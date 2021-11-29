  1. Home
2023 BMW XM

Release Date: Fall 2022-Winter 2023
Estimated Price: Starting above $100,000
  • New über-powerful SUV with an estimated 740 horsepower
  • Under the hood is a V8 and plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • Previewed here as a concept vehicle
  • Launches the first XM generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 2023

