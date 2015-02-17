Used 2010 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

2,438 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    117,969 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,490

    $1,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    184,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,500

    $1,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Sport

    103,117 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $2,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Sport

    105,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $2,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport in Red
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Sport

    94,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Sport

    109,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $2,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    47,962 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,699

    $2,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    108,019 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring

    161,176 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,750

    $1,400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Sport

    96,723 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $1,888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Sport

    130,000 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,600

    $1,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Sport

    106,129 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,400

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    102,451 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,495

    $1,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    106,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,499

    $2,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport in Red
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Sport

    130,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,985

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 s Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 s Sport

    107,652 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,988

    $1,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Sport

    114,627 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,395

    $1,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Mazda 3 i Touring in White
    used

    2010 Mazda 3 i Touring

    111,545 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,295

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,438 listings
When I purchased this car I believed that car's would continue to last longer as technology improved. Well, that does not appear to be the case and this is why it will be difficult to ever let go of my Mazda 3 GT. Many cars now seem to be built with inferior parts in crucial non visible areas that appear to be engineered for obsolescence. Often failing around 60-100k mi.-Expensive issues arise causing owners to think its normal and are swayed to buy new predicated on a need for new "safety tech" stuff they DONT NEED because all car MFGR.have the tech to build cars that can last far longer than 100k . Computers ( not all bad however) cost $ & fail at some point -often disabling a major organ of the car that is actually just fine - these computers can be the weak link in many cars causing " gremlins " taking time and $ to fix - ,ultimately making people worse drivers by letting them falsely think they dont need to pay attention or learn how to park, brake or ,steer ??! Whats really happening is the consumer is paying the auto companies to do R&D on your nickel for the inevitability of self driving cars-BUY AS FEW UNNECESSARY TECH GADGETS AS YOU CAN ! This 2010 Mazda GT was indeed a rare bird that will likely NEVER be seen again. It is a car- built to last and was sold right before all the tech stuff you dont need was foisted on the unsuspecting public and already computer addicted youth ,that now is automatically on ANY car at the top of the option spectrum. SAD -My GT -loaded leather,roof, BT, LED lights, alloys , sport susp, etc had no other systems that " intervened in braking, steering or taking over driver functions: Mazda had a well built 2.3 liter 4 cylinder 16 valve dohc that was being used in thier Mazda 3 prior to 2010. Mazda had already began developing their skyactive systems which were slated for launched in 2013 . They needed to spruce up the existing Mazda 3 and make it good enough to last until the skyactive line in 2013 - So Mazda decided to give it a few nice body tweaks, beefed up suspension, interior that rivals ANY car out there regardless of price ! Last but not least up the power, inexpensively using the same tested engine-,which means big big savings on r&d to increase power-They had the 2.3T in the mazdaspeed , but it lacked, reliability and silky smooth power delivery ! So to save $ they took the existing 2.3 in 2009 , bored it to 89mm and stroked to 100mm making that bad boy into a 2.5 ! pumping out about 17-20 more hp & torque , but even better - they made it literally indestructible. They took thier aluminum alloy block and married in 4340 steel molybdenum piston sleeves to reduce friction and deliver high-heat resistance - making this engines cooling fan seldom ever kick on . Since it was bored and stroked they upgraded to a forged steel crankshaft with 8 counterweights !!! There is a flexible joint between the crankshaft and the flywheel for resonances reduction at the middle and high revs (2,000-5,000 rpm) of the engine. The engine has two balance shafts driven through a gear directly by the crankshaft. Bottom end also received forged powder-coated-metal connecting rods and new aluminum pistons with graphite-coated skirts. !!! god damn !!!! Take that BMW/MBZ ! The engine has an aluminum alloy cylinder head with four valves per cylinder. On top of the head, there are two overhead camshafts driven by a maintenance-free timing chain equipped with an automatic chain tensioner. The valvetrain has shimless, mechanical bucket tappets (no hydraulic tappets). Intake valve lift is 9.1 mm; exhaust valve lift is 7.8 mm. The 2.5-liter engine is equipped with variable valve timing system for the intake valves only (Mazda's Sequential Valve Timing or S-VT system). Like the 2.3, the 2.5 has a plastic variable length intake manifold. The system name is the Variable Induction System or VIS. The VIS provides long ports layout for low revs and short for high engine revs. Those manipulations increase the pulsing effect of the airflow and draw more air into the cylinder for better efficiency and performance. The 2.5 engine has an electronically controlled sequential, multi-point fuel injection and ignition system with individual direct ignition coils. The exhaust gases go through a stainless steel exhaust manifold/header. This guy has no leak or seal issues, with proper maint & good oil 300k mi. is a walk in the park 4 this beast,-some valve/cam clatter at low rpm / idle solved by 91 octane + good fuel treatments like gumout regain or gumout all-in-one works 4 me- flush auto trans every 30k - don't hesitate 2 fix the little stuff cuz da big stuff iz solid. A car where the stars lined up and circumstances dictated the build of an unsuspecting perfect union of tech & good old fashioned use of top quality engine components- A 300k engine 4-certain- small issues like poor city mpg and early upshift on auto trans are minor issues easily remedied. A solid sleeper/Keeper !!!
