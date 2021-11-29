What is the XM?

There's no doubt the vehicle you see here is a concept — the exterior styling is extreme and the seats look all kinds of uncomfortable. But this two-row prototype does preview an upcoming performance-focused SUV called the 2023 BMW XM. Set to enter production at the tail end of next year, the XM is a plug-in hybrid with the most powerful engine BMW has ever stuffed into a road car. Too bad the outside is, charitably, difficult to love, and it's named after a satellite radio provider.

Producing the majority of the power is a V8 motor lurking underhood. BMW isn't detailing engine specs just yet, but it's safe to assume this is the same twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter mill used in other eight-cylinder Bimmers. It's paired to a single electric motor, with the entire unit expected to drive all four wheels. BMW says the combined output between gas- and electron-burners is a stonking 740 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. We don't have any idea what kind of acceleration metrics BMW is targeting, but judging by the 4.1-second sprint time of the BMW Alpina XB7 (down nearly 150 hp compared to the XM), we think a 0-60 mph time of less than 4 seconds is realistic. BMW is, however, citing roughly 30 miles of all-electric driving with the XM's battery pack fully charged.

The XM concept's interior is a pleasant departure from others in BMW's lineup. Its stablemates all share a common design language that hasn't changed much in the last decade, making them feel a little dated compared to the spiffy futuristic look of modern Mercedes-Benz and Audi models. The XM is quite different, starting with the curved dual display screens housed inside a triangular structure. Under the touchscreen are three air vents punctuated by alarmingly small climate controls. The entire center stack is decorated in carbon fiber with bronze accents threaded throughout. The rest of the cabin — from the velvet upholstery on the rear seats to the textured look of the ceiling — look appropriately concept-y and are unlikely to make it to the final production model.