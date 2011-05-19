Used 2011 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me
- 99,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,288$1,789 Below Market
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
5 SPEED MANUAL! CLEAN! GOOD MILEAGE! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VF5B1434866
Stock: C8201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,385 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900$1,418 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Mazda Mazda3 also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VG4B1414827
Stock: 121239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,595$1,612 Below Market
Palmetto57 Nissan - Miami / Florida
**CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **FINANCING AVAILABLE**, and **CLEAN CARFAX**. Mazda3 i Sport, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT, 5-Speed, FWD, Graphite Mica, and Black w/Cloth Seat Trim.Confused about which vehicle to buy? Well look no further than this fantastic 2011 Mazda Mazda3. Awarded Consumer Guide's rating as a 2011 Compact Car Best Buy. It appears that the previous owner has always stored this vehicle inside and given it the extra attention that a magnificent vehicle like this deserves.At Palmetto57, drive for less!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1UF5B1400122
Stock: U145534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2017
- 113,850 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,686$2,134 Below Market
Clark's Auto Sales of Kentucky - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1K5XB1429366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,033 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,054 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This is it! Your car is here! Come and get it! You can’t go wrong taking this baby home! It has everything you need! ACT NOW, CALL! THE CAR DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. + LOW DOWN PAYMENT! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! + HABLAMOS ESPAñOL! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! + Baja Cuota Inicial! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! + Hablamos Español! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento! + No se deje rechazar mas! + APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! + Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VF9B1487490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,629 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,745$731 Below Market
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VF0B1405128
Stock: AD405128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,656 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,994
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Mesquite - Mesquite / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VF8B1368183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,500$4,065 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1UF6B1382522
Stock: 5382522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 92,009 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495$867 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2011 Mazda Mazda3 i Sport --- 2.0L ---- SEDAN 4 DOOR ----AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION --- POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS ---- CRUISE CONTROL ---- AC --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER ----DRIVES GREAT ---- WE FINANCE ----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 10.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.4, Rear brake type: disc, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Parking brake trim: urethane, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Axle ratio: 4.11, Alternator: 100 amps, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Emergency interior trunk release, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact absorbing bumpers, Safety brake pedal system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Steering ratio: 16.2, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheel spokes: multi-spoke, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1UF5B1377506
Stock: 23232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,398$1,031 Below Market
Volkswagen of Newtown Square - Edgemont / Pennsylvania
Yes we are OPEN. Yes we are Delivering Vehicles Daily. Yes your SAFETY is our Top Priority. We show and sell vehicles by appointment and we wear masks and disinfect vehicles before and after every interaction with clientsWelcome to Volkswagen of Newtown Square in Edgmont. We offer an incredible selection of both new and Pre-Owned Volkswagen vehicles. We strive to make the financing process as simple as possible for you click, call or come in. Check out this latest arrival:2011 Mazda Mazda3 s in Crystal White Pearl Mica with black Cloth.Crystal White Pearl Mica 4D Hatchback FWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT 5-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. 22/29 City/Highway MPG 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Compatible Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BOSE Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, In-Dash 6-Disc CD Changer - MP3 Compatible, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Moonroof/6CD Changer w/Bose Audio Package, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding-Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Aero Flares & Rear Center Under Skirt, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Sport Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.Thanks for shopping Volkswagen of Newtown Square located at 4940 West Chester Pike in Edgmont PA we are just minutes from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, King of Prussia, Exton, Downington and West Chester. Visit us 24/7 at www.lovevwautos.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1K65B1360336
Stock: B1360336T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 78,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,975$1,997 Below Market
McDaniels Volkswagen - Columbia / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1UG0B1390964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999$783 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2011 Mazda Mazda3 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic i Sport features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1UF0B1423775
Stock: CYC-423775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 72,365 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$1,182 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VG4B1355701
Stock: 8850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 107,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,500$533 Below Market
Heritage Toyota of Harrisburg - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
**GREAT MAINTENANCE HISTORY**,**POWER SUNROOF**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT**, **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**, **SPEED CONTROL**, **POWER PACKAGE**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **GOOD CARFAX**. Gunmetal Blue i Touring FWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVTValue Lot Certified, 16" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Compatible Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding-Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6111 miles below market average! 25/33 City/Highway MPG*Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VG1B1375467
Stock: YU375467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 90,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$700 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***AFFORDABLE & SPORTY SEDAN WITH A POWER SUNROOF IN PEARL WHITE.........................2011 MAZDA3 TOURING SEDAN, CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL MICA WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, REAR SPOILER, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 13 SERVICE RECORDS, ZOOM ZOOM ZOOM***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VG5B1417641
Stock: MAX17550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 87,761 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,988$644 Below Market
Golick Motor Company - Pitcairn / Pennsylvania
SUPER CLEAN MAZDA3 S SPORT SEDAN WITH POWER SUNROOF BOSE SOUND SYSTEM BLUETOOTH AM/FM CD RADIO CONTROLS ON THE STEERING WHEEL AUTOMATIC ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS KEYLESS ENTRY ALLOY WHEELS CRUISE CONTROL ANTI LOCK BRAKES SIDE AIRBAGS BRAND NEW BRAKES IN THE FRONT AND REAR FRESH OIL AND FILTER CHANGE NEW PA. INSPECTION AND MORE. SUPER NICE!!! There is a difference between our pre-owned vehicles and the typical used car lots vehicle. Our cars are hand picked inspected by skilled technicians and professionally detailed! GOLICK MOTORS-PITCAIRN. SAME LOCATION SINCE 1935!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1U59B1459102
Stock: 459102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,791$728 Below Market
Northtown Mazda - Amherst / New York
$878 below KBB Retail! Only 99,703 Miles! Delivers 29 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Mazda Mazda3 has a durable Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Mazda Mazda3 Is Competitively Priced with These Options CELESTIAL BLUE MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Whiplash-reducing active front headrests, Warning lamps -inc: brake system, high-beam on, turn signals on, hazard warning on, check engine, engine oil pressure, battery charge, defogger-on, air bags, front seat belt pretensioner system, door-ajar, low fuel, low coolant temp, ABS system, cruise control on, tire pressure monitoring system, Variable pwr rack pinion steering, Underhood insulator pad, Triple-H construction, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering column, T115/70D15 temporary spare tire. Visit Us Today Treat yourself- stop by Northtown Mazda located at 3900 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 s Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1K65B1360871
Stock: MP976A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 117,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,998$223 Below Market
Walser Burnsville Mazda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Boasts 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Mazda Mazda3 boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. GRAPHITE MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/traction control system (TCS).*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Bluetooth hands-free phone & audio, AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, automatic level control (ALC), digital clock, aux audio input jack, 16" x 6.5" alloy wheels, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Cruise control w/steering wheel mounted controls, Whiplash-reducing active front headrests, Warning lamps -inc: brake system, high-beam on, turn signals on, hazard warning on, check engine, engine oil pressure, battery charge, defogger-on, air bags, front seat belt pretensioner system, door-ajar, low fuel, low coolant temp, ABS system, cruise control on, tire pressure monitoring system, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Underhood insulator pad, Trunk lid opener cancel system (trunk latch type).* Visit Us Today *Stop by Walser Burnsville Mazda located at 14720 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JM1BL1VF3B1448880
Stock: 12AJ423T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Acura RLX 2020