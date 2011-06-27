  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,598$29,372$32,516
Clean$25,899$28,604$31,665
Average$24,502$27,067$29,963
Rough$23,104$25,531$28,261
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,320$31,274$34,621
Clean$27,576$30,456$33,715
Average$26,088$28,820$31,903
Rough$24,599$27,184$30,091
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,368$29,118$32,234
Clean$25,675$28,356$31,391
Average$24,289$26,833$29,704
Rough$22,904$25,310$28,017
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,480$29,243$32,372
Clean$25,784$28,478$31,525
Average$24,393$26,948$29,830
Rough$23,002$25,418$28,136
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,995$27,603$30,557
Clean$24,338$26,881$29,757
Average$23,025$25,437$28,158
Rough$21,712$23,993$26,559
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,859$34,078$37,725
Clean$30,048$33,187$36,738
Average$28,427$31,404$34,764
Rough$26,805$29,622$32,789
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,210$34,466$38,154
Clean$30,390$33,565$37,156
Average$28,750$31,762$35,159
Rough$27,110$29,958$33,162
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,265$30,109$33,331
Clean$26,549$29,321$32,459
Average$25,116$27,746$30,714
Rough$23,684$26,171$28,970
2018 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,278$29,020$32,125
Clean$25,588$28,261$31,285
Average$24,207$26,743$29,603
Rough$22,826$25,225$27,922
2018 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,302$32,360$35,822
Clean$28,533$31,514$34,884
Average$26,993$29,821$33,010
Rough$25,453$28,128$31,135
