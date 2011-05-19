Used 2011 Mazda 3 for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring in Gray
    used

    2011 Mazda 3 i Touring

    99,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,288

    $1,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mazda 3 i Touring in Silver
    used

    2011 Mazda 3 i Touring

    125,385 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    $1,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mazda 3 i Sport in Silver
    used

    2011 Mazda 3 i Sport

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,595

    $1,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mazda 3 s Sport in White
    used

    2011 Mazda 3 s Sport

    113,850 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,686

    $2,134 Below Market
    Details
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 3

Really Quite Impressive
beeminbobby,05/19/2011
I recently decided to impose some voluntary belt tightening in car payments and gas consumption. Over the past 20 years I've driven a number of BMW's, Audi's and Acura's, but "downgrading" to the Mazda 3 really wasn't a big deal. The car is very comfortable and quiet, is relatively fun to drive, and is for sure more reliable than BMW or Audi. No, it doesn't have all the "bells and whistles", performance capabilities, or panache and ego stroke of a BMW, but I also have a car payment that is less than half of what I used to have! Maybe I can retire 5 years sooner now!!
