyundai digital key functionality (an app that lets you use your Android phone as a key)
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- Wireless device charging pad
- 12-speaker Bose audio system
Limited
This top-of-the-line trim adds plenty of luxury, tech and safety features that include:
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Roof-mounted solar panel
- Leather upholstery
- Ventilated front seats
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Heated steering wheel
- Head-up display
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Navigation system
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Sonata Hybrid and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Highway Driving Assist (enhanced lane-keeping assist functionality)
- Rear collision mitigation
- interior
- driving experience
- warranty
- transmission
- sound system
- electrical system
- climate control
- engine
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought a month ago and has over 900 miles of mixed driving. The car is smooth solid and pleasant to drive. Holds 5 adults comfortably with excellent AC and sound system (Bose). Also like Sirius radio trial. A recent trip to the country revealed 50 mpg. Switching from battery to engine is pretty seamless, so it drives like a normal car. It has a 6 spd. transmission which is MUCH better than the competitors CVT. I like the look and feel of the interior and overall I believe this car is superior to the Camry and Honda hybrids I tested. The lengthy warranty plus 3 years basic maintenance simply can't be beat. I own the mid-range select model.
Features & Specs
|Blue 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$27,750
|MPG
|50 city / 54 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$35,300
|MPG
|45 city / 51 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$29,900
|MPG
|45 city / 51 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sonata Hybrid safety features:
- Smart Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selectable distance between the Sonata and the car in front.
- Surround View Monitor
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the car for ultimate parking precision.
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and will intervene if you attempt to move into that occupied lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. the competition
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
The Sonata Hybrid is currently tied for first place with the Honda Insight. For slightly less than the price of a midgrade SEL Sonata Hybrid, you can get a range-topping Insight in Touring trim. That means you'll get more significant features for the money. The Hyundai, though, does enjoy a big power advantage.
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Toyota Avalon Hybrid
The Toyota Avalon comes in third place behind the Sonata Hybrid and Honda Insight, but in many ways, it could be in a different class. The Avalon is a bigger sedan and, not surprisingly, it's more expensive. It does return strong fuel economy figures that are just a few mpg short of the top-ranked hybrids.
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
The Accord Hybrid gets high scores for its efficiency, generous passenger space and big trunk. We have some issues, though, with the noises the powertrain makes and longer-than-average braking distances. It's a solid hybrid sedan choice nonetheless, but it does cost a little more than a similarly equipped Hyundai.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid:
- Fully redesigned hybrid variant
- Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,750.
Other versions include:
- Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $27,750
- Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $35,300
- SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,900
What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?
Check out Hyundai lease specials
