Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,598
|$29,372
|$32,516
|Clean
|$25,899
|$28,604
|$31,665
|Average
|$24,502
|$27,067
|$29,963
|Rough
|$23,104
|$25,531
|$28,261
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,320
|$31,274
|$34,621
|Clean
|$27,576
|$30,456
|$33,715
|Average
|$26,088
|$28,820
|$31,903
|Rough
|$24,599
|$27,184
|$30,091
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,368
|$29,118
|$32,234
|Clean
|$25,675
|$28,356
|$31,391
|Average
|$24,289
|$26,833
|$29,704
|Rough
|$22,904
|$25,310
|$28,017
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,480
|$29,243
|$32,372
|Clean
|$25,784
|$28,478
|$31,525
|Average
|$24,393
|$26,948
|$29,830
|Rough
|$23,002
|$25,418
|$28,136
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,995
|$27,603
|$30,557
|Clean
|$24,338
|$26,881
|$29,757
|Average
|$23,025
|$25,437
|$28,158
|Rough
|$21,712
|$23,993
|$26,559
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,859
|$34,078
|$37,725
|Clean
|$30,048
|$33,187
|$36,738
|Average
|$28,427
|$31,404
|$34,764
|Rough
|$26,805
|$29,622
|$32,789
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,210
|$34,466
|$38,154
|Clean
|$30,390
|$33,565
|$37,156
|Average
|$28,750
|$31,762
|$35,159
|Rough
|$27,110
|$29,958
|$33,162
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,265
|$30,109
|$33,331
|Clean
|$26,549
|$29,321
|$32,459
|Average
|$25,116
|$27,746
|$30,714
|Rough
|$23,684
|$26,171
|$28,970
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,278
|$29,020
|$32,125
|Clean
|$25,588
|$28,261
|$31,285
|Average
|$24,207
|$26,743
|$29,603
|Rough
|$22,826
|$25,225
|$27,922
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,302
|$32,360
|$35,822
|Clean
|$28,533
|$31,514
|$34,884
|Average
|$26,993
|$29,821
|$33,010
|Rough
|$25,453
|$28,128
|$31,135