Used 2010 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

When I purchased this car I believed that car's would continue to last longer as technology improved. Well, that does not appear to be the case and this is why it will be difficult to ever let go of my Mazda 3 GT. Many cars now seem to be built with inferior parts in crucial non visible areas that appear to be engineered for obsolescence. Often failing around 60-100k mi.-Expensive issues arise causing owners to think its normal and are swayed to buy new predicated on a need for new "safety tech" stuff they DONT NEED because all car MFGR.have the tech to build cars that can last far longer than 100k . Computers ( not all bad however) cost $ & fail at some point -often disabling a major organ of the car that is actually just fine - these computers can be the weak link in many cars causing " gremlins " taking time and $ to fix - ,ultimately making people worse drivers by letting them falsely think they dont need to pay attention or learn how to park, brake or ,steer ??! Whats really happening is the consumer is paying the auto companies to do R&D on your nickel for the inevitability of self driving cars-BUY AS FEW UNNECESSARY TECH GADGETS AS YOU CAN ! This 2010 Mazda GT was indeed a rare bird that will likely NEVER be seen again. It is a car- built to last and was sold right before all the tech stuff you dont need was foisted on the unsuspecting public and already computer addicted youth ,that now is automatically on ANY car at the top of the option spectrum. SAD -My GT -loaded leather,roof, BT, LED lights, alloys , sport susp, etc had no other systems that " intervened in braking, steering or taking over driver functions: Mazda had a well built 2.3 liter 4 cylinder 16 valve dohc that was being used in thier Mazda 3 prior to 2010. Mazda had already began developing their skyactive systems which were slated for launched in 2013 . They needed to spruce up the existing Mazda 3 and make it good enough to last until the skyactive line in 2013 - So Mazda decided to give it a few nice body tweaks, beefed up suspension, interior that rivals ANY car out there regardless of price ! Last but not least up the power, inexpensively using the same tested engine-,which means big big savings on r&d to increase power-They had the 2.3T in the mazdaspeed , but it lacked, reliability and silky smooth power delivery ! So to save $ they took the existing 2.3 in 2009 , bored it to 89mm and stroked to 100mm making that bad boy into a 2.5 ! pumping out about 17-20 more hp & torque , but even better - they made it literally indestructible. They took thier aluminum alloy block and married in 4340 steel molybdenum piston sleeves to reduce friction and deliver high-heat resistance - making this engines cooling fan seldom ever kick on . Since it was bored and stroked they upgraded to a forged steel crankshaft with 8 counterweights !!! There is a flexible joint between the crankshaft and the flywheel for resonances reduction at the middle and high revs (2,000-5,000 rpm) of the engine. The engine has two balance shafts driven through a gear directly by the crankshaft. Bottom end also received forged powder-coated-metal connecting rods and new aluminum pistons with graphite-coated skirts. !!! god damn !!!! Take that BMW/MBZ ! The engine has an aluminum alloy cylinder head with four valves per cylinder. On top of the head, there are two overhead camshafts driven by a maintenance-free timing chain equipped with an automatic chain tensioner. The valvetrain has shimless, mechanical bucket tappets (no hydraulic tappets). Intake valve lift is 9.1 mm; exhaust valve lift is 7.8 mm. The 2.5-liter engine is equipped with variable valve timing system for the intake valves only (Mazda's Sequential Valve Timing or S-VT system). Like the 2.3, the 2.5 has a plastic variable length intake manifold. The system name is the Variable Induction System or VIS. The VIS provides long ports layout for low revs and short for high engine revs. Those manipulations increase the pulsing effect of the airflow and draw more air into the cylinder for better efficiency and performance. The 2.5 engine has an electronically controlled sequential, multi-point fuel injection and ignition system with individual direct ignition coils. The exhaust gases go through a stainless steel exhaust manifold/header. This guy has no leak or seal issues, with proper maint & good oil 300k mi. is a walk in the park 4 this beast,-some valve/cam clatter at low rpm / idle solved by 91 octane + good fuel treatments like gumout regain or gumout all-in-one works 4 me- flush auto trans every 30k - don't hesitate 2 fix the little stuff cuz da big stuff iz solid. A car where the stars lined up and circumstances dictated the build of an unsuspecting perfect union of tech & good old fashioned use of top quality engine components- A 300k engine 4-certain- small issues like poor city mpg and early upshift on auto trans are minor issues easily remedied. A solid sleeper/Keeper !!!

