Used 2010 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BL1SG4A1156506

Stock: TR156506

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-18-2020