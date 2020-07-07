  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

#2 Hybrid vehicle

What's new

  • Fully redesigned hybrid variant
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Offers lots of safety and technology features
  • Enjoyable and easy to drive
  • Interior materials quality isn't as high as that of some rivals
  • Road and wind noise is a bit elevated
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$27,750
Save as much as $4,316
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,316 with Edmunds

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Review

Hyundai fully redesigned the Sonata for 2020, giving it a striking new look and impressive technology features. The same goes for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, which ups the ante with a far more efficient powertrain.

Depending on trim, the previous-generation Sonata Hybrid managed 41-42 mpg in the EPA's city/highway combined estimate, making it one of the least efficient choices in the hybrid sedan segment. By contrast, the 2020 model sips fuel to the tune of 47 mpg combined in most configurations and 52 mpg combined in the eco-friendly — and wallet-friendly — Blue trim. This is right up there with the Accord Hybrid (48 mpg) and the Camry Hybrid (46-52 mpg).

The new Sonata Hybrid provides a great value considering what it's equipped with, how much it's likely to cost, and how much it'll save on gas.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America's best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
The Sonata Hybrid grabs your attention with distinctive styling and cool features such as an available solar panel roof. It's more efficient than its predecessor and packed with tons of attractive technology. Add in a pleasing driving experience, high levels of comfort, and a spacious cabin and you've got one of the best hybrid sedans out for 2020.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Sonata Hybrid is adequate from a performance perspective. Acceleration feels good off the line but tapers off once you're rolling. Essentially, it feels zippy around town but may take some planning to pass cars at freeway speeds. In Edmunds' testing, our Sonata Hybrid test car covered 0-60 mph in 8.3 seconds. That's about as quick as the Camry Hybrid but a little slower than the Honda Accord Hybrid.

Around turns, the Sonata Hybrid feels balanced and controlled. It's also easy to drive around town. The six-speed automatic transmission is quicker to downshift than the continuously variable transmissions in the Accord Hybrid and Camry Hybrid. In general, the Sonata Hybrid drives a lot like a regular car, which could be a high point for some buyers. The brakes also feel pretty natural without any of the hybrid weirdness that can stem from blending generative and regular braking processes.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The Sonata Hybrid is a pretty comfortable car, but it isn't perfect. The front seats have a nice shape to them, but we found the padding a bit stiff, which can reduce your comfort on long trips. The outboard rear seats are nice and cushy, but the middle seat is stiff and uncomfortable.

Ride comfort is a high point and strikes a good balance between being compliant and controlled. The Sonata Hybrid's suspension absorbs impacts well without being overly floaty or soft when you take on curvy roads. The climate control system blows strong and cold at its max and is very effective at regulating cabin temperature in auto mode.

Surprisingly, road and wind noise is higher than average. It's not bothersome or loud, but you know that it's there. There's some engine noise at freeway speeds as well.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Sonata Hybrid's interior is intuitive to learn. The center stack controls are easily reachable for both driver and front passenger. The sharp and responsive 10.25-inch infotainment screen (in the SEL trim level) is also easy to read and use.

There's plenty of interior room for front occupants, and rear-seat legroom is among the best in the segment. Most drivers will find that it is easy to settle into a comfortable driving position due to the decent range of adjustments that come from the seat and steering wheel. Visibility is good to the front and sides. But rear visibility is a little impeded because of the thick rear window pillars, sloping rear roofline and high rear deck.

How’s the tech?

8.5
The Sonata Hybrid is loaded with tech and everything works pretty well. It leads the segment in infotainment screen size and response. It also has a segment-first solar panel roof that charges the hybrid battery when the car's moving or parked. Smartphone pairing and integration are excellent for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and they work with the wide-screen format. The screen is also great when using the available surround-view camera system while parking. The voice controls work well with natural speech commands for radio, navigation and phone.

The advanced driving aids suite is comprehensive, and the aids work well in concert. The warning sensors can be sensitive but never annoying. The instrument panel features unique side-view cameras when merging into the left or right lane.

How’s the storage?

8.5
There's a good amount of storage in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. It's easy to load things into the cargo area. The trunk is deep and broad, has a wide opening, and the hybrid battery doesn't intrude too much. Having rear-seat access levers in the cargo area is a plus.

Inside, there's plenty of storage to keep small items. The center console area alone has plenty of spaces for multiple phones, electronic passes and other items. The console itself is about 5.5 inches deep, and the cupholders are sizable enough for larger cups and bottles. As for installing child safety seats, there's plenty of room in the rear for even a rear-facing seat. The lower car seat anchors are somewhat buried in the upholstery, so installation can be a little tedious.

How economical is it?

8.5
The Sonata Hybrid SEL, our test car, has an EPA estimate of 47 mpg (45 city/51 highway). That's right about what the other top-performing midsize hybrid sedans get. A trim-matching Camry XLE is rated at 46 mpg, while the Accord is at 48 mpg. All comparable. We averaged 47.1 mpg during our mixed-driving evaluation route, which indicates the EPA's estimates seem to be spot-on.

Hyundai also offers an optional solar panel for the Sonata Hybrid. It covers the length of the roof between the windshield and the rear glass. It directly charges both the 12-volt battery and hybrid battery pack, and Hyundai says the solar panel can potentially power about 2 miles of extra driving per day. Toyota offered a solar roof on the Prius in the early part of the last decade, so it's not an all-new idea, but the Prius' panel could only power the climate control system.

Is it a good value?

8.5
The Sonata Hybrid delivers on Hyundai's strong value proposition, giving you a lot of features for your money. The Limited trim level, which is the model we tested, validates its top-level price with exclusive features such as a solar panel roof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The interior and exterior build quality looks pretty good too. The assembly is precise, though Honda and Mazda manage to do interiors a bit nicer. Perhaps it's the dominant gray interior texturing that still looks a little cheap.

Wildcard

8.0
Whether you enjoy squeezing the most miles from every gallon of gasoline or having a hybrid that's enjoyable to drive on curvier roads, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a willing partner. It's big on visual appeal too. It looks sporty, sophisticated and futuristic at the same time. It's a head-turner in a fairly vanilla segment.

Which Sonata Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

For most people, the base Blue trim will easily satisfy. But we suggest stepping up to the SEL trim for the best value of the Sonata Hybrid lineup. It's not much more than the base model and comes with a collection of features that make the Sonata Hybrid feel a bit more special.

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid models

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a five-passenger midsize sedan that is available in three trim levels: Blue, SEL and Limited.

Blue
The base model is well appointed with feature highlights that include:

  • A 192-horsepower hybrid powertrain
  • Six-speed automatic transmission
  • LED headlights
  • Keyless ignition and entry
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Six-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

All Sonata Hybrids also come with:

  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
  • Rear-passenger reminder system
  • Drowsy driver monitor

SEL
The midtier trim adds several desirable features, such as:

  • Hands-free trunklid
  • Hyundai digital key functionality (an app that lets you use your Android phone as a key)
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Heated front seats
  • Wireless device charging pad
  • 12-speaker Bose audio system

Limited
This top-of-the-line trim adds plenty of luxury, tech and safety features that include:

  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Roof-mounted solar panel
  • Leather upholstery
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Head-up display
  • 10.25-inch touchscreen
  • Navigation system
  • Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Sonata Hybrid and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
  • Highway Driving Assist (enhanced lane-keeping assist functionality)
  • Rear collision mitigation
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Limited, SEL, Blue

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • driving experience
  • warranty
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • electrical system
  • climate control
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great car/Great value
Craig,
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

Bought a month ago and has over 900 miles of mixed driving. The car is smooth solid and pleasant to drive. Holds 5 adults comfortably with excellent AC and sound system (Bose). Also like Sirius radio trial. A recent trip to the country revealed 50 mpg. Switching from battery to engine is pretty seamless, so it drives like a normal car. It has a 6 spd. transmission which is MUCH better than the competitors CVT. I like the look and feel of the interior and overall I believe this car is superior to the Camry and Honda hybrids I tested. The lengthy warranty plus 3 years basic maintenance simply can't be beat. I own the mid-range select model.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

Blue 4dr Sedan features & specs
Blue 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$27,750
MPG 50 city / 54 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$35,300
MPG 45 city / 51 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
MSRP$29,900
MPG 45 city / 51 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Sonata Hybrid safety features:

Smart Cruise Control
Maintains a driver-selectable distance between the Sonata and the car in front.
Surround View Monitor
Provides a bird's-eye view of the car for ultimate parking precision.
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Warns if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot and will intervene if you attempt to move into that occupied lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.7%

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. the competition

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Insight

The Sonata Hybrid is currently tied for first place with the Honda Insight. For slightly less than the price of a midgrade SEL Sonata Hybrid, you can get a range-topping Insight in Touring trim. That means you'll get more significant features for the money. The Hyundai, though, does enjoy a big power advantage.

Compare Hyundai Sonata Hybrid & Honda Insight features

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Toyota Avalon Hybrid

The Toyota Avalon comes in third place behind the Sonata Hybrid and Honda Insight, but in many ways, it could be in a different class. The Avalon is a bigger sedan and, not surprisingly, it's more expensive. It does return strong fuel economy figures that are just a few mpg short of the top-ranked hybrids.

Compare Hyundai Sonata Hybrid & Toyota Avalon Hybrid features

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid

The Accord Hybrid gets high scores for its efficiency, generous passenger space and big trunk. We have some issues, though, with the noises the powertrain makes and longer-than-average braking distances. It's a solid hybrid sedan choice nonetheless, but it does cost a little more than a similarly equipped Hyundai.

Compare Hyundai Sonata Hybrid & Honda Accord Hybrid features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Sonata Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Sonata Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sonata Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 47 mpg to 52 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sonata Hybrid has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid:

  • Fully redesigned hybrid variant
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sonata Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sonata Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Sonata Hybrid and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Sonata Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,750.

Other versions include:

  • Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $27,750
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $35,300
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, the next question is, which Sonata Hybrid model is right for you? Sonata Hybrid variants include Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). For a full list of Sonata Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,430. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $4,316 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,316 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,114.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 11.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 12 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,030. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $3,859 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,859 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,171.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,965. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is trending $3,753 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,753 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,212.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) is 13% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 94 new 2020 Sonata Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,965 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,647 on a used or CPO 2020 Sonata Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Sonata Hybrid for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,140.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,402.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

