Used 2011 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

2011 Mazda Mazda3 s in Crystal White Pearl Mica with black Cloth.Crystal White Pearl Mica 4D Hatchback FWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT 5-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. 22/29 City/Highway MPG 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Compatible Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BOSE Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer - MP3 Compatible, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Moonroof/6CD Changer w/Bose Audio Package, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding-Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Aero Flares & Rear Center Under Skirt, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Sport Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BL1K65B1360336

Stock: B1360336T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020