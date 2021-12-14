What is the Tesla Model Y?

The Tesla Model Y is an all-electric SUV and the fourth model in Tesla's lineup, slotting underneath the Model X and offering a more spacious (albeit more expensive) alternative to the Model 3 sedan. It's one of the most popular electric cars on the road thanks to excellent electric range, loads of in-car tech and swift acceleration, especially in the Performance trim. We have some issues with how the Model Y's tech and driver aids actually function, and we've failed to match the Tesla's EPA-estimated range figures in testing.

Still, there's a lot to like here. Even though it falls short of projections, the Model Y offers more range than many of its rivals. It's spacious and handsome interior looks and feels like nothing else on the market. Access to Tesla's Supercharger network — the most reliable and vast charging network in our experience — is something no rival can match. Rivals include the Audi e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Jaguar I-Pace and Volvo XC40 Recharge, though more electric luxury SUVs are on the way. Other than the Mach-E, we think the Model Y has a leg up on the competition.